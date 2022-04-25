Global Disposable Gloves Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $5,636.00 Million in 2021 and is Projected to Reach $12,538.66 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material; Type; Application; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable gloves market was valued at US$ 5,636.00 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,538.66 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2028.

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing burden of healthcare-associated infection and the growing increasing number of surgical procedures. However, the shortage of disposable gloves hinders the growth of the market.



Disposable gloves are used in the healthcare sector to avoid the transmission of infectious microorganisms between patients and physicians. These gloves are made from material such as latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, and neoprene. Surgical gloves are available in two forms - powdered and powder-free.

Cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc are among the types of powder used in the gloves, which helps overcome the sweating issues and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder-free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries; they are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes, thus allowing surgeons and medical staff to carry out surgeries without interruptions. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.



Another major factor leading to an increasing number of surgical procedures is the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of aged population (more than 60 years of age) will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. The aging population of the world could lead to a substantial increase in the demand for surgical services.

Additionally, surgeons need to plan accordingly to accommodate an expanded workload without compromising the quality of care. There have been several changes made by geriatricians, orthopaedic surgeons, and anaesthetists to improve general facilities and services for surgical treatments.

Hence, there is an increase in the number of surgical procedures for older people in the country. According to the British Journal of Surgery, released in May 2019, the total number of elderly people undergoing surgeries reached 1,012,517 in 2015 from 544,998 in 1999. Also, it is estimated that more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years and above will undergo surgical procedures every year by 2030.



Healthcare-associated infections are the most frequent and adverse event in health-care delivery worldwide. Millions of patients get affected by healthcare-associated infections worldwide every year, which can increase the mortality rate and financial losses for healthcare systems.



Hospital-associated infections are one of the major causes of morbidity among patients. According to the study, 'Nosocomial Pneumonia', about 90% of hospital-acquired pneumonia is caused to the patients who are mechanically ventilated.



On the basis of material, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The natural rubber segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the nitrile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into powdered and powder-free. The powdered segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the market for powder-free disposable gloves is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the disposable gloves market is segmented into examination and surgical. The examination segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the surgical segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Disposable Gloves Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Disposable Gloves - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Disposable Gloves Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Burden of Healthcare-Associated Infection

5.1.2 Increasing Surgical Procedures

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Shortage for Gloves

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Domestic Production of Gloves

5.3.2 Growing Adoption of Powder Free Glove

5.4 Impact Analysis



6. Disposable Gloves Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Disposable Gloves Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Share, by Material (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Natural rubber

7.4 Nitrile

7.5 Neoprene

7.6 Polyethylene



8. Disposable Gloves Market - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Disposable Gloves Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Powdered

8.4 Powder-free



9. Disposable Gloves Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Disposable Gloves Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Examination

9.4 Surgical



10. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Disposable Gloves Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Hospitals and Clinics

10.4 Diagnostic Centers

10.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

10.6 Home Healthcare



11. Disposable Gloves Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Disposable Gloves Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

RUBBEREX

Sempermed

Cardinal Health Inc

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Limited

Molnlycke

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

