Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring GE Healthcare, Honeywell International and Koninklijke Philips Among Others

Dublin, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Medical Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed picture of the disposable medical sensor market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for disposable medical sensors and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for disposable medical sensors based on product, type, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into strip sensors, wearable sensors, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and invasive sensors. Based on type, the market is segmented into biosensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
85 tables
An updated review of the global market for disposable medical sensors within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
A brief general outlook of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensors market
Estimation of market size and market forecast for disposable medical sensors, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, product type, application and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments
Discussion of market opportunities and potential, current trends and industry structure, government regulations, and COVID-19 impact shaping the growth of global disposable medical sensors market
Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers) present across the globe and their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market
Patent review and new developments in the medical sensors industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
Profile description of the leading market players including GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan Inc., Medtronic, Sensirion, and Stellar Technology Inc.
The growth of the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and others.
The global disposable medical sensor market is segmented in this report by product, type, application and region.
Reasons for Doing This Study
The objective of this study is to present an in-depth analysis of the disposable medical sensor market. The report intends to provide information, intelligently evaluate this market, identify and discuss market segments and provide a rationale for their growth.
This report intends to be useful to the following audiences:
Disposable medical sensor manufacturers and new entrants to the market.
Equipment distributors, hospitals and other healthcare service providers.
Various other life sciences companies.
Research institutes, associations and academicians.
In short, the reasons for this study are:
To provide a comprehensive analysis of the disposable medical sensor industry and its subsegments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.
To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market.
To estimate the market size of the global disposable medical sensors market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.
To analyze the global disposable medical sensor market in major regions and countries.
To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the disposable medical sensors market.
To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.
To provide a distribution chain analysis/value chain for the disposable medical sensor market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analysts' Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview
Types of Sensors
Regulations
United States
European Union
China
India and South Africa
Innovations in Technology
Tattoo Sensors
Sleep Strips
Cancer-Tracking Implantable Sensors
Disposable HbA1c Sensors
MEMS Pressure Sensors
Innovative Disposable Sensors
Current Trends
Advantage to Manufacturers of Disposable Wireless Sensors
Disposable Medical Sensor Market Set to Grow
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Introduction
Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Social Impact of COVID-19
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Overview
Growing Number of People Affected by Target Diseases
Deafness and Hearing Loss Disorders
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases
Growing Geriatric Population
Market Restraints
Lack of Standardization for Testing, Stringent Regulations and Reimbursement Policies for MEMS-Based Sensors
Market Opportunities
Opportunities in Emerging Nations
Technological Advances in MEMS Technology
Implantable MEMS-Based Sensors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Type
Biosensors
Accelerometers
Single-Axis Accelerometers
Dual-Axis Devices
Three-Axis Sensors
Pacemakers
Defibrillators
Other Applications
Pressure Sensors
Blood Pressure Sensors
Cardiac Catheters
Neonatal Catheters
Laparoscopic Devices
Endoscopic Procedures
Respiratory
Image Sensors
Endoscopy
Artificial Retina
Temperature Sensors
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Product
Strip Sensors
Wearable Sensors
Ingestible Sensors
Implantable Sensors
Invasive Sensors
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Diagnostic
Endoscopic Capsules
Therapeutic
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (Auto-PAP)
Bi-level-PAP (Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure)
Ventilators
Infusions, Insulin or Syringe Pumps
Sleep Apnea Machines
Sensors in Surgical Instruments
Monitoring
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW (Rest of the World)
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Industry Scenario
Opportunity: Emerging Markets
Global Company Ranking Analysis
Market Strategies
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Analog Devices
GE Healthcare
Gentag
Honeywell International
Jant Pharmacal Corp.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lifescan Inc.
Medtronic
Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik
Omnivision Technologies Inc.
Sensirion
Stellar Technology Inc.
