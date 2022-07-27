U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,030.12
    +109.07 (+2.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,277.44
    +515.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,041.06
    +478.48 (+4.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.62
    +38.38 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.72
    +2.74 (+2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.20
    +20.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.55 (+2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0137 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5610
    -0.3460 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,846.47
    +1,951.86 (+9.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.91
    +43.25 (+9.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Global DNA Extraction Kit Market Report 2022-2027 - Rise in Product Launches / More Patients With Genetic Disorders / Increased Use of DNA Extraction Kits in Genomics

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Extraction Kit Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The center of the genomic revolution is DNA and the IT infrastructure to use it. The impacts are large in the healthcare segment.

The recent advancements faster cancer detection, potentially saving thousands of lives globally. Genomic innovations based on DNA have evolved from gene editing to anti-cancer drugs. DNA is widely used as an initial sample for various diagnostics and research purposes. The extraction of DNA is a complex process.

After the post introduction of DNA extraction kits, the process is simplified and can be carried out efficiently. The DNA extracted is primarily used to study the genetic cause of the disease, carry out forensic sciences, develop drugs, personalized medicines, paternity tests, and genome sequencing. Genomic advancements are playing a huge role in agricultural biology. They are a significant contributor to plant breeding technology, research like reducing the cost of crop production, and more.

One of the significant benefits is that the RNA/DNA extraction kits are available in various product types for multiple samples. The DNA extraction kit for microbial DNA extractions like Virus, Bacteria. DNA extraction kit for a tissue sample, DNA extraction kit for forensic DNA, Cell-Free DNA extraction kits, and more. This broader portfolio is increasing the end-users count for the DNA extraction kit market.

Technological Advancements are likely to drive the RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Growth

The demand for RNA/DNA extraction kits is increasing due to their usage of its applications. The DNA extracted is used in PCR, Genome sequencing, Cloning, and other applications. Increasing demand for this application will drive the demand for DNA Extraction kit market growth.

Technological advancements like the introduction of next-generation DNA Extraction kits help the user to isolate the genomic DNA from a range of samples using optimized protocols. This helps the user to obtain high-quality DNA from even specialized samples. This is widely adopted by the researchers to work on multiple samples for the research purpose.

The usage of NGS is increasing in cancer research and personalized treatments. DNA extraction is seen as one of the basic and important steps in NGS library preparation. Increasing demand for personalized medicine, CAR-T therapies, Gene Therapies other regenerative medicines are largely accelerating the usage of DNA extraction kits in the market.

In addition, the presence of several research institutes and standalone genomic labs in the developed countries like the US, The UK, Germany are largely involved in the genetic research, genome sequencing, studying genetic characteristics especially the diseased genes in cancer, neurological disorder segments, and other rare genetic diseases are largely driving the usage of the DNA isolation kits in the market.

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market. The focus was on the RNA Extraction kits, this reduced the usage of DNA extraction kits and not many products were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many genomic research centers were focused to sequence the COVID-19 variants and working for the vaccines. This largely diverted the genomic researchers to shift towards the COVID-19 samples, this largely reduced the DNA-based research or postponed and expected to regain post-COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Geographic Segmentation

North America dominated the DNA extraction kit market share. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of over 9% in the DNA extraction market. The increasing investments in genome sequencing, increasing adoption of genetic testing-based diagnostics for rare diseases, oncology, and higher adoption of personalized medicines are largely driving the North America Market.

DNA Extraction Kit Market Segmentation Analysis

End-user: The health care facilities having in-house laboratories dominate the end-user segment. The number of samples tested for various genetic diseases, oncology is largely driving the healthcare segment to use the DNA extraction kit.

Sample Type: Blood, Tissue & FFPE samples dominated the sample type segment in the market. Blood, and tissue-based samples are largely used in the diagnostic segment in the market. FFPE samples which are preserved for the biopsy, experimental research, diagnostic, and drug development are large volume of samples that uses the DNA extraction process. These are major contributors to the DNA extraction kit market by sample type in the market.

Product Type: The cell-free DNA accounted for the major part of the product type. However, the genomic DNA segment is growing fast due to increased investments in genomic research and personalized medicines in the market. The Genomic DNA segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% in the market.

Applications: PCR application is dominating the applications segment as PCR is a gold standard method to extract the DNA for various study purposes and diagnostics. The sequencing application is increasing significantly as there are technological advancements focused on genomic diagnostics.

Key Vendors

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche

  • Promega

  • QIAGEN

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 1st BASE

  • 3B BlackBio Biotech India

  • BioChain Institute

  • Bioneer

  • BLIRT

  • Canvax

  • Cell Projects

  • Covaris

  • Cytiva

  • Fivephoton Biochemicals

  • Galenvs Sciences

  • Geneaid Biotech

  • IBI Scientific

  • INVITEK Molecular

  • LabTurbo

  • Lexogen

  • LGC Biosearch Technologies

  • Lucigen

  • MagGenome

  • Merck

  • MP BIOMEDICALS

  • New England Biolabs

  • Omega Bio-tek

  • PCR Biosystems

  • PerkinElmer

  • Primerdesign

  • Takara Bio

  • Vivantis Technologies

  • Xi'an Tianlong Science and Technology

  • Zymo Research

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Synopsis

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Availability of Next-Generation DNA Extraction Kits
8.2 Rise in R&D Activities in Genomics
8.3 Technological Advances in DNA Extraction Kits
8.4 Increase in Genomics & Regenerative Medicine Projects

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in Product Launches
9.2 More Patients With Genetic Disorders
9.3 Increased Use of DNA Extraction Kits in Genomics

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Influence of the Covid-19 Pandemic
10.2 Low Penetration of Molecular & Genomic Diagnostics in LMICs
10.3 High Cost of DNA Extraction Kits & Impure Results

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Cell-Free DNA
12.4 Genomic DNA
12.5 Others

13 Applications
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 PCR
13.4 Sequencing
13.5 Cloning
13.6 Others

14 Sample Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Blood, Tissue & FFPE
14.4 Cells
14.5 Others

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Healthcare Facilities
15.4 Research Institutes
15.5 Pharma & Biotech Companies
15.6 Others

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frgzy6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dna-extraction-kit-market-report-2022-2027---rise-in-product-launches--more-patients-with-genetic-disorders--increased-use-of-dna-extraction-kits-in-genomics-301594451.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • The Senate Just Passed the Chips Act. Don’t Expect a Quick Fix for Chip Makers.

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • Ginkgo reaches deal to pay $83 million for Bayer's West Sac lab

    Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $83 million to acquire Bayer’s 175,000-square-foot West Sacramento biologics research and development site, along with its employees there and discovery technology platforms.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Chemicals Giant to Cut Production of Key Fertilizer Ingredient Amid Russian Gas Crisis

    German multinational BASF will reduce its production of the key fertilizer ingredient as it seeks to curb its natural gas use, in a move that could have ramifications for the global food crisis.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Soar to 14-Year High Despite EU Deal

    Investors seem to think a European natural-gas deal is weaker than expected. Over the past three trading sessions, gas prices are up 16%.

  • Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record Even as Traders See Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenOPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price

  • Illumina Unveils Its Most Accurate and Comprehensive Secondary Analysis Platform, Boosting Lab Capabilities

    DRAGEN™ v4.0 brings greater accuracy, comprehensiveness, and efficiency to genomic analysis than ever before, unlocking the full potential of genomics to improve human health

  • 'Murder Hornet' Rebranding Makes A Clean Break From Crime

    The giant wasp species capable of stinging a human to death was first spotted in North America in 2019.

  • BASF readies more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is cutting ammonia production further due to soaring natural gas prices, it said on Wednesday, with potential ramifications from farming to fizzy drinks. Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies. Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser, engineering plastics and diesel exhaust fluid.

  • Boeing surprises with positive cash flow, flags supply-chain constraints

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday surprised Wall Street by generating cash from operations in the second quarter and stuck to its cash flow goal for the year in a sign the planemaker was gradually overcoming costly production snarls. The Virginia-based planemaker projected higher cash flow in the second half and next year from an expected step-up in deliveries of 737 and 787 jets. The company said supply-chain constraints have capped its ability to ramp up jet production despite "significant" demand.

  • High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

    High oil and gas prices are paving the way for new exploration projects, and oilfield services companies are on track to benefit in a big way

  • Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving

    Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. The cut in supplies, flagged by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced the capacity of Nord Stream 1 pipeline - the major delivery route to Europe for Russian gas - to a mere fifth of its total capacity.

  • Lundin Mining Announces Passing of Founder and Former Chairman Mr. Lukas H. Lundin

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") regrets to announce that the Company´s founder and former Chairman, Mr. Lukas H. Lundin, passed away on July 26, 2022 at the age of 64, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

  • Oil prices settle at their highest in a week

    Oil futures settled Wednesday at their highest price in a week, buoyed by U.S. government data showing weekly declines in domestic crude and product supplies.

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Drop and Exports Climb to a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a government report showed demand for US crude rising globally amid a supply crunch and traders shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the Econo

  • U.S. oil prices settle at their highest in a week

    Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest settlement in a week. There's "no other way to look at energy prices today and not have a bullish outlook," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. The Energy Information Administration reported much larger inventory draws across the board, he said, with U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies all down last week. "We do feel we could see crude regain the $100 level in the days and weeks to come," s

  • The new oil? How demand for copper could reshape the world

    Episode 159 of Down to Business podcast

  • Here’s the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines (it’s not delays or cancelations)

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch on Growth Prospects

    Semiconductor shortage is crippling several industries but the new bill is likely to boost production and make the United States self-reliant. This is likely to help companies like NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Silicon Laboratories SLAB), Analog Devices (ADI) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH).