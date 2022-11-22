U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size to Grow by USD 48.12 Billion, Rising Demand for Distribution through Online Channels and Retailers to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable medical supplies market size is expected to grow by USD 48.12 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. The growing need for disposable medical suppliers, the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and the rising number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable medical supplies, high competition among vendors, and disruption in the supply chain of disposable medical supplies due to COVID-19 will hamper the market growth. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026

Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Key Market Trend

The rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers can provide hospitals with access to products owing to the expanding online marketing and promotional activities, which will help save distribution expenses. Hospitals can acquire items in bulk through discounts and deals, which is expected to increase online purchases of disposable medical supplies. Factors such as the ease of buying, lack of defects, and ease of access during emergencies are driving up the sales of some disposable medical supplies in hospitals. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now 

Disposable Medical Supplies Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics provide surgical as well as non-surgical healthcare services. Hence, hygiene and safety measures are important. This has increased the demand for disposable medical supplies such as face masks, gloves, bed sheets, drapes, syringes, and surgical instruments.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The US is the key country for the disposable medical supplies market in North America. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Disposable Medical Supplies Market: Some Companies Covered

  • 3M Co. - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as disposable surgical gowns, disposable and reusable respirators, cleaning supplies, lab supplies, and testing.

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as disposable pumps, disposable sets, disposable tubes, and disposable kits.

  • B. Braun SE - The company offers disposable medical supplies such as Infusomat Space Lines, Infusomat plus Line, Syringes for Pumps, and Original Perfusor Lines.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BLACK MAMBA GLOVES

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cardinal Health Inc

  • ConvaTec Group Plc

  • Fresenius Medical Care

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Medline Industries LP

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Terumo Corp.

  • Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market: What our Reports Offer

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Disposable Gloves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the disposable gloves market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Medical Disposable Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical disposable gloves in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Disposable Medical Supplies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 48.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.5 B. Braun SE

  • 10.6 Bayer AG

  • 10.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.8 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 10.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.10 Medline Industries LP

  • 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.12 Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-disposable-medical-supplies-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-48-12-billion-rising-demand-for-distribution-through-online-channels-and-retailers-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301683963.html

SOURCE Technavio

