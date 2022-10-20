U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.50
    -22.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,381.00
    -79.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,046.75
    -106.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.90
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.22
    +0.72 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9200
    +0.1050 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,135.84
    -49.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -3.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.23
    -7.76 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global DNA Vaccine Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Number of Various Antibiotics Resistant Pathogens Driving Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DNA Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA vaccines market is growing at a considerable CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The factors that drive the growth of the market include the increasing number of various antibiotics resistant pathogens and the increasing population with infectious diseases that have created the need for low-cost and efficacious vaccines that would deliver immunity for a long period.

The DNA vaccines are also effective against infectious diseases in animals and have successfully eliminated key animal pathogens. DNA vaccines come with numerous advantages such as the low risk of infection as compared to conventional vaccines, easy transference, and constancy at room temperature. Additionally, rapid development in the field of molecular biology, immunology, and DNA synthesis contributing to the growth of the market.

Along with that, the inefficient drug therapies and rising microbial resistance to existing 'antimicrobials and antibiotics' treatments providing ample opportunity to increase the DNA vaccine market during the forecast period.

Segmental Outlook

The market is segmented based on type, technology, application. Based on type, the market is segmented into animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. Based on technology, the market is segmented into plasmid DNA vaccines technology and plasmid DNA delivery technology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, and others.

The Animal Vaccine segment is projected to grow significantly in the global DNA Vaccine market

Among types, The animal DNA vaccine segment is estimated to grow significantly in the global animal vaccine market during the forecast period. The segment is increasing due to the increasing availability of DNA Vaccines for animal diseases that includes West Nile Innovator (Horse), Apex-IHN (Salmon fish), canine melanoma vaccine (DOG), and Life tide-SW5 (Swine and other food animals). Hence, the rising prevalence of these diseases creates an opportunity for animal DNA vaccine manufacturers. Additionally, the DNA vaccine is more effective and less expensive as compared to other vaccines. DNA vaccines are suitable for mass vaccination, and. DNA vaccines have been prospective solutions for poultry diseases. DNA vaccines can be used for immediate jabs in contradiction of multiple pathogens and are comparatively easy to design and inexpensive to manufacture and store.

Regional Outlooks

The global DNA vaccines market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America developed as a profitable market for DNA vaccines market. The market is increasing in North America due to the initiatives by the regional government to immunize citizens, along with the prevalence of the aids of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals. For instance, In May 2021, GC Pharma announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for 'GC5107 (Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human),10% Liquid)' anticipated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI), which is a type of congenital genetic disorders that causes an individual to have a lacking or absent immune system.

Asia-Pacific will Have Considerable Growth in the Global DNA Vaccines market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global DNA vaccine market during the forecast period. The market is increasing in this region due to the rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of people regarding the benefits of vaccination against Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Hepatitis B. are some factors that drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Determinants

5. Market Segmentation

6. Regional Analysis

7. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Arbutus Biopharma

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Bayhill Therapeutics

  • Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

  • Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • GC Pharma Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

  • INOVIO Pharmaceuticals.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.,

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • QED Bioscience Inc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

  • Zoetis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugh3u9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • The pandemic is finally hitting big tech — two years later

    The pandemic rubber band is hitting the tech industry.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Tesla’s Valuation Doesn’t Add Up Today, Never Mind $4.4 Trillion Tomorrow

    Third-quarter results were only bad relative to the sky-high expectations Tesla sets, but its valuation remains the elephant in the room.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Keep Rising; Tesla Skids On Earnings, Elon Musk Comments

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but hinted at demand woes.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E