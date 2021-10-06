U.S. markets closed

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $39.7 million. The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days following the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares issued at the closing of the offering.

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $12.25 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 9.8% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.05 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 4.9%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) (calculated as at October 4, 2021), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and includes Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Manulife Securities Incorporated and Research Capital Corporation.

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio (the “Portfolio”) of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies selected by the Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”), the manager of the Company. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing of the Portfolio, each global dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) See Performance table below. No cash distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Company, the net asset value per Unit (consisting of 1 Class A Share and 1 Preferred Share) would be less than $15.00. Yield to maturity for the Preferred Share is based on maturity date of June 30, 2026.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.
Compound Annual NAV Returns to September 30, 2021

1-Yr

3-Yr

S.I.

Class A Shares (TSX: GDV)

33.3

%

10.7

%

10.9

%

Preferred Shares (TSX: GDV.PR.A)

5.1

%

5.1

%

5.1

%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. – Unit

18.4

%

7.8

%

7.9

%

Returns are for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date June 15, 2018. The table shows the Company’s compound return on a Class A Share, Preferred Share and Unit for each period indicated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



