Global District Cooling Market Report (2022 to 2032) - Featuring Ramboll Group, Siemens and Stellar Energy Among Others
Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global District Cooling Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the District Cooling Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on District Cooling Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points
4.1. Global District Cooling Market (US$ Mn)
4.2. District Cooling Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Global District Cooling Market Growth
4.5.3. District Cooling Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. District Cooling Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global District Cooling Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global District Cooling Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Production Technique
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Production Technique, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Production Technique, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Free Cooling
8.3.2. Absorption Cooling
8.3.3. Electric Chillers
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Production Technique
9. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Commercial
9.3.2. Residential
9.3.3. Industrial
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
10. Global District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. Asia Pacific
10.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
11. North America District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
12. Latin America District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Europe District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Asia Pacific District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Middle East and Africa District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Key Countries District Cooling Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16.1. Introduction
16.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, By Key Countries
16.1.2. Global Vs Country Growth Comparison
16.2. US District Cooling Market Analysis
16.2.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.2.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.2.2.1. By Production Technique
16.2.2.2. By Application
16.3. Canada District Cooling Market Analysis
16.3.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.3.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.3.2.1. By Production Technique
16.3.2.2. By Application
16.4. Mexico District Cooling Market Analysis
16.4.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.4.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.4.2.1. By Production Technique
16.4.2.2. By Application
16.5. Brazil District Cooling Market Analysis
16.5.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.5.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.5.2.1. By Production Technique
16.5.2.2. By Application
16.6. Germany District Cooling Market Analysis
16.6.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.6.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.6.2.1. By Production Technique
16.6.2.2. By Application
16.7. France District Cooling Market Analysis
16.7.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.7.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.7.2.1. By Production Technique
16.7.2.2. By Application
16.8. Italy District Cooling Market Analysis
16.8.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.8.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.8.2.1. By Production Technique
16.8.2.2. By Application
16.9. BENELUX District Cooling Market Analysis
16.9.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.9.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.9.2.1. By Production Technique
16.9.2.2. By Application
16.10. UK District Cooling Market Analysis
16.10.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.10.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.10.2.1. By Production Technique
16.10.2.2. By Application
16.11. Nordic Countries District Cooling Market Analysis
16.11.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.11.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.11.2.1. By Production Technique
16.11.2.2. By Application
16.12. China District Cooling Market Analysis
16.12.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.12.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.12.2.1. By Production Technique
16.12.2.2. By Application
16.13. Japan District Cooling Market Analysis
16.13.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.13.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.13.2.1. By Production Technique
16.13.2.2. By Application
16.14. South Korea District Cooling Market Analysis
16.14.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.14.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.14.2.1. By Production Technique
16.14.2.2. By Application
16.15. GCC Countries District Cooling Market Analysis
16.15.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.15.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.15.2.1. By Production Technique
16.15.2.2. By Application
16.16. South Africa District Cooling Market Analysis
16.16.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.16.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.16.2.1. By Production Technique
16.16.2.2. By Application
16.17. Turkey District Cooling Market Analysis
16.17.1. Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
16.17.2. Value & Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy, 2015-2032
16.17.2.1. By Production Technique
16.17.2.2. By Application
16.17.3. Competition Landscape and Player Concentration in the Country
17. Market Structure Analysis
17.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
17.2. Market Concentration
17.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
17.4. Market Presence Analysis
17.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
17.4.2. Product footprint by Players
18. Competition Analysis
18.1. Competition Dashboard
18.2. Competition Benchmarking
18.3. Competition Deep Dive
18.3.1. EMIRATES CENTRAL COOLING SYSTEM CORPORATION
18.3.1.1. Overview
18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.2. NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC
18.3.2.1. Overview
18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.3. EMIRATES DISTRICT COOLING (EMICOOL), LLC
18.3.3.1. Overview
18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.4. SHINRYO CORPORATION
18.3.4.1. Overview
18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.5. ADC ENERGY SYSTEMS LLC
18.3.5.1. Overview
18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.6. KEPPEL DHCS PTE LTD
18.3.6.1. Overview
18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.7. LOGSTOR A/S
18.3.7.1. Overview
18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.8. RAMBOLL GROUP A/S
18.3.8.1. Overview
18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.9. SIEMENS AG
18.3.9.1. Overview
18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.10. STELLAR ENERGY
18.3.10.1. Overview
18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
20. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/731tgw
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900