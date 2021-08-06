U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.87
    +4.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,193.92
    +129.67 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,833.90
    -61.21 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.72
    +5.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -40.00 (-2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0074 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2840
    +0.0670 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3450
    +0.5920 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,816.11
    +2,360.64 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.74
    +12.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.45
    +2.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach $168.3 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Distributed Generation (DG) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market
Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 16; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 16747
Companies: 52 - Players covered include ABB Limited; AES Distributed Energy; Ameresco, Inc.; Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.; Bergey WindPower Company; Bloom Energy Corporation; Canadian Solar Inc.; Capstone Turbine Corporation; Caterpillar, Inc.; Clarke Energy; Cummins, Inc.; E.ON SE; Flex Energy Solutions; FuelCell Energy, Inc.; GE Power; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; SMA Solar Technology AG; Vestas Wind Systems A/S; WÃƒÂ¤rtsilÃƒÂ¤ Corporation; XZERES Wind Corp. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines, and Other Technologies); Application (On-Grid, and Off-Grid); End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach $168.3 Billion by 2024
Distributed generation refers to small-to-medium scale modular power generation plants that are embedded into the distribution network at a point closer to the site of consumption than the central station power generators. Given the challenges in expanding power transmission grid, and the urgent need for improving the reliability of power supply for consumers, DG is becoming an inseparable component of every electric power network. DG technologies support the expansion of renewable energy resources, and aid in delivering power to off-the-grid remote infrastructure and facilities and electric vehicles. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distributed Generation (DG) is projected to reach US$168.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Distributed Generation (DG), accounting for an estimated 32.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$60.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period.

Growing environmental concern, the dramatic fall and rise of the global economy, technological innovations, and the liberalization of the electricity market have fostered a fertile ecosystem for the growth for the distributed generation market. Environmental regulations are major growth drivers for the DG market, particularly in European countries, with governments promoting eco-friendly technologies that benefit society, preserve biodiversity, and help in meeting international environmental commitments. Favorable government policy changes, incentives and subsidies are promoting market growth. Europe is the largest regional market for distributed generation. Increasing investment and the development of new business models, including solar lease, have accelerated the technical capabilities and affordability of distributed generation technologies substantially over the last few years in Europe. Rising demand for energy from industrial, commercial and residential sectors is leading to strong growth of DG systems in North America region. Favorable government policies, incentives such as tax credits and focus on renewable energy are expected to foster market growth. The growing drive for rural electrification, particularly in developing economies, is also driving demand for distributed generation.

The market for distributed solar PV is forecast to witness fastest growth over the analysis period. Growing realization of long-term economic and environmental benefits of solar energy installations is driving adoption of the clean energy technology among residential and commercial consumer to new heights. With mass production of solar panels leading to a sharp decline in prices of solar PV modules and incentives being offered for solar panel installations, distributed solar generation market is poised for growth. Rooftop modules represent one of the fastest growing segments of distributed solar PV market, with the modules being mounted at fixed angles on both pitched and flat roofs. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-distributed-generation-dg-market-to-reach-168-3-billion-by-2024--301349028.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

    Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Plug Power, Ballard Power Rise After Mixed Earnings

    Hydrogen fuel cell producers Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems reported mixed second-quarter results late Thursday.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • DraftKings Earnings Top, Guidance Raised, But User Growth Falls Short

    DraftKings beat views for adjusted loss with revenue soaring 320%. But user growth fell short. DKNG stock rose early Friday.

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...