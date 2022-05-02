Global Dishwasher Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022: Market will Reach $51.4 Billion by 2027 from $32 Billion in 2021, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Company Logo

Global Dishwasher Market

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dishwasher Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dishwasher Market will reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2027 from US$ 32 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Globally, dishwashers are an essential appliance in the kitchen. It is a white goods category commonly used to wash dishes in a commercial and household kitchen.

Dishwashers gained substantial popularity in the developed markets of North America and Europe as the adoption of technologically advanced appliances is higher in these regions. The dishwashers deliver effective cleaning to the household kitchens and commercial kitchens and thus have become very much popular in developing regions of Asia-Pacific.



How COVID-19 Benefited the Dishwasher Industry Globally

Unlike Many Other Industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the dishwasher market. Brands like Voltas Beko and LG Bosch are witnessing a rise in demand for dishwashers as many consumers have increasingly started to cook at home amidst the remote working during the COVID-19. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, many consumers globally work from home, order less food from outside, and cook more. This has shown to the rise in demand for the dishwasher category.



The changing lifestyle of consumers is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of dishwashers worldwide. Additionally, the rising adoption of connected home appliances, the increasing popularity of the modular kitchen concept, higher per capita income level, and the growing impact of western lifestyle are other factors anticipated to increase the demand for different dishwashers across the globe.



Freestanding Products held the most Considerable Dishwasher Market Share

Among the product type, the dishwasher market is bifurcated into Free Standing and Built-In. The easy-moving facility of the freestanding products makes them widespread among consumers. Commercial consumers usually choose freestanding products as they are easily movable. The freestanding products allow customers to have extra storage space, and the top of the machine is generally coated with countertop materials or cutting boards.



Likewise, built-in products are projected to be the fastest-growing market. This is primarily due to the higher adoption of built-in dishwashers in developed markets commercial and household spaces. Commonly, built-in products have more features than freestanding products, including targeted sprays, specialized wash cycles, and multiple spray arms. The rising adoption of a modular kitchen is driving the demand for built-in kitchen appliances.



Depending on the distribution channel, the dishwasher is segregated into Offline and Online. The offline distribution channel led the dishwasher industry. The availability of a broad range of dishwasher's products in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores will remain one of the primary factors attracting more consumers to purchase from offline retailers.

Besides, online retail is predicted to be the trending channel around the globe owing to the rise in penetration of the internet, ease & convenience of shopping, and increase in popularity of online retail platforms such as eBay, Walmart, Amazon, and Flipkart.



Regionally, Europe is the Largest Market for Dishwashers

The dishwashers market in Europe is projected to account for considerable revenue share in the global dishwashers market. This is due to the high penetration of dishwashers across various commercial and residential sectors in European countries like Germany, the UK, Spain, etc. Further, a large consumer base is willing to buy a dishwasher and higher household spending.



In Asia-Pacific, the increasing preference for a hustle-free lifestyle and the growing industrial application of dishwashers are supporting the growth of the dishwasher industry in the region. Significant changes in living standards and growing urbanization in developing countries in China and India are anticipated to boost the sales of freestanding and built-in dishwashers in the region.



Competitive Landscape

In order to gain more and more market share companies are launching new and innovative products into the market.

The global dishwasher market is highly fragmented into players like

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Arcelik A.S.

Miele

Whirlpool Corporation

Haeir Smart Home Co.

LG Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrb84p

