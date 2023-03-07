Global Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2023-2028: Private Wireless and 5G Optimization to Facilitate Substantial Distributed Antenna Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology, Type (Active, Passive, Hybrid), Coverage (Outdoor and Indoor), Operator (Carrier, Enterprise, Neutral Host) and Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report assesses the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) ecosystem and its impact on wireless network infrastructure deployment and operations including outdoor and indoor environments.

It also analyzes the relationship between DAS and various supporting technologies such as self-organizing networks, artificial intelligence, and 5G smart antenna techniques. The report provides forecasts for DAS equipment, applications, services and system deployment from 2023 to 2028.

The report evaluates the market by coverage (outdoor and indoor), DAS type (active, passive, and hybrid), operator type (carriers, enterprise, and neutral hosts), and industry vertical use cases and related market opportunities.

Use cases include consumer devices, factory automation, connected vehicles and various IoT-enabled services (People to People, People to Machine, and Machine to Machine). The report takes into consideration many optimization issues such as coverage, capacity, and spectrum management.

DAS represents a network of spatially separated antenna nodes, connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure. DAS leverages Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology, which allows networks to take advantage of multiple signals as a means of optimizing wireless communications.

A DAS installation includes antennas, control boxes, and fiber optics connected to a hub. These Nodes include small antennas that unobtrusively blend into their environment. Often deployed at existing public infrastructure (such as utility poles, light posts, and traffic signals), DAS networks rely upon the ability to seamlessly blend into their environment, which may be outdoor or indoors.

Story continues

Fifth-generation wireless is becoming a major catalyst for growth in advanced antenna systems. 5G antennas will be found virtually everywhere in metropolitan areas, but it will not be enough. While dramatically increased coverage will surely support many early 5G applications, such as fixed wireless (ISP alternative, back-haul, and front haul), it will not be enough to support continuous 5G mobility coverage.

This will be vitally important for certain applications such as self-driving cars and connected vehicle services. MIMO and DAS will play a critical role in supporting the RF environment necessary to support related applications.

Select Report Findings:

Global DAS market will reach $14.5B USD by 2028, growing at 14.2% CAGR

DAS market associated with 5G smart antennas will reach $7.8B USD by 2028

Indoor DAS has growth potential of seven times that of outdoor implementation

Active DAS deployments will lead the market followed by hybrid and passive DAS

North America will lead the overall market in terms of DAS deployments and revenue

5G smart antenna systems depend upon DAS and are therefore complementary markets

Leading ownership and control of DAS will be carriers, enterprise and neutral hosts respectively

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction to Distributed Antenna Systems

2.1 DAS Role in Wireless Network Infrastructure

2.1.1 DAS Benefits to Mobile Network Operators

2.1.1.1 Improved Coverage and Quality of Service

2.1.1.2 Increased Capacity

2.1.1.3 Capital Cost Reduction

2.1.1.4 Speed to Market

2.1.2 DAS Deployment and Operational Challenges

2.2 DAS Technology

2.2.1 DAS Operations

2.2.1.1 Active, Passive, and Hybrid DAS

2.2.1.2 DAS Signal Controllers

2.2.1.3 Multi-Signal Combiner Systems

2.2.2 DAS and Small Cell Technology

2.2.2.1 Microcell Solutions

2.2.2.2 Pico/Metrocell Solutions

2.2.2.3 Femtocell Solutions

2.2.2.4 WiFi

2.2.2.5 Small Cell Capacity

2.2.2.6 Small Cell Cost vs. DAS

2.2.3 DAS and Self-Organizing Networks

2.2.3.1 DAS and SON Coordinated Coverage and Quality

2.2.3.2 Beyond SON and DAS for Optimized Networks

3.0 DAS Ecosystem

3.1 DAS Ecosystem

3.1.1 DAS OEMs

3.1.1.1 Key Players

3.1.1.1.1 SOLiD

3.1.1.1.2 Microlab, FX

3.1.1.1.3 Andrew

3.1.1.1.4 Tyco (TE Connectivity)

3.1.1.1.5 Corning

3.1.1.1.6 Dali Wireless

3.1.2 Wireless Service Providers

3.1.2.1 Key Players

3.1.2.1.1 Boingo Wireless

3.1.2.1.2 China Mobile

3.1.3 Distribution

3.1.4 Cable Contractors

3.1.4.1 Key Players

3.1.4.1.1 DAS Simplified

3.1.5 DAS Integrator

3.1.5.1 Key Players

3.1.5.1.1 AT&T's Antenna Solutions Group

3.1.5.1.2 American Tower Corporation

3.1.5.1.3 Axell

3.1.6 End-User Customers

3.2 DAS Deployment and Operational Challenges

3.2.1 Regulatory Issues

3.2.1.1 DAS Regulations

3.2.1.2 Vagueness of Current Legislation

3.2.2 Deployment Issues

3.2.3 Technical Issues

3.2.3.1 DAS Multiple Service Offerings

3.2.3.2 Supporting Future Requirements

3.3 DAS Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 High Data Traffic

3.3.1.2 High Proliferation of Connected Devices in Internet of Things (IoT)

3.3.1.3 Growth for Public Safety Connectivity

3.3.2 Challenges

3.3.2.1 High Complexity

3.3.2.2 High Cost

3.3.3 Key DAS Case Studies

3.3.3.1 VicTrack Rolled Out P25 Digital Distributed Antenna System

3.3.3.2 Digital Distributed Antenna System in Hospital

3.3.3.3 Cellular Distributed Antenna Systems for Skanska USA Building

3.3.3.4 Distributed Antenna System at the Minnesota State Fair

3.3.3.5 Torre Diamante Building Case Study

3.3.3.6 Tottenham Hotspur Case Study

3.3.3.7 Axel Towers Case Study

3.3.3.8 W New York Times Square, NYC Case Study

3.3.4 5G and DAS

3.3.4.1 Passive DAS

3.3.4.2 Active DAS

3.3.4.3 Small Cell

3.3.4.4 Adaptive Beamforming

4.0 DAS Companies and Solutions

4.1 Enterprise Connectivity

4.1.1 Key Players

4.1.1.1 iBwave

4.1.1.2 TCS

4.2 Public Safety

4.2.1 Key Players

4.2.1.1 Crown Castle

4.3 Healthcare

4.3.1 Key Players

4.3.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

4.3.1.2 Legrand

4.4 Transportation

4.4.1 Railways

4.4.1.1 Key Players

4.4.1.1.1 CommScope

4.4.1.1.2 InSite Wireless

4.4.2 Airports

4.4.2.1 Key Players

4.4.2.1.1 TE Connectivity

4.4.3 Street Stations

4.4.3.1 Key Players

4.4.3.1.1 iWireless

4.5 Sports

4.5.1 Key Players

4.5.1.1 Essentia

4.5.1.2 Optical Telecom

4.5.1.3 FoxCom

4.5.1.4 Westell

4.5.1.5 Comba Telecom Systems Holding

4.6 Entertainment

4.6.1 Key Players

4.6.1.1 Crown Castle

5.0 DAS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Combined DAS Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 DAS Equipment Market 2023 - 2028

5.3 DAS Application Market 2023 - 2028

5.4 DAS Service Market 2023 - 2028

5.5 DAS System Deployment 2023 - 2028

5.6 Global 5G Smart Antennas DAS Market 2023 - 2028

5.7 Distributed Antenna System Structure

5.8 Distributed Antenna System Deployment Costs

5.9 Distributed Antenna System Life Cycle

5.10 Distributed Antenna System Quality Metrics

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rn2bic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-distributed-antenna-system-market-report-2023-2028-private-wireless-and-5g-optimization-to-facilitate-substantial-distributed-antenna-market-opportunities-301764279.html

SOURCE Research and Markets