Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Markets, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026 - Key Players are STERIS, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, and Stepan Company

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: Analysis By Product (Medical Devices Disinfectants, Enzymatic Cleaners, and Surface Disinfectants), By Region (NA, Europe, APAC and ROW) Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global disinfectant and decontamination market by value, by product, by type, by form, by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on global disinfectant and decontamination market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made personal and household disinfection increasingly important to prevent the spread of the disease. The consumers are now more concerned about the hygiene of their surroundings and understand the need for strong infectious control protocols. The shift in consumer behavior after the pandemic provided an opening for the companies to expand their brands and to onboard a diverse group of customers across verticals, significantly expanding its customer base.

The global disinfectant and decontamination market has increased during the years 2020-2021. The projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026 tremendously.

The global disinfectant and decontamination market is expected to increase due to increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare spending, growing per capita household disposable income, accelerating disinfection services in food market, growing e-commerce sales, increasing literacy rate, high prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as potential health and sustainability risks of disinfectant products, stringent safety regulations, issues related to disinfection protocols and practices, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like innovation in UVC disinfection robots, surge in usage in consumer goods market and industrial applications, increasing demand for eco-friendly disinfectant, electrostatic spray disinfectant process, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. The growth of global disinfectant and decontamination market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The global disinfectant and decontamination market is highly competitive. The key players of the global disinfectant and decontamination market are STERIS Plc., Ecolab Inc., The Clorox Company, and Stepan Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Disinfectant and Decontamination: An Overview
2.1.1 Introduction to Disinfectant
2.1.2 Introduction to Decontamination
2.1.3 Decontamination Process
2.1.4 Properties of Ideal Disinfectant
2.2 Disinfectant and Decontamination Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Disinfectant and Decontamination Segmentation by Product
2.2.2 Surface Disinfectant and Decontamination Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Product (Medical Device Disinfectants, Enzymatic Cleaners, and Surface Disinfectants)
3.1.3 Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)
3.2 Global Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: Product Analysis
3.2.1 Global Medical Device Disinfectants Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Enzymatic Cleaners Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Surface Disinfectants Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Surface Disinfectants Market by Type (Chemical-Based and Bio-Based)
3.2.5 Global Chemical-Based and Bio-Based Surface Disinfectants Market by Value
3.2.6 Global Surface Disinfectants Market by Form (Liquid, Wipes, and Spray)
3.2.7 Global Surface Disinfectants Forms Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Product (Surface Disinfectant and Others)
4.1.3 North America Surface Disinfectant and Other Disinfectant & Decontamination Market by Value
4.2 Europe Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Value
4.2.2 Europe Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Product (Surface Disinfectant and Others)
4.2.3 Europe Surface Disinfectant and Other Disinfectant & Decontamination Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Product (Surface Disinfectant and Others)
4.3.3 Asia Pacific Surface Disinfectant and Other Disinfectant & Decontamination Market by Value
4.4 Rest of World Disinfectant and Decontamination Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Rest of World Disinfectant and Decontamination Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Disinfectant and Decontamination Market
5.2 Rising Demand for Cleaning Products
5.3 Increasing Hospitalization Rate
5.4 Impact of COVID on Demand for Greener Products

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
6.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Spending
6.1.3 Growing Per Capita Household Disposable Income
6.1.4 Accelerating Disinfection Services in Food Market
6.1.5 Growing E-commerce Sales
6.1.6 Increasing Literacy Rate
6.1.7 High Prevalence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Potential Health and Sustainability Risks of Disinfectant Products
6.2.2 Stringent Safety Regulations
6.2.3 Issues Related To Disinfection Protocols and Practices
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Innovation in UVC Disinfection Robots
6.3.2 Surge in Usage in Consumer Goods Market and Industrial Applications
6.3.3 Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Disinfectant
6.3.4 Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Process
6.3.5 Emerging Technologies in Disinfectant and Decontamination

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Disinfectant & Decontamination Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global Disinfectant & Decontamination Market Players by Research & Development Expenses

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • STERIS Plc.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • The Clorox Company

  • Stepan Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uy7kpr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


