Global DNA Sequencing Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
The global market for DNA Sequencing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The DNA Sequencing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
DNA Sequencing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction
A Brief History on Evolution of DNA Sequencing Technology
Different Types of Sequencing Approaches
Shotgun Sequencing
High-Throughput Approach
Long-Read Sequencing Approaches
Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing
Nanopore DNA Sequencing
Short-Read Sequencing Approaches
Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)
Polony Sequencing
454 Pyrosequencing
Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing
Combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS)
SOLiD sequencing
Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing
DNA Nanoball Sequencing
Heliscope Single Molecule Sequencing
Microfluidic Systems
A Prelude to DNA Sequencing
Major Applications
DNA Sequencing Application
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on DNA Sequencing Market
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
DNA Sequencing Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Regional Market Perspective
North America Leads the Global Market
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth
Increasing R&D Activities in NGS
Illumina, the Dominant Force in the Global NGS Market
The Market for DNA Sequencing in Europe amid the Pandemic
Growing Adoption of Sequencing Services in Clinical Workflows Propels Market Growth
Increasing Use in Drug Discovery Drives Market Growth
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
DNA Sequencing and Cancer Care
Technological Advancements in NGFS Aids Market Expansion
The First Mobile Genome Sequence Analyzer in the World
