Global Distribution Transformers Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $19.7 Billion - Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry
Recent Market Activity
Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution
T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bowers Electricals (UK)
Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
EFACEC Group (Portugal)
EMCO Ltd. (India)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Appleton Group (USA)
ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Federal Pacific (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
IMP Power Limited (India)
JSHP Transformer (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
Marsons Limited (India)
MGM Transformer Company (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Bemag Transformer (Canada)
Jefferson Electric (USA)
Harmonics Limited (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)
Technical Associates Ltd. (India)
VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)
Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
Connection between LV and MV Grids
Connection between Loads and MV Grid
Application between Distribution Grids
Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load
Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation
Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels
Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry
Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries
Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption
Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand
Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion
Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion
Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
