Abstract: Global District Heating Market to Reach US$200. 8 Billion by the Year 2026 . District heating is basically a technique for effectively distributing heat that has been generated at a centralized location, using a network of insulated pipes, to different spaces including offices, industrial buildings and residential buildings among others.

District heating systems use and distribute heat obtained from different sources, traditionally seen as by-products and which are disposed as waste. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the adoption of stringent climate objectives of countries around the world. Growing concerns about recycling waste energies and norms for building energy efficiency becoming more stringent, mandating sustainable technologies deployment would also stimulate demand for district heating units. A key district heating market trend going forward would be the increased inclination of governments towards using more renewables. Future district heating networks would use low temperature supply (between 40 degrees C and 60 degrees C) with radiant heat. Furthermore, new generation district heating systems would lead towards decentralized heat and cold generation, leveraging all the local and more readily available energy sources.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$163.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$200.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. CHP is one of the major district heating sources. Favorable government policies for electricity and heat supply would further expand use of such cogeneration for district heating. Strict regulations to curb GHG emissions and clean energy production initiatives extend opportunities for new range of energy generation technologies such as renewables-based boiler stations as these systems are capable of generating heat generation using renewable sources.



The U.S. Market is estimated at $22.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2026



The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. The North America region has 900 or more systems of district heating mainly in city centers, and majority of the legacy systems are fed with fossil fuels. In recent years, the utilization of coal has been reduced significantly in district heating systems and the primary fuel of nearly 70% is gas. China, another key market, is moving towards CHP, which is a primary source of district energy in China currently. The existing pipe systems in China are being converted into non-fossil sources and few areas in China already have geothermal and many large-scale heating systems are being planned for usage.



Residential (Application) Segment to Reach $97.8 Billion by 2026



The residential segment benefit from a rise in demand for DH services during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The growing need for space and water heating in residential sector will continue to boost segment growth. Trends in the residential construction sector will also influence dynamics of DH companies targeting residential sector. In the global Residential (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$99.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy

Transition

EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for the

Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market

An Introduction to District Heating

Generations of District Heating Systems

Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating

Technology Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales

(in %) in the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010,

2020 and 2030

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating

Systems Boosts Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) by Region for the Years 2016 and 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) by Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy

Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 6: Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of

Select Regions/ Countries

EXHIBIT 7: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of

CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District

Heating Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating

Systems

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities

Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 and 2027

Governments? Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well

for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In

Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240,

2045 & 2050

Governments? Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

EXHIBIT 13: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems

Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions

EXHIBIT 14: Global District Heating Market: Breakdown of Heat

Supplied by Energy Source for 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

EXHIBIT 16: Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency

Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating

Projects

Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing

Economies

Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low

Investments Benefit Adoption

Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating

Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for

Heating Applications

EXHIBIT 17: Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW)

for the Years 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 18: Geothermal Energy Grows in Importance for District

Heating: Geothermal as % of Heat Generated for Select

Countries

Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet

District Heating Needs

EXHIBIT 19: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed

Capacity (2019)

EXHIBIT 20: Solar District Heating Systems: Collector Area

Installed (in Thousand Square Meters) for Select Countries

Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology

for Emission-Free Systems

Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market

Gains

Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial

Establishments

Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth

Potential for District Heating Market

5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating

Domain



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

RUSSIA

POLAND

REST OF EUROPE

REST OF WORLD

