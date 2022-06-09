U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.75
    +18.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,023.00
    +134.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,681.25
    +65.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.50
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.81
    -0.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.01
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2548
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7550
    -0.4770 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,347.99
    -89.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.19
    +6.56 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.29
    -38.71 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Global Disruptors in the Artificial Intelligence Market 2022: Predictive Merchandising is Forecast to Comprise the Largest Share of Revenue in AI in the Retail Market

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disruptors in Artificial Intelligence 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With technological breakthroughs in big data, supercomputing, and machine learning, AI has become increasingly capable of problem-solving, learning, and navigating physical space. AI technology has become pervasive in several industries including banking, retail, and healthcare. Organizations and governments are funding research and pilot programs of applications of AI to solve real-world problems that current technology is not capable of addressing.

AI in Retail

The global market for AI in retail is growing exponentially, driven by the increasing growth and adoption of online shopping, the adoption of multichannel or omnichannel retailing strategies, and new opportunities to increase sales efficiency. Growth has been driven by the pandemic, driving companies in the retail sector to progressively adopt AI solutions.

AI is being used for personalized and improved customer engagement, inventory and supply chain management, smart recommendations, and chatbots. Predictive merchandising is estimated to comprise the largest share of overall revenue in the AI in the retail market

Adoption Challenges

AI applications have fallen short of achieving expected productivity targets because some organizations don't know how to effectively integrate AI with their existing processes and systems. Problems in AI adoption include lack of skilled people, difficulty in hiring, and data quality.

Report Coverage

The report on artificial intelligence focuses on AI in banking, retail, healthcare, energy, the automotive industry, logistics, agriculture, entertainment, and gaming. It includes information on the state of the industry, key trends, adoption challenges, regulations, and developments in this rapidly-changing sector.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description Of The Industry

3. Size Of The Industry

4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Key Trends
4.2. AI Robots

5. Influencing Factors
5.1. AI Adoption Challenges
5.2. Regulations

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Outlook

8. References

9. Summary Of Notable Players


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvhtr0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Novavax’s New Covid-19 Vaccine Might Be Late to the Party

    The company will struggle to capture a sizable share of the Covid-19 vaccine market in the U.S.

  • Tesla's China output decline trending deeper than Musk forecast, data and internal memos show

    Production at Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is on track to fall by over a third this quarter from the first three months of the year as China's zero-COVID lockdowns caused deeper disruptions to output than Elon Musk had predicted. The U.S. automaker is aiming to make more than 71,000 vehicles at its Shanghai plant in June, according to an internal production memo seen by Reuters. Together with the 44,301 units it produced in April and May, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), that would add up to around 115,300 units in the second quarter.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    With secular growth in various sectors, supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a burst of demand because of changing consumer habits, there was a perfect storm to cause a shortage of semiconductors over the past few years. The industry sold a record 1.15 trillion units in 2021, driving total revenue to $556 billion. This makes the semiconductor market one of the largest and fastest-growing worldwide.

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel's CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.

  • Fifth Third, feds court battle heats up over customer survey, unauthorized accounts

    The back and forth is becoming increasingly heated between Fifth Third Bank and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a federal court case.

  • Roku employees reportedly are yearning for Netflix to buy their company

    There's nothing like a good, juicy — and plausible — bit of rumor and speculation to boost a stock and generate some buzz. Such was the case Wednesday when Insider — citing anonymous "people familiar with the matter" — reported that Roku Inc. employees have been speculating recently about the San Jose company being sold and are hoping that if a deal happens, Los Gatos-based Netflix Inc. will be the acquirer. Insider doesn't seem to have any real evidence that a deal is in the works — the story specifically cited employee speculation, not executives, bankers, board members, lawyers or even "people familiar" who might be privy to any actual negotiations.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.