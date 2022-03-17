U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

Global Disposable Gloves Market Report 2021 - Asia-Pacific Creates Lucrative Opportunities for Key Players Operating in the Market - Forecast to 2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Disposable Gloves Market

Disposable Gloves Market
Disposable Gloves Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material; By Form; By End-Use; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2028

The disposable gloves industry is primarily driven by the rising number of covid cases particularly in North America and the Asia Pacific. The growing awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the developing economies, is also projected to boost the industry growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for disposable gloves, which has disturbed the supply chain, therefore resulting in the shortage of these products in the industry. The government and manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to meet the demand-supply gap, thus improving the supply chain globally during the past few months.

The demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare sector is accountable for the highest share in the industry during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding workers' safety in industries such as construction and mining are likely to be the vital factors expected to drive the industry.

Disposable gloves are made of synthetic or natural rubber. Irritation and toxic reactions caused by these products and also high price competition from local manufactures are anticipated to hamper the growth of the industry.

The nitrile segment is projected to lead the industry during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of nitrile-based products in the medical, chemical, painting and, laboratory sectors. Polyethylene is highly cost-effective and is mainly used in light-duty applications, which need a frequent change of products, such as in food serving & processing work.

Asia Pacific creates lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market, owing to the increase in the geriatric population. Additionally, a rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines are projected to propel market growth in the region.

The key players operating in the market include

  • Semperit Ag Holding

  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd

  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad

  • Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad

  • Ansell Limited

  • Cardinal Health Inc

  • Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)

  • Dynarex Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Disposable Gloves Market Insights
4.1. Disposable Gloves - Industry snapshot
4.2. Disposable Gloves Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Disposable Gloves Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Disposable Gloves Market Assessment by Material
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Material, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Natural Rubber
5.4. Nitrile
5.5. Vinyl
5.6. Neoprene
5.7. Polyethylene

6. Global Disposable Gloves Market, by Form
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Form, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Powdered
6.4. Powder-free

7. Disposable Gloves Market Assessment by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Disposable Gloves Market, By End-Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Medical & Healthcare
7.3.1. Global Disposable Gloves Market, by Medical & Healthcare, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.2. Examination
7.3.2.2. Dental
7.3.2.3. Veterinary
7.3.2.4. Hospital
7.3.2.5. EMS
7.3.3. Surgical
7.3.3.1. Disposable Gloves Market for Surgical End-Use, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3.3.2. Dental
7.3.3.3. Veterinary
7.3.3.4. Hospital
7.3.3.5. EMS
7.4. Non-Medical
7.4.1. Global Disposable Gloves Market, by Non-Medical End-Use, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4.2. Automotive Finishing
7.4.3. Automotive Aftermarket
7.4.4. O&G and Mining
7.4.5. F&B Processing
7.4.6. F&B Service
7.4.7. Metal & Machinery
7.4.8. Chemical & Petrochemical
7.4.9. Pharmaceutical
7.4.10. Cleanroom
7.4.11. Academic R&D
7.4.12. Industrial R&D

8. Disposable Gloves Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Disposable Gloves Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisition
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h134m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


