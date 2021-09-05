U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.86 (+3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,385.81
    +383.94 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.61 (+2.05%)
     

Global Document Management Software Market Size to Grow at 10.53 Percent CAGR, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Document Management Software market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3.15 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.53% during the five-year forecast period.

Document Management Software Market Procurement Research Report
Document Management Software Market Procurement Research Report

A targeted strategic approach to Document Management Software can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Document Management Software market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Document Management Software pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/document-management-software-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2.00%-4.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Document Management Software TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Document Management Software suppliers listed in this report:
This Document Management Software procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Adobe Inc.

  • OpenText Corp.

  • Dropbox Inc.

  • HP Inc.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-document-management-software-market-size-to-grow-at-10-53-percent-cagr-says-spendedge-301368705.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 50 shops closed per day in first half of year, research shows

    The rate of closures was still lower than the first half of 2020.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 4th, 2021

    Following Friday’s breakout, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support further upside in the day ahead.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness

    Yields close mixed

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    Willing to take on risk in pursuit of explosive returns? These companies have what it takes to be winners.

  • Why the restaurant industry created no new jobs last month

    'We've always had a problem getting good people, but we've never had a problem hiring people,' said Kayleigh Caamaño, who co-owns a casual pizza restaurant in Stephenville, Texas.

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Quitting your job is now a political act

    A historically tight labor market means that workers also have more confidence to take a leap, trusting that they’ll be able to land another job even if they don’t have one lined up yet. The trend encompasses workers across the socioeconomic spectrum, from low-paid restaurant and retail workers to nurses, lawyers, and software engineers. Of late the popular discourse seems to have taken another turn, in which quitting one’s 9-to-5 is not only an individual decision but a call to revolution.

  • New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct -WSJ

    The FAA confirmed on July 12 that some undelivered Boeing 787s have a new manufacturing quality issue the company needs to fix before shipment. Boeing met with FAA on Aug. 2 to persuade the agency to approve an inspection method that would speed deliveries with targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns, the newspaper said. The regulators flagged internal company disagreements over the aircraft sample size, and repeated that Boeing's employee group that acts as an in-house regulator needs to concur with the company's proposals, the report added.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 4th, 2021

    Following a return to $51,000 levels on Friday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $51,500 levels to support the broader market.

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Exposure to U.S. Stocks That Count on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The split screen views of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks falling as the S&P 500 marches higher suggest that China’s pains are localized. That may be true, but one group of investors is not taking its chances. Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are slashing their exposure to American companies that lean heavily on China for businesses, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. and General Motors Co., according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker

  • Analyst Report: MongoDB, Inc.

    Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 25,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB’s database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

  • AFL-CIO Chief Economist Finds U.S. Jobs Report Disturbing

    Sep.03 -- AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs reacts to the August U.S. employment report. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."