What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global District Heating Industry"



Global District Heating Market to Reach $209 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for District Heating estimated at US$163.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

- The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.Other Plant Types Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR

- In the global Other Plant Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)

Alfa Laval AB

Danfoss A/S

ENGIE Group

Enwave Energy Corporation

Fortum Oyj

FVB Energy Inc.

Goteborg Energi AB

Helen Oy

KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH

Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd

LOGSTOR A/S

Orsted A/S

Ramboll Group A/S

Savon Voima Oyj

Shinryo Corporation

Statkraft

STEAG GMBH

Steag New Energies Gmbh

Vattenfall AB

Vital Energi





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

District Heating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy

Transition

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for the Years 2019

through 2025

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to District Heating

Generations of District Heating Systems

Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating

Technology Market

Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in

the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and

2030

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating

Systems Boosts Market Growth

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by

Region for the Years 2016 and 2019

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by

Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy

Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/ Countries

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-

Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District

Heating Market

Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating

Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities

Continues to Grow

Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2020 and 2027

Governments? Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well

for Market Growth

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric

Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Governments? Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems

Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions

Global District Heating Market: Breakdown of Heat Supplied by

Energy Source for 2020

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions

by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating

Projects

Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing

Economies

Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low

Investments Benefit Adoption

Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating

Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for

Heating Applications

Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2010-2019

Geothermal Energy Grows in Importance for District Heating:

Geothermal as % of Heat Generated for Select Countries

Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet

District Heating Needs

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Solar District Heating Systems: Collector Area Installed

(in Thousand Square Meters) for Select Countries

Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology

for Emission-Free Systems

Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market

Gains

Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial

Establishments

Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth

Potential for District Heating Market

5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating

Domain



Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for District Heating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Combined Heat & Power (CHP)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Heat & Power

(CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Boiler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Boiler by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Boiler by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Plant Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Plant Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Plant Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Geothermal District Heating Market in the US: An Overview

Net Capacity of Geothermal District Heating Systems by State in

the US

Age of Geothermal District Heating Systems in the US (%)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by Plant

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Combined Heat &

Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Growing Integration of Renewables in European District Heating

Systems

Nordic Countries Lead Adoption of Renewable Energy for DH

Systems: Renewable Energy-Powered Systems as % of DH Systems

in Select EU Countries

European District Heating Sales in TWh by Fuel Source for 2019

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Poland

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

District Heating Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for District Heating by Plant Type -

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by Plant

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Combined Heat &

Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027

POLAND

Table 85: Poland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP),

Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Poland Historic Review for District Heating by Plant

Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Poland 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Poland Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Poland Historic Review for District Heating by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Poland 15-Year Perspective for District Heating by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Denmark: Cogeneration Supplies Major Portion of District heating

District Heating System Market in the Netherlands

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power

(CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for District Heating

by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other

Plant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for District

Heating by Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for District Heating

by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for District

Heating by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for District Heating by Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power

(CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for District Heating by

Plant Type - Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other

Plant Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for District

Heating by Plant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Boiler and Other Plant Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for District Heating by Application - Residential, Commercial

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for District Heating

by Application - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for District

Heating by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 160

