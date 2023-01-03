Global Diversified Marketing Group CEO Paul Adler Updates 2022 Events and Corporate Outlook for 2023

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., Delaware corporation (OTC: GDMK) (the “Company”), operates as a diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines and another involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up. The company is pleased to present the following letter to shareholders from our Chairman and CEO Paul Adler.



Dear GDMK Shareholders:

As we have closed our 2022 and look to start with a strong 2023, this is a good time to review and reflect upon some of the important accomplishments and the growth that Global Diversified Marketing Group has recently delivered, as well as our corporate outlook for 2023.

In July, Global Diversified Marketing Group announced that it has secured distribution with Bealls Inc. to strengthen the company’s brand, and bring its family of products into a new geographic market. We believe this new addition will add significant revenue growth as we continue to expand our footprint expansion. Bealls Inc. currently operates more than 500 stores in 17 states under four banner names. Overall, our existing distribution footprint currently stands at about seven thousand two hundred stores.

In August, Global Diversified Marketing Group President & CEO Mr. Paul Adler presented at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference in Hollywood Florida. The conference was instrumental for the company to communicate directly to significant Wall Street brokerage firms and have one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

In September, the Company acquired The Hula Fit ecommerce site which sells fitness equipment and athletic apparel. We believe this new asset will pave a way to start acquiring more ecommerce brand assets that will enhance and diversify its current business. The Hula Fit utilizes a business model where stocking inventory in our warehouse is not required and where orders are drop shipped directly to customers.

In November, the Company announced that its Nutraceutical Ezlyv gummy supplement line is now available for purchase on the Amazon global shopping platform ( www.amazon.com ). Amazon (AMZN) is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 80% of the total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10%-15%), advertising services (5%), and other. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Global Diversified Marketing Group is confident that selling Ezlyv Supplements on the Amazon Global Online Shopping Platform should generate increased revenues for the company. This Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) distribution channel will certainly complement its already marketed brand from its own website ( www.ezlyv.com )

“We believe selling our nutraceutical products on Amazon should also help build a strong brand recognition for Ezlyv and all of its products for many years to come,” added Adler. Ezlyv was founded on one core idea - bring optimal nutrition for a great price. Ezlyv diversified our collection to offer something for every part of the body at a great price and with a great taste. Empowering you to live your healthy and happy life with the most ease. Ezlyv put extensive research into the choice in formula to ensure they are the best you can get. “Getting all of the nutrients a person needs simply cannot be done without a great supplement,” stated Adler.

Ezlyv believes nourishing your body with essential vitamins should be easy. Our approach to everyday health and wellness ensures you are saving money and supporting your body and immune system. We care so much about what we put in and on our bodies.



The next strategic step for Global Diversified Marketing Group will be to get to a senior exchange listing. A NASDAQ or NYSE listing should provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, attract institutional investors, increase the visibility of the Company, and raise our overall profile.

The listing of GDMK shares on the senior exchange will be subject to several regulatory requirements, including review of the Company and acceptance for listing by the exchange. Of course, there can be no assurance that senior exchange acceptance will be granted, but we are very optimistic about our prospects and making every effort to improve the likelihood of an up-listing sometime in 2023.

Our goal is to attract long-term shareholders for GDMK as we believe in demonstrating strength in our company's top line revenue growth with our current product lines as well as potentially executing future acquisitions in this space as part of our roll up strategy.

In summary, as the economy continues to recover with the decline of the Covid pandemic, there is every reason to be positive about the immediate and longer-term future, especially with a blossoming success story as we are seeing unfold in GDMK. Stay tuned for much more to come. Cheers!

Sincerely,

Paul Adler, CEO

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK) Please visit us at:

www.360worldsnacks.com

www.ezlyv.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) operates as a global diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up.

