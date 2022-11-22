Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size to Grow by USD 48.12 Billion, Rising Demand for Distribution through Online Channels and Retailers to be a Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable medical supplies market size is expected to grow by USD 48.12 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. The growing need for disposable medical suppliers, the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and the rising number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable medical supplies, high competition among vendors, and disruption in the supply chain of disposable medical supplies due to COVID-19 will hamper the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a Free Sample Report
Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Key Market Trend
The rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers can provide hospitals with access to products owing to the expanding online marketing and promotional activities, which will help save distribution expenses. Hospitals can acquire items in bulk through discounts and deals, which is expected to increase online purchases of disposable medical supplies. Factors such as the ease of buying, lack of defects, and ease of access during emergencies are driving up the sales of some disposable medical supplies in hospitals. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Disposable Medical Supplies Market: End-user Landscape
By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics provide surgical as well as non-surgical healthcare services. Hence, hygiene and safety measures are important. This has increased the demand for disposable medical supplies such as face masks, gloves, bed sheets, drapes, syringes, and surgical instruments.
Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The US is the key country for the disposable medical supplies market in North America. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.
Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Some Companies Covered
3M Co. - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as disposable surgical gowns, disposable and reusable respirators, cleaning supplies, lab supplies, and testing.
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as disposable pumps, disposable sets, disposable tubes, and disposable kits.
B. Braun SE - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as Infusomat Space Lines, Infusomat plus Line, Syringes for Pumps, and Original Perfusor Lines.
Baxter International Inc.
Bayer AG
Becton Dickinson and Co.
BLACK MAMBA GLOVES
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc
ConvaTec Group Plc
Fresenius Medical Care
Johnson and Johnson
Medline Industries LP
Medtronic Plc
Smith and Nephew plc
Terumo Corp.
Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
Disposable Medical Supplies Market: What our Reports Offer
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data from 2021 to 2026
Market trends (drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 48.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
