U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,347.50
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    -0.76 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.31
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1140
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.09
    -33.44 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.05
    -22.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Distribution Transformers Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $19.7 Billion - Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

  • Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution

  • T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 145 Featured)

  • ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)

  • ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

  • Bowers Electricals (UK)

  • Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

  • DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

  • Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

  • Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

  • EFACEC Group (Portugal)

  • EMCO Ltd. (India)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

  • Appleton Group (USA)

  • ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Federal Pacific (USA)

  • General Electric Company (USA)

  • Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

  • Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

  • Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

  • Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Imefy Group (Spain)

  • IMP Power Limited (India)

  • JSHP Transformer (China)

  • Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

  • KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)

  • Marsons Limited (India)

  • MGM Transformer Company (USA)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)

  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)

  • Bemag Transformer (Canada)

  • Jefferson Electric (USA)

  • Harmonics Limited (USA)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

  • Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)

  • Technical Associates Ltd. (India)

  • VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)

  • Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

  • Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

  • Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

  • Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

  • Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

  • Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

  • Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

  • Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

  • Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

  • Connection between LV and MV Grids

  • Connection between Loads and MV Grid

  • Application between Distribution Grids

  • Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load

  • Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation

  • Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

  • Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

  • Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

  • The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

  • Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

  • Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

  • Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

  • Need for Policy Frameworks

  • Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

  • Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry

  • Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries

  • Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption

  • Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand

  • Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth

  • Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion

  • Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities

  • Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion

  • Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market

  • Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

  • Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

  • Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

  • Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

  • Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

  • Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

  • Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

  • Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment

  • Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

  • Ballooning Global Population

  • Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lu2nk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Lordstown Motors names former Icahn Enterprises CEO Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO with immediate effect

    Electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday it has named Daniel A. Ninivaggi as chief executive with immediate effect. Ninivaggi is a former CEO of Icahn Enterprises LP , the investment vehicle of activist Carl Icahn, and has held a number of senior roles in the automotive and transportation industries. The executive is a former executive vice president of Lear Corp. and was co-chairman and co-CEO of Federal Mogul Holdings Corp. "I believe the demand for full-size electric pickup

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

    TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021. Reported earnings were $3.5 billion, up 58% compared with the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.6 billion, up 56%.

  • TD Beats Estimates With Economic Rebound Boosting Canadian Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s focus on consumer banking paid off last quarter, with a reopening of the economy in Canada boosting lending results. Net income in the lender’s Canadian retail segment rose 68% to C$2.13 billion ($1.69 billion), helped by a 7.7% gain in person loans, according to a statement Thursday. Overall profit for the fiscal third quarter topped analysts’ estimates.The comeback of the Canadian economy in recent months, even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers, has spurre

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.