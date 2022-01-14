U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +2.15 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1416
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,290.61
    +452.13 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Global DNA Sequencing Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2026 - Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Sequencing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global DNA Sequencing Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by promising opportunities in the fields of biomarkers, cancer, diagnostics, personalized medicine, forensics and reproductive health among others. The increase in genome mapping programs worldwide, rise in partnerships and collaborations, and growing technological developments in DNA sequencing are the other factors promoting growth in the market.

Evolving technology, growing incidence of cancer, the emergence of new market players, increasing requirements of breeders for the reproduction of plants and animals, increase in programs for genome mapping, increased conferences and seminars on DNA sequencing market, development in applications for liquid biopsy, the continued drop in costs of sequencing, and growing personalized therapies are also expected to fuel growth. Driven by promising outlook, DNA sequencing is widely being used for conducting biological research, medical diagnosis, as well as performing biotechnology experiments.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global DNA Sequencing market. Consumables such as kits and reagents and tools simplify and streamline the workflows. Due to their sheer use and requirement during the library building, sample preparation, and pre-requisite steps for DNA sequencing, the consumables product segment holds dominant position in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region leads the market due to technological advances and the growing prevalence of genetic diseases among patients.

Increased funding by government organizations in DNA sequencing research and development is also fueling the growth of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a nascent DNA sequencing market, leading with massive contributions from some countries in Asia including India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of tumors in this region have had a positive effect on the growth of the market for DNA sequencing in this region.

Services Segment to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The factors driving demand for the market of DNA sequencing services are increased funding for life science research and public grants, technological developments in the diagnosis and treatment method of infectious diseases, innovation in molecular techniques, and customized product offerings. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140.8 Million by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction

  • A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology

  • Different Types of Sequencing Approaches

  • Shotgun Sequencing

  • High-Throughput Approach

  • Long-Read Sequencing Approaches

  • Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

  • Nanopore DNA Sequencing

  • Short-Read Sequencing Approaches

  • Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)

  • Polony Sequencing

  • 454 Pyrosequencing

  • Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing

  • Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)

  • SOLiD sequencing

  • Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing

  • DNA Nanoball Sequencing

  • Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing

  • Microfluidic Systems

  • A Prelude to DNA Sequencing

  • Major Applications

  • DNA Sequencing Application

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

  • Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing Market

  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook

  • DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth

  • Regional Market Perspective

  • North America Leads the Global Market

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • QIAGEN

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

  • Macrogen, Inc.

  • Perkin Elmer, Inc.

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

  • BGI

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Myriad Genetics

  • PierianDx

  • Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

  • Eurofins Scientific

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

  • Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

  • Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market

  • The Market for DNA Sequencing in Europe amid the Pandemic

  • Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth

  • Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth

  • Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

  • Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

  • DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care

  • Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion

  • The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 76

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff83wu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dna-sequencing-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-10-1-billion-by-2026---increasing-emphasis-on-personalized-medicine-drives-market-growth-301461266.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Palantir, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became famous about 11 years ago for helping the CIA find Osama bin Laden. Since its IPO in September 2020, investors have closely watched the company co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The stock price action of Palantir since its IPO has attracted both promoters and detractors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • Kyndryl Holdings: IBM's Ugly Duckling Is on Its Own

    The IBM spinoff is unattractive and unloved, but extremely cheap

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • JPMorgan Drops Most Since 2020 on Plan for Big Spending Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell the most since 2020 after the company said compensation and other costs jumped in the fourth quarter ahead of an expected surge this year.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestExpenses

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Netflix raises subscriber prices ahead of earnings

    Netflix (NFLX) stock is up after the streaming raised the price of its subscriptions by $1-2.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Big banks ready themselves for Fed rate hikes — which could be good and bad

    The Fed hasn’t done anything with interest rates yet, but bank earnings released Friday show that the mere anticipation of a pullback in easy money policies is weighing on the industry.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in January

    Wall Street expects 2022 to be a banner year for the adoption of the metaverse, as several companies are expected to come out with hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play, or learn in the virtual three-dimensional world. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Intel management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the "next major transition in computing" as more people will come to rely on digital technology to "communicate, collaborate, learn and sustain" their lives.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.