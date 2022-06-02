U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Global Disinfectants Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, BASF, Betco and Contec Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disinfectants Market - Compositions, Types, Applications and End-Use Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals that the demand for disinfectants in Healthcare Settings and Households lead the global market during the pandemic with double digit growth rates of 17% and 19% respectively in 2020 compared to 2019.

Disinfectants will play a major role in alleviating the situation, the market demand for which is expected to maintain a growing trend. Most of the requirement would be satisfied by Liquid Disinfectants, which are easy to use and can be replenished without any complications. Another factor to be noted is the growing demand for Bio-Based Disinfectant products, the market size of which is quite small compared to their chemical counterparts, but the same is gaining in terms of increased market penetration.

While demand for Disinfectants was weak in Commercial Establishments and Industrial Units, there was a robust demand in Healthcare Facilities and Households segments. In the healthcare segment, increased intensity and frequency of cleaning and sanitization, as well as the use of higher performance disinfectants for use against the coronavirus drastically increased the demand for Disinfectants in 2020.

Demand is expected to drop in 2021, however, as healthcare utilization rates return to more normalized levels. Households is the best performing segment for the Disinfectants in 2020, registering a YOY growth of over 19% worldwide. Sales of household disinfectants was robust as consumers used cleaners and disinfectants like never before driven by fear of contracting COVID-19. Overall market for Disinfectants is estimated to reach US$4.8 billion in 2021 and thereby to surpass US$5 billion in 2022.

The market for composition types/sub-compositions analyzed in this study include Bio-Based Disinfectants; and Chemical-Based Disinfectants - Alcohols Aldehydes, Oxidizing Agents, Phenolic Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs) and Other Chemical-Based Disinfectants. Disinfectant product types market studied in this report comprise Liquids, Sprays and Wipes. The report examines the market for applications of Disinfectants including Instrument Disinfection and Surface Disinfection. The study also explores the market for end-use sectors of Commercial Establishments, Healthcare Settings, Households and Industrial Units.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the Disinfectants market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World. These regional markets further analyzed for 15 independent countries across North America - the United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan and South Korea; and South America - Argentina and Brazil.

This 414 page global Disinfectants market report includes 314 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of market numbers. The statistical tables represent the data for the global market value in US$ by geographic region, product composition/sub-composition, product type, applications and end-use sectors. This study profiles 19 key global players and 28 major players across North America - 16; Europe - 7; and Asia-Pacific - 5. The report also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Disinfectants. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 154 companies.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global Disinfectants market is analyzed in this report with respect to product compositions/sub-compositions, product types, applications and major end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product composition, product type, application and end-use sectors of Disinfectants by a major geographic region/country

  • Demand for Environment-Friendly Disinfectants on an Upswing

  • Hospitals Adopt Latest technologies for Disinfecting Environmental Surfaces

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 28

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 154 companies

Product OutlineThe report analyzes the market for the following product compositions of Disinfectants:

  • Bio-Based Disinfectants

  • Chemical-Based Disinfectants

  • Alcohols

  • Aldehydes

  • Oxidizing Agents

  • Phenolic Compounds

  • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

  • Others

The study analyzes the market for the following product types of Disinfectants:

  • Liquids

  • Sprays

  • Wipes

The report analyzes the market for the below applications of Disinfectants:

  • Instrument Disinfection

  • Surface Disinfection

Market for End-Use sectors of Disinfectants studied in this report comprise the following:

  • Commercial Establishments

  • Healthcare Settings

  • Households

  • Industrial Units

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Disinfectants market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth analysis for 2019-2020

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of World)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • 3M Company (United States)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Betco Corporation (United States)

  • Carrollclean (United States)

  • Contec, Inc. (United States)

  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (United States)

  • Ecolab, Inc. (United States)

  • Evonik Industries Ag (Germany)

  • IFF Nutrition & Biosciences (United States)

  • Kao Corporation (Japan)

  • Lanxess AG (Germany)

  • Metrex Research, LLC (United States)

  • Procter & Gamble Company (United States)

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (United Kingdom)

  • Ruhof Corporation (United States)

  • SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (United States)

  • STERIS (United States)

  • The Clorox Company (United States)

  • Unilever Plc (United Kingdom)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

  • LANXESS to Acquire IFF's Microbial Control Business

  • Opening of Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan

  • Oxivir Tb Passes EN14476 test in Just 15 Seconds When Tested on SARS-CoV-2

  • Clorox Total 360 Systems to Disinfect Community Centers in Winnipeg

  • Clorox to Become Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Products Partner of 90+ Amphitheaters, Clubs and Theaters in US

  • EPA Approves Betco Disinfectants on a 1-Minute Contact Time Kill Claim for SARS-CoV-2

  • Cantel Medical Acquired by STERIS

  • Diversey Inks Global Exclusive Technology License Deal with Halomine

  • Hamilton Beach Brands to Launch Clorox Brand Air Purifiers

  • Launch of Magiclean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Range

  • Bio-Cide International Acquired by Kemin

  • The United Center Inks multiyear agreement with Clorox

  • Clorox to Become Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Partner of the NHL

  • Metrex' New CaviWipes 2.0 Receives EPA Approval

  • Metrex' Eight Surface Disinfectants Proved Effective against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

  • Clorox to Become Exclusive Cleaning, Disinfecting, and Sanitizing Product Partner of the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Capital One Arena

  • US EPA Approves Clorox Products as Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Surfaces

  • The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Selects Clorox as its Official Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Partner

  • Atlanta United Inks Multiyear Deal with Zep

  • Launch of Zep Assure Biosecurity Program

  • ActizoneT F5 Exhibits Long-Lasting Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Virus

  • EPA Approves Quat-StatT 5 and GE Fight BacT RTU Disinfectants for Use against SARS-CoV-2

  • Uber to Use Clorox Disinfection Wipes

  • Clorox and the National Basketball Association Form Disinfectants Supply Pact

  • Launch of Clorox Total 360 ProPack Electrostatic Sprayer

  • Clorox Became Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts

  • Recent Study Reveals Compatibility of Solvay Healthcare Polymers with Metrex Disinfectants

  • Solvay Specialty Polymers Resist Aggressive PDI Healthcare Disinfectants

  • IFF to Officially Unite with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences Business

  • US EPA Approves THYMOX Spray Disinfectant for COVID-19 Use

  • Launch of Penrhos Bio

  • STERIS' US Subsidiary to Takeover Cantel Medical

  • Diversey to Become Solenis' Water and Process Treatment Chemicals Distribution Partner

  • Recent Study Reveals Compatibility of Covestro Polycarbonates with Metrex Disinfectants

  • Zep Accelerates Production and Distribution Processes of Disinfectant Products

  • pH7Q Dual, Betco's 3rd Disinfectant to Receive EPA Approval

  • Oxivir Excel Wipe and Oxivir Excel Foam Effective against SARS-CoV-2

  • SaneChem Acquired by Diversey

  • Health Canada Approves Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner as Effective against COVID-19 Virus

  • Mouthwashes with CPC Technology Effectively Reduce 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2

  • Enterprise Holdings to Provide One-Count Clorox Disinfecting Wipe in Every Vehicle Rented Via its Brands

  • Clorox Total 360 System Used to Disinfect Terminals at 35 of United Airlines' Busiest Airports

  • Solvay Launches Two New Products to Fight against the Spread of COVID-19

  • Diversey's Oxivir Tb Received Health Canada Approval

  • MoonBeamT3 UV-C Disinfection Technology Disinfects SARS-CoV-2 Virus in Seconds

  • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Approves Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray as Effective against COVID-19 Virus

  • EcoClear Acquired by Zep

  • Three Disinfectants from Zep Receives EPA Acceptance

  • Launch of Solvay's ActizoneT Antimicrobial Cleaning Technology

  • US EPA Approves Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner for Kill Claims against SARS-Cov-2

  • United Nations Refugee Agency Receives Hand Sanitizer from BASF

  • Fight BacT RTU, Betco's 2nd disinfectant to Receive EPA Approval on a SARS-CoV-2 kill claim

  • LANXESS' Virkon S Disinfectant Effective against African Swine Fever

  • LANXESS to Increase Oxone Monopersulfate Production Capacity by Around 50 Percent

  • Betco Advanced Alcohol Foaming Hand Sanitizer Now Available in 500ml Size

  • Metrex' CaviWipes 2.0 Meets Urgent Infection Prevention Needs with Strong Efficacy Claims

  • US EPA Approves Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Wet Mopping Cloth for Kill Claims against SARS-Cov-2

  • BASF Supplies Around One Million Liters of Free Disinfectant Globally

  • Triforce, the Very First Disinfectants to Receive EPA Approval on a SARS-CoV-2 Kill Claim

  • Cole-Parmer Partners with Diversey to Produce Oxivir One-Minute Kill Range

  • Rely+On Virkon Proves its Efficacy against Covid-19 Virus

  • Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist Receives EPA Approval

  • Zep to Increase the Availability of Disinfectant Products during COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Unilever NV to Merge into Unilever PLC

  • Solvay's First Industrial Facility in Vietnam Set Up for Production

  • EPA's List N and DfE Requirements Met by Betco's GE Fight BacT RTU 1-Step, No-Rinse Disinfectant

  • Diversey and Microbac to Test Disinfectants for Effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2

  • Introduction of United CleanPlus by United Airlines

  • US EPA Approves Solvay's PROXITANE AHC for Use against SARS-CoV-2

  • BASF Personal Care Produces Hand Sanitizers at its European Manufacturing Facilities

  • Expansion of Disinfectant Production at BASF's Ludwigshafen Site

  • Launch of Sterile CyQuanol by Contec

  • P&G Starts Disinfectant Production at its Kansas City Plant

  • ResMart is Now the Distributor for Solvay's Medical Grade Polymers in North America

  • Hospitals in German Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region to Receive Free Hand Sanitizer from BASF

  • Collaboration of Jumia and RB to Provide a Steady Supply of Hygiene Products in Africa

  • Ruhof Biocide Detergent Disinfectant Pump Spray Receives EPA Approval

  • Release of CyQuanol Disinfectant by Contec

  • Dow and Evonik Partner to Bring HYPROSYNT Process to Market Maturity

  • Betco Launches LiquiShield and LiquiStrip for Concrete and Terrazzo Floors

  • Astrix Acquired by Unilever

  • Launch of Betco Advanced Alcohol Foaming Hand Sanitizer

  • Solvay Peroxides Invests in its Production Capacities in Europe

  • HP Healthcare and Clorox Healthcare Partner to Test Compatibility and Support Daily Disinfection

  • Environmental Permit for Peroxidos do Brasil to Install Hydrogen Peroxide Plant in Chile

  • Efficacy of Virkon S and Virkon LSP Disinfectants against African Swine Fever Virus Proven

  • Biocidal Product Regulation Approves Deosan Activate Disinfectants for Sale in EU Member States

  • Diversey to Expand its Footprint in Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Market in North America

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA

6. EUROPE

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

8. SOUTH AMERICA

9. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  1. NORTH AMERICA

  2. EUROPE

  3. ASIA-PACIFIC

PART D: ANNEXURE

  1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgaqwv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


