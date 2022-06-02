Global Disinfectants Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, BASF, Betco and Contec Among Others
This report reveals that the demand for disinfectants in Healthcare Settings and Households lead the global market during the pandemic with double digit growth rates of 17% and 19% respectively in 2020 compared to 2019.
Disinfectants will play a major role in alleviating the situation, the market demand for which is expected to maintain a growing trend. Most of the requirement would be satisfied by Liquid Disinfectants, which are easy to use and can be replenished without any complications. Another factor to be noted is the growing demand for Bio-Based Disinfectant products, the market size of which is quite small compared to their chemical counterparts, but the same is gaining in terms of increased market penetration.
While demand for Disinfectants was weak in Commercial Establishments and Industrial Units, there was a robust demand in Healthcare Facilities and Households segments. In the healthcare segment, increased intensity and frequency of cleaning and sanitization, as well as the use of higher performance disinfectants for use against the coronavirus drastically increased the demand for Disinfectants in 2020.
Demand is expected to drop in 2021, however, as healthcare utilization rates return to more normalized levels. Households is the best performing segment for the Disinfectants in 2020, registering a YOY growth of over 19% worldwide. Sales of household disinfectants was robust as consumers used cleaners and disinfectants like never before driven by fear of contracting COVID-19. Overall market for Disinfectants is estimated to reach US$4.8 billion in 2021 and thereby to surpass US$5 billion in 2022.
The market for composition types/sub-compositions analyzed in this study include Bio-Based Disinfectants; and Chemical-Based Disinfectants - Alcohols Aldehydes, Oxidizing Agents, Phenolic Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs) and Other Chemical-Based Disinfectants. Disinfectant product types market studied in this report comprise Liquids, Sprays and Wipes. The report examines the market for applications of Disinfectants including Instrument Disinfection and Surface Disinfection. The study also explores the market for end-use sectors of Commercial Establishments, Healthcare Settings, Households and Industrial Units.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the Disinfectants market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World. These regional markets further analyzed for 15 independent countries across North America - the United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan and South Korea; and South America - Argentina and Brazil.
This 414 page global Disinfectants market report includes 314 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of market numbers. The statistical tables represent the data for the global market value in US$ by geographic region, product composition/sub-composition, product type, applications and end-use sectors. This study profiles 19 key global players and 28 major players across North America - 16; Europe - 7; and Asia-Pacific - 5. The report also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Disinfectants. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 154 companies.
Research Findings & Coverage
Global Disinfectants market is analyzed in this report with respect to product compositions/sub-compositions, product types, applications and major end-use sectors
The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product composition, product type, application and end-use sectors of Disinfectants by a major geographic region/country
Demand for Environment-Friendly Disinfectants on an Upswing
Hospitals Adopt Latest technologies for Disinfecting Environmental Surfaces
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 28
The industry guide includes the contact details for 154 companies
Product OutlineThe report analyzes the market for the following product compositions of Disinfectants:
Bio-Based Disinfectants
Chemical-Based Disinfectants
Alcohols
Aldehydes
Oxidizing Agents
Phenolic Compounds
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Others
The study analyzes the market for the following product types of Disinfectants:
Liquids
Sprays
Wipes
The report analyzes the market for the below applications of Disinfectants:
Instrument Disinfection
Surface Disinfection
Market for End-Use sectors of Disinfectants studied in this report comprise the following:
Commercial Establishments
Healthcare Settings
Households
Industrial Units
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Disinfectants market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth analysis for 2019-2020
Geographic Coverage
North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of World)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (United States)
BASF SE (Germany)
Betco Corporation (United States)
Carrollclean (United States)
Contec, Inc. (United States)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (United States)
Ecolab, Inc. (United States)
Evonik Industries Ag (Germany)
IFF Nutrition & Biosciences (United States)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Lanxess AG (Germany)
Metrex Research, LLC (United States)
Procter & Gamble Company (United States)
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (United Kingdom)
Ruhof Corporation (United States)
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (United States)
STERIS (United States)
The Clorox Company (United States)
Unilever Plc (United Kingdom)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
LANXESS to Acquire IFF's Microbial Control Business
Opening of Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan
Oxivir Tb Passes EN14476 test in Just 15 Seconds When Tested on SARS-CoV-2
Clorox Total 360 Systems to Disinfect Community Centers in Winnipeg
Clorox to Become Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Products Partner of 90+ Amphitheaters, Clubs and Theaters in US
EPA Approves Betco Disinfectants on a 1-Minute Contact Time Kill Claim for SARS-CoV-2
Cantel Medical Acquired by STERIS
Diversey Inks Global Exclusive Technology License Deal with Halomine
Hamilton Beach Brands to Launch Clorox Brand Air Purifiers
Launch of Magiclean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Range
Bio-Cide International Acquired by Kemin
The United Center Inks multiyear agreement with Clorox
Clorox to Become Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Partner of the NHL
Metrex' New CaviWipes 2.0 Receives EPA Approval
Metrex' Eight Surface Disinfectants Proved Effective against SARS-CoV-2 Virus
Clorox to Become Exclusive Cleaning, Disinfecting, and Sanitizing Product Partner of the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Capital One Arena
US EPA Approves Clorox Products as Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Surfaces
The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Selects Clorox as its Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Partner
Atlanta United Inks Multiyear Deal with Zep
Launch of Zep Assure Biosecurity Program
ActizoneT F5 Exhibits Long-Lasting Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Virus
EPA Approves Quat-StatT 5 and GE Fight BacT RTU Disinfectants for Use against SARS-CoV-2
Uber to Use Clorox Disinfection Wipes
Clorox and the National Basketball Association Form Disinfectants Supply Pact
Launch of Clorox Total 360 ProPack Electrostatic Sprayer
Clorox Became Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts
Recent Study Reveals Compatibility of Solvay Healthcare Polymers with Metrex Disinfectants
Solvay Specialty Polymers Resist Aggressive PDI Healthcare Disinfectants
IFF to Officially Unite with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Business
US EPA Approves THYMOX Spray Disinfectant for COVID-19 Use
Launch of Penrhos Bio
STERIS' US Subsidiary to Takeover Cantel Medical
Diversey to Become Solenis' Water and Process Treatment Chemicals Distribution Partner
Recent Study Reveals Compatibility of Covestro Polycarbonates with Metrex Disinfectants
Zep Accelerates Production and Distribution Processes of Disinfectant Products
pH7Q Dual, Betco's 3rd Disinfectant to Receive EPA Approval
Oxivir Excel Wipe and Oxivir Excel Foam Effective against SARS-CoV-2
SaneChem Acquired by Diversey
Health Canada Approves Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner as Effective against COVID-19 Virus
Mouthwashes with CPC Technology Effectively Reduce 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2
Enterprise Holdings to Provide One-Count Clorox Disinfecting Wipe in Every Vehicle Rented Via its Brands
Clorox Total 360 System Used to Disinfect Terminals at 35 of United Airlines' Busiest Airports
Solvay Launches Two New Products to Fight against the Spread of COVID-19
Diversey's Oxivir Tb Received Health Canada Approval
MoonBeamT3 UV-C Disinfection Technology Disinfects SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Seconds
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Approves Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray as Effective against COVID-19 Virus
EcoClear Acquired by Zep
Three Disinfectants from Zep Receives EPA Acceptance
Launch of Solvay's ActizoneT Antimicrobial Cleaning Technology
US EPA Approves Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner for Kill Claims against SARS-Cov-2
United Nations Refugee Agency Receives Hand Sanitizer from BASF
Fight BacT RTU, Betco's 2nd disinfectant to Receive EPA Approval on a SARS-CoV-2 kill claim
LANXESS' Virkon S Disinfectant Effective against African Swine Fever
LANXESS to Increase Oxone Monopersulfate Production Capacity by Around 50 Percent
Betco Advanced Alcohol Foaming Hand Sanitizer Now Available in 500ml Size
Metrex' CaviWipes 2.0 Meets Urgent Infection Prevention Needs with Strong Efficacy Claims
US EPA Approves Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Wet Mopping Cloth for Kill Claims against SARS-Cov-2
BASF Supplies Around One Million Liters of Free Disinfectant Globally
Triforce, the Very First Disinfectants to Receive EPA Approval on a SARS-CoV-2 Kill Claim
Cole-Parmer Partners with Diversey to Produce Oxivir One-Minute Kill Range
Rely+On Virkon Proves its Efficacy against Covid-19 Virus
Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist Receives EPA Approval
Zep to Increase the Availability of Disinfectant Products during COVID-19 Pandemic
Unilever NV to Merge into Unilever PLC
Solvay's First Industrial Facility in Vietnam Set Up for Production
EPA's List N and DfE Requirements Met by Betco's GE Fight BacT RTU 1-Step, No-Rinse Disinfectant
Diversey and Microbac to Test Disinfectants for Effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2
Introduction of United CleanPlus by United Airlines
US EPA Approves Solvay's PROXITANE AHC for Use against SARS-CoV-2
BASF Personal Care Produces Hand Sanitizers at its European Manufacturing Facilities
Expansion of Disinfectant Production at BASF's Ludwigshafen Site
Launch of Sterile CyQuanol by Contec
P&G Starts Disinfectant Production at its Kansas City Plant
ResMart is Now the Distributor for Solvay's Medical Grade Polymers in North America
Hospitals in German Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region to Receive Free Hand Sanitizer from BASF
Collaboration of Jumia and RB to Provide a Steady Supply of Hygiene Products in Africa
Ruhof Biocide Detergent Disinfectant Pump Spray Receives EPA Approval
Release of CyQuanol Disinfectant by Contec
Dow and Evonik Partner to Bring HYPROSYNT Process to Market Maturity
Betco Launches LiquiShield and LiquiStrip for Concrete and Terrazzo Floors
Astrix Acquired by Unilever
Launch of Betco Advanced Alcohol Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Solvay Peroxides Invests in its Production Capacities in Europe
HP Healthcare and Clorox Healthcare Partner to Test Compatibility and Support Daily Disinfection
Environmental Permit for Peroxidos do Brasil to Install Hydrogen Peroxide Plant in Chile
Efficacy of Virkon S and Virkon LSP Disinfectants against African Swine Fever Virus Proven
Biocidal Product Regulation Approves Deosan Activate Disinfectants for Sale in EU Member States
Diversey to Expand its Footprint in Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Market in North America
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
6. EUROPE
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
8. SOUTH AMERICA
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
NORTH AMERICA
EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
PART D: ANNEXURE
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
FEEDBACK
