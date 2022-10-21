U.S. markets closed

Global Disconnector Switches Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Key Players are Focusing on Developing Innovative Products with Greater Operating Efficiency and Operator Safety

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disconnector Switches Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global disconnector switches market is expected to grow from $11.49 billion in 2021 to $12.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54%. The disconnector switches market is expected to grow to $15.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72%.

North America was the largest region in the disconnector switches market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the disconnector switches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the disconnector switches market. Industrial development refers to the development of land for the manufacturing and partial manufacturing of goods, articles, substances, assembly of manufactured products, and others.

An increase in infrastructural and industrial developmental activities is expected to boost the utilisation of disconnector switches, as they are used in industries to perform regular maintenance and repair activities. For instance, in January 2022, according to a budget document published by the Government of India, the industrial sector grew by 22.9% in the first half of 2021-22 compared to the same period in 2020-21, and it is expected to grow by 11.8% during 2021-22 financial year.

Additionally, in November 2021, the fact sheet produced by the White House stated that congress had passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) for America's infrastructure and competitiveness. Therefore, the growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities are expected to boost demand for disconnector switches during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the global disconnector switches market. The key players operating in the disconnector switches market are focusing on developing innovative products with greater operating efficiency and operator safety to meet fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their business position.

For instance, in April 2019, ABB, a Switzerland-based multinational corporation operating in the energy, transportation, utility and other sector updated its existing switch fuse disconnectors with new Slimeline XR Gold, by reducing power losses by 35% and increasing space savings. This technologically advanced disconnector offers high operational performance and is widely adaptable to highly demanding applications.

In March 2021, Siemens AG, a Germany-based multinational conglomerate corporation acquired C&S Electric for $296.21 million. The acquisition by Siemens AG is focused on expanding its business presence in various sectors across India including home-building, construction, infrastructure, and other sectors. C&S Electric is an India-based manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear parts, metering devices, and other electrical equipment used to transmit and distribute electricity.

The disconnector switches market consists of sales of disconnector switches by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to switches used to de-energize parts of the electrical network such as overhead lines, transformers, and others for maintenance, inspections and service.

The primary function of disconnector switches is to act as a visual indicator of whether an electrical connection is closed or open. The basic components of disconnector switches include current or live parts, contact systems, supporting or rotating insulators, operating drive and connecting rods, and base frames.

The main types of disconnector switches include fused and non-fused disconnector switches. The fused disconnector switches refer to switching devices used for manual or isolation of loads and distribution boards.

They are capable of carrying and breaking specific rated current and protecting downstream electrical loads and disconnecting all poles from the power supply load. They are mounted on panel, DIN rail, and other mounts. They are used in low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage applications in commercial and industrial sectors.

Major players in the disconnector switches market are 

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • General Electric Company

  • Havells India Limited

  • Littelfuse Inc.

  • Mersen

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec Group S.A.

  • Driescher

  • Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell

  • Emerson

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disconnector Switches Market Characteristics

3. Disconnector Switches Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Disconnector Switches

5. Disconnector Switches Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Disconnector Switches Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Disconnector Switches Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Disconnector Switches Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fused

  • Non-Fused

6.2. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Mount, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Panel

  • DIN Rail

  • Others

6.3. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Voltage, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

6.4. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

7. Disconnector Switches Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Disconnector Switches Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vthp8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-disconnector-switches-market-report-2022-2026--2031-key-players-are-focusing-on-developing-innovative-products-with-greater-operating-efficiency-and-operator-safety-301656290.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

