Global Disinfectant Robot Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Disinfectant Robot: Market Size. From $485. 77 million in 2020, the global Disinfectant Robot market is projected to reach $ 5171. 61 million by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disinfectant Robot Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127681/?utm_source=GNW
4% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing innovations of automated guided vehicles & mobile robots, increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of advanced well-designed portable robots.

Global Disinfectant Robot Market: Market Dynamics

The need for disinfection robots evolved to reduce hospital acquired infections (HAI’s) without incurring additional labor costs. Subsequently, disinfection robots are new to the healthcare market in several countries, methods, such as ultraviolet disinfection and hydrogen peroxide, are executed by physical labor. For more than a period, UV-C has been utilized in cleanroom environments by the pharmaceutical industry. Hospitals and clinics are more exposed to viruses and pathogens, as they are in constant contact with diseased patients. Therefore, numerous healthcare facilities are consolidated disinfection robots for regular surface disinfection and to decrease the spread of HAIs.

For instance, in August 2020, Terumo, a global supplier company, amalgamated with Xenest to install Lightstrike robots at one of Singapore’s general hospitals to rigorously disinfect rooms.

On the other hand, technical issues & high cost of deployment is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, high investments in the field of disinfectant robots will further boost for the disinfection robots market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Disinfectant Robot

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the Disinfectant Robot Market. The robot industry, especially disinfectant robots, has viewed immense demand due to its advantage in the current market scenario. The pandemic has extended and showcased the significance of automation and robotic technology. These technologies have not only aided in disabling human workforce challenges throughout the pandemic but are playing an important role in decreasing the virus effect.

By Product

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots Segment, Dominate the Market in 2020

The ultraviolet light disinfection robots made huge revenue in 2020 and growing their prominence during the forecast period, owing to its benefits that comprise user-friendly operation, time efficiency, safety, and capability of destroying substantial amounts of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa. Furthermore, its growing application for avoiding the spread of coronavirus amid hospitals and rising development of UV disinfection robots by companies including, Xenex Disinfection Services, Inc., Blue Ocean Robotics, Finsen Technologies, Ltd and Shanghai Titan Robot Co., Ltd is additionally propelling the market growth.

By Geography

North America Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the growing demand of better healthcare facilities and sanitation in hospitals. There has been an increase in the government expenditure towards the development of healthcare services which is one of the factors that propel the growth of market in this region.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Akara Robotics Ltd
• Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc.)
• Blue Ocean Robotics
• Bridgeport Magnetics
• Decon-X International
• Fetch Robotics Inc
• Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)
• Mediland Enterprise Corporation
• MTR Corporation (Joint venture)
• OTSAW Digital Pte Ltd
• Skytron (Infection Prevention Technologies)
• Tmirob Technology
• Tru-D SmartUVC LLC
• Xenex Disinfectant Systems

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127681/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

