Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in demand for distributed temperature sensing in oil & gas applications, increase in rules and regulations pertaining to safety standards, and rise in penetration of next-generation optic fiber-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global distributed temperature sensing market. Based on operating principle, the optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) segment held the majority market share in 2020. By region, the LAMEA region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global distributed temperature sensing market generated $734.23 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 274 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2025

Significant surge in demand for distributed temperature sensing in oil & gas applications, increase in rules and regulations pertaining to safety standards, and rise in penetration of next-generation optic fiber-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global distributed temperature sensing market. On the other hand, complex fault detection and troubleshooting processes are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements in distributed temperature sensors and rapid industrialization across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global distributed temperature sensing market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of distributed temperature sensors due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • In addition, severe import and export restrictions made it difficult to acquire the necessary raw materials for production, which aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Distributed Temperature Sensing Markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2025

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global distributed temperature sensing market based on fiber type, operating principle, application and region.

Based on fiber type, the single-mode fiber segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. In addition, the same segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The other segment analyzed in the report includes multimode fiber.

Based on operating principle, the optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market. In addition, the same segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The other segment analyzed in the report includes optical frequency domain reflectometry.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the dominating market share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2025

The key players analyzed in the global distributed temperature sensing market report include Halliburton Co., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., OFS Fitel LLC, Luna Innovations, Schlumberger N.V, Prysmian Group, Weatherford International PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Bandweaver Technologies. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


