Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Disposable Protective Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Disposable Protective Clothing - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 596
Companies: 101 - Players covered include 3M Company; Asatex; Ballyclare Limited; Cetriko S.L.; Derekduck Industries Corp.; Drager; Dupont De Nemours Inc.; Glen Raven Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; International Enviroguard; Kimberly Clark Corp; Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv; Lakeland Industries, Inc.; Teijin Limited; UVEX; and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Other Material Types); End-Use (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Healthcare, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026
Disposable protective clothing represents special clothing that is intended to safeguard workers from hazardous workplace conditions and extreme environmental factors. Also sometimes referred to as personal protective equipment (PPE), the clothing protects the body from contaminants, dirt, pollution, infection and hazardous chemicals. Designed for single-use only, these products are disposed of as solid waste or recycled after use. Disposable protective clothing is intended for short-term protection and convenience, and encompasses numerous items that protect a worker from head to toe, including respiratory masks, hard hats, overalls, suits, gloves and helmets. These items are made using non-woven materials and play an important role in reducing the risk of worker injury and leading to associated cost savings. Disposable protective clothing is generally made of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester and certain other materials with enhanced safety ratings. These products are extensively used in a number of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas, construction, mining and defense & public safety. Medical professionals often rely on protective clothing like disposable gloves for minimizing the risk of infection and contamination. While scientists and researchers use laboratory coats, law enforcement agencies use ballistic vests for effective protection.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.9% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Disposable Protective Clothing market. Polyethylene remains the primary material type segment of the disposable protective clothing market owing to extensive use of the material to produce protective clothing for different end-use applications. Polyethylene offers a cost-effective option to help prevent accidents and injuries as well as ensures an effective line of defense for workers. The growing popularity of polyethylene can be credited to its high chemical and mechanical resistance.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is witnessing strong influence of a number of factors including COVID-19, technological advances, volatile macroeconomic scenario and international trade conditions. While substantial demand from the healthcare and foodservice industries is boosting revenues, depressing conditions in traditionally strong domains including oil & gas and mining are dampening profitability. The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting a large number of companies to comply with stringent safety standards. In addition, entities are focusing on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace safety guidelines to avoid consequences and costs associated with non-compliance. On the other hand, the PPE is market is receiving strong contribution from the protective clothing segment that covers garments mainly used in healthcare and heavy industries. The protective clothing segment is led by flame-retardant and heat-resistant garments along with clothing intended to protect users from hazardous chemicals. Moreover, industrial units are increasingly adopting coveralls for enhanced protection from cuts and splashes on shop floors. Protective clothing like chemical-resistant jackets is extensively used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical applications. Rising demand across these end-use industries coupled with ongoing product innovations are poised to push sales, while mounting competition is eroding margins. The market growth is anticipated to be further bolstered by availability of advanced protective clothing with inbuilt sensors for monitoring body temperature or strong and flexible thermoplastic-coated protective gloves. New smart clothing along with sophisticated wearable technology is expected to redefine employee safety. Smart clothing capable of detecting chemicals, gas, heat and other hazardous conditions to alert users for taking appropriate measures is garnering increasing attention in process industries including metals, chemicals and oil & gas. In addition, continued strong demand for protective clothing from the semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries is poised to further boost overall growth of the PPE market.

Polyester Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$626.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

