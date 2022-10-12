Global District Heating Market to Reach $209 Billion by 2027
Global District Heating Market to Reach $209 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$163.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
- The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.Other Plant Types Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR
- In the global Other Plant Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)
Alfa Laval AB
Danfoss A/S
ENGIE Group
Enwave Energy Corporation
Fortum Oyj
FVB Energy Inc.
Goteborg Energi AB
Helen Oy
KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH
Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd
LOGSTOR A/S
Orsted A/S
Ramboll Group A/S
Savon Voima Oyj
Shinryo Corporation
Statkraft
STEAG GMBH
Steag New Energies Gmbh
Vattenfall AB
Vital Energi
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
District Heating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy
Transition
Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for the Years 2019
through 2025
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to District Heating
Generations of District Heating Systems
Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating
Technology Market
Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in
the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and
2030
Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating
Systems Boosts Market Growth
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by
Region for the Years 2016 and 2019
Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by
Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019
Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy
Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/ Countries
Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-
Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition
Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District
Heating Market
Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020
Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating
Systems
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities
Continues to Grow
Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for
Years 2020 and 2027
Governments? Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well
for Market Growth
Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
Governments? Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems
Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions
Global District Heating Market: Breakdown of Heat Supplied by
Energy Source for 2020
Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions
by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)
Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating
Projects
Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing
Economies
Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low
Investments Benefit Adoption
Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating
Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for
Heating Applications
Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2010-2019
Geothermal Energy Grows in Importance for District Heating:
Geothermal as % of Heat Generated for Select Countries
Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet
District Heating Needs
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
Solar District Heating Systems: Collector Area Installed
(in Thousand Square Meters) for Select Countries
Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology
for Emission-Free Systems
Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market
Gains
Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial
Establishments
Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth
Potential for District Heating Market
5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating
Domain
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for District Heating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Combined Heat & Power (CHP)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Heat & Power
(CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Boiler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Boiler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Boiler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Plant Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Plant Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Plant Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Geothermal District Heating Market in the US: An Overview
Net Capacity of Geothermal District Heating Systems by State in
the US
Age of Geothermal District Heating Systems in the US (%)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by Plant
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Combined Heat &
Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Growing Integration of Renewables in European District Heating
Systems
Nordic Countries Lead Adoption of Renewable Energy for DH
Systems: Renewable Energy-Powered Systems as % of DH Systems
in Select EU Countries
European District Heating Sales in TWh by Fuel Source for 2019
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Poland
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for District Heating by Plant Type -
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by Plant
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Combined Heat &
Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
POLAND
Table 85: Poland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),
Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Poland Historic Review for District Heating by Plant
Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Poland 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Poland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Poland Historic Review for District Heating by
Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Poland 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Denmark: Cogeneration Supplies Major Portion of District heating
District Heating System Market in the Netherlands
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power
(CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for District Heating
by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other
Plant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for District
Heating by Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for District Heating
by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for District
Heating by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power
(CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for District Heating by
Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other
Plant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for District
Heating by Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial
and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for District Heating
by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for District
Heating by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 160
