U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,079.33
    -119.79 (-2.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,444.60
    -847.18 (-2.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,210.56
    -428.71 (-3.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.44
    -55.19 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +0.51 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    -22.70 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.38 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0095 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4200
    +0.9500 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,704.44
    -854.46 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.70
    -26.50 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Global Dispersing Agents Market Analysis Report 2022: A $9.3 Billion Market by 2027 - Opportunities with Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market by Type (Waterborne, Waterborne), Structure (Anionic, Nonionic, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, Cationic, Amphoteric), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global dispersing agents market will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) contain one or more carbon atoms that have high vapor pressures and, therefore, evaporate rapidly in the air. Conventional solvents are high in VOC content and are used in paints & coatings, adhesives, sealants, printing inks, and varnishes.

VOCs contain smog which has an adverse impact on human and animal health. They also have environmental effects and can lead to a reduction in agricultural crops and other commercial forest yields. The shift from solvent-based paints to water-based or other solvent-free paints has affected the demand for conventional solvents negatively and has driven the dispersing agents market.

Waterborne type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

With the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use dispersing agents that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to water-borne dispersing agents.

The increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices are expected to drive the waterborne dispersing agents market, especially in emerging countries like India and China. In addition, increasing foreign investments, especially in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and construction industries, due to low-cost labor and easily accessible raw materials, are boosting the market.

Non-ionic structure is estimated to be the second largest application in dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

Non-ionic structured dispersing agents are mainly used on cotton, wool, and most synthetics and their blends to provide a uniformly prepared surface for dyeing. The non-ionic structured dispersing agents provide an extra degree of working flexibility in formulation to stabilize the emulsion systems by preventing the coalescence of emulsified oil or water droplets under more extreme conditions.

The compatibility of non-ionic structured dispersing agents with other charged molecules, their use in various applications, and the low toxicity of some non-ionic structured dispersing agents are other factors driving their growth in the global market.

Pharmaceutical end-use industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

Dispersing agents have wide usage in the medical industry. It is imperative for a drug to have a homogenous concentration in a solution; otherwise, it may not be as effective as it was designed to be. Dispersing agents are added to the drug solution to form a finely dispersed solution.

Tablets also have a certain amount of dispersing agents added to them. By using dispersing agents, the tablet disintegrates evenly inside the patient's body, thereby working effectively. Homogenous distribution of the pigment or color in the tablet also requires dispersing agents.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

The European region is estimated to witness steady growth in the dispersing agents market. The market will be mainly driven by demand arising from consumers for personal care products.

The major challenges for dispersing agent manufacturers in Europe would be maintaining the balance between raw material price and final product cost during the financial ups and downs, increasing awareness toward eco-friendly products (for instance, low VOC content and alkyl phenol ethoxylates-free products), and increasing scope of products as well as their application segments.

Europe is home to major dispersing agent manufacturers, including BASF SE (Germany), Altana AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), and Croda International Plc (UK).

Premium Insights

  • Growing Construction End-Use Industry to Drive Dispersing Agents Market During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market for Dispersing Agents During Forecast Period

  • Construction End-Use Industry and China Accounted for Largest Shares

  • Anionic to be Largest Structure in Dispersing Agents Market

  • Waterborne Type Led Dispersing Agents Market Across Regions

  • India to Register Highest CAGR Between 2022 and 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Oil Drilling & Exploration Activities

  • Rising Cement Production

  • Growing Demand for Waterborne Dispersing Agents

  • Enhanced Demand from the Paints & Coatings Industry

Restraints

  • Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

  • Lack of Innovation in the Industry

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand in Current & Emerging End-Use Industries

Challenges

  • Harmful Environmental Impact of Dispersing Agents

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials

  • Manufacturers

  • Distribution Network

  • Buyers

Dispersing Agents Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

Technology Analysis

  • High Molar Volume (Hmv) Polymer Technology

  • Renewable Dispersant Technology

  • Controlled Free-Radical Polymerization (CFRP) Technology

Benefits of CFRP Technology

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study on BASF SE

Patent Analysis

  • Approach

  • Document Type

  • Granted Patents Account for 5% of All Patents Between 2011 and 2021

  • Patents Registered for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021

  • Patent Publication Trends for Dispersing Agents, 2011-2021

  • Legal Status of Patents

  • Legal Status of Patents Filed for Dispersing Agents

  • Jurisdiction Analysis

  • Highest Number of Patents Filed by Companies in China

  • Top Applicants

  • Guangxi University Registered Highest Number of Patents Between 2011 and 2021

  • List of Patents by Sinopec

  • List of Patents by BASF SE

  • Top Ten Patent Owners (US) During Last Ten Years

Company Profiles

Major Players

  • Altana Ag

  • Arkema Sa

  • BASF SE

  • Croda International plc

  • Solvay Sa

  • Elementis plc

  • Lanxess Ag

  • Dow Inc.

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Clariant Ag

Other Players

  • Saint-Gobain Sa

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • Shubh Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • King Industries, Inc.

  • Lubrizol Corporation

  • Rudolf Gmbh

  • Uniqchem Gmbh

  • Shah Patil & Company

  • Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.

  • Fine Organics

  • Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

  • Arxada Ag

  • Angus Chemical Company

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4o1ij

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dispersing-agents-market-analysis-report-2022-a-9-3-billion-market-by-2027---opportunities-with-growing-demand-in-current--emerging-end-use-industries-301613122.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Electronic Arts surges 14% on report of sale to Amazon

    Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. soared 14% in premarket trading on Friday following reports that Amazon.com Inc. is planning to announce a deal to buy the videogame maker. According to

  • McDonald's Fries Up (Yes, Fries) Some Unique New Burgers

    When people think of McDonald's , they tend to think of a traditional, all-American brand that's been a reliable fast food pick for as long as they can remember. McDonald's certainly is those things, and its revenue proves not only that people think of it as a trusted brand, but that it's held that reputation for many years. It makes nearly twice as much as the second highest-earning chain on the list, an honor held by Starbucks SBUX (and it's worth noting that its not a legacy brand like Restaurant Brands International's Burger King in that spot).

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Germans are looking to firewood for energy as natural gas prices soar

    Skyrocketing prices for natural gas have Europeans scrambling for alternative energy sources.In Germany, where households face a 480 euro rise in their gas bills, people are resorting to stockpiling firewood.

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine patent

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna’s decision to sue rival vaccine maker Pfizer over the delivery technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Pfizer prepared to ‘vigorously defend’ itself against Moderna’s allegations

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Pfizer's response to its Moderna lawsuit allegations.

  • Snowflake's Rally Is Melting

    Let's check the chart of this cloud-computing name after it posted an earnings beat earlier this week.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • ‘The backlash to quiet quitting smacks of another attempt by the ruling class to get workers back under their thumbs:’ Am I wrong?

    'When working at home it's easy to end up working constantly, which can lead to burnout and worker dissatisfaction.'

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins

    Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • California bans all new gas-powered car sales by 2035

    The state of California has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that will ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the future.

  • Piedmont Lithium pegs its investment in Gaston County mine project at more than $100M

    A spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium told the Charlotte Business Journal that the company has invested more than $100 million in its proposed Gaston County mining operations. That includes buying more than 2,100 acres.

  • FedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades

    LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Package carrier FedEx Corp is facing a threat from an unusual source - one of its biggest delivery contractors. Tennessee businessman Spencer Patton has ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after company actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy. Patton is one of the largest contractors for FedEx Ground, the company's fastest-growing business, which relies on 6,000 "independent service providers" to get millions of packages to homes and businesses each day.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Despite Falling 83%?

    Shareholders in cloud-based communications management platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have had it tough over the past 18 months with share prices down about 83% from highs set in February 2021. The company went public six years ago but is still burning cash, and Wall Street appears to be tired of waiting for profits. Let's take a look at why Twilio's profitability struggles are overblown, what management is trying to accomplish, and why the stock could be a great investment idea at today's price.

  • Inovio agrees to pay shareholders $44M in cash and stock to settle lawsuit tied to Covid vaccine candidate

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals has agreed to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit, which alleged the Plymouth Meeting biotech company made "false and misleading" statements about the development of a Covid-19 vaccine in public disclosures. The settlement agreement, which still requires court approval, calls for Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) to pay the class $30 million in cash and another $14 million in common stock to settle all outstanding claims. A spokesman for Inovio said the company's policy is not to comment on ongoing litigation.