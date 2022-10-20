Global DNA Vaccine Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Number of Various Antibiotics Resistant Pathogens Driving Demand

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA vaccines market is growing at a considerable CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The factors that drive the growth of the market include the increasing number of various antibiotics resistant pathogens and the increasing population with infectious diseases that have created the need for low-cost and efficacious vaccines that would deliver immunity for a long period.

The DNA vaccines are also effective against infectious diseases in animals and have successfully eliminated key animal pathogens. DNA vaccines come with numerous advantages such as the low risk of infection as compared to conventional vaccines, easy transference, and constancy at room temperature. Additionally, rapid development in the field of molecular biology, immunology, and DNA synthesis contributing to the growth of the market.

Along with that, the inefficient drug therapies and rising microbial resistance to existing 'antimicrobials and antibiotics' treatments providing ample opportunity to increase the DNA vaccine market during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented based on type, technology, application. Based on type, the market is segmented into animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. Based on technology, the market is segmented into plasmid DNA vaccines technology and plasmid DNA delivery technology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, and others.

The Animal Vaccine segment is projected to grow significantly in the global DNA Vaccine market

Among types, The animal DNA vaccine segment is estimated to grow significantly in the global animal vaccine market during the forecast period. The segment is increasing due to the increasing availability of DNA Vaccines for animal diseases that includes West Nile Innovator (Horse), Apex-IHN (Salmon fish), canine melanoma vaccine (DOG), and Life tide-SW5 (Swine and other food animals). Hence, the rising prevalence of these diseases creates an opportunity for animal DNA vaccine manufacturers. Additionally, the DNA vaccine is more effective and less expensive as compared to other vaccines. DNA vaccines are suitable for mass vaccination, and. DNA vaccines have been prospective solutions for poultry diseases. DNA vaccines can be used for immediate jabs in contradiction of multiple pathogens and are comparatively easy to design and inexpensive to manufacture and store.

Story continues

Regional Outlooks

The global DNA vaccines market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America developed as a profitable market for DNA vaccines market. The market is increasing in North America due to the initiatives by the regional government to immunize citizens, along with the prevalence of the aids of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals. For instance, In May 2021, GC Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for 'GC5107 (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human),10% Liquid)' anticipated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI), which is a type of congenital genetic disorders that causes an individual to have a lacking or absent immune system.

Asia-Pacific will Have Considerable Growth in the Global DNA Vaccines market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global DNA vaccine market during the forecast period. The market is increasing in this region due to the rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of people regarding the benefits of vaccination against Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Hepatitis B. are some factors that drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.

