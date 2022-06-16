U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,718.50
    -70.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,187.00
    -474.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,334.25
    -259.50 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.10
    -35.30 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.15
    -2.16 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0398
    -0.0049 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.68
    -1.01 (-3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7850
    -1.0340 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,123.15
    -84.58 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.42
    -1.82 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.82
    -184.59 (-2.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Application and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market

Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market
Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dodecanedioic acid is a chemical compound made from butadiene through a chemical reaction in multiple stages. Butadiene is first transformed into a cyclotrimerisation cycle into cyclododecatriene. It is then transformed to dodecanedioic acid by process of hydrogenation led by air exposure to a combination of ethanol and ketone in the existence of boric acid at high temperatures. In the final step, this mixture is oxidized further by nitric acid.

A new yeast-based method for generating dodecanedioic acid is being developed. This would be a low-cost method. Dodecanedioic acid is a solid with a slight odour at room temperature. It is utilized in the production of compounds like polyester.

There are no consumer applications for the chemical. It is employed in the manufacture of toothbrushes, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings, paints, lubricants, automotive parts, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, fuel line tubing, etc. The chemical also has laboratory usages. Dodecanedioic acid is used as a raw material for synthetic musk fragrances and a variety of organic synthesis processes. It is also used as a rust preventive agent in cutting oil.

In addition, rise in automotive industry across the globe is driving the global dodecanedioic acid market growth. For instance, according to a data published by India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in December 2021, Indian automotive industry (including component manufacturing) is expected to reach Rs. 16.16-18.18 trillion (US$ 251.4-282.8 billion) by 2026.

Market Dynamics

Bio-based DDDA is predicted to replace a significant part of the demand for and use of petroleum-derived DDDA in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, resin production is expected to remain the main application area for bio-DDDA in the forecast period. The rise of the U.S. and Canada as textile centers is expected to accelerate the penetration of resin production bases, resulting in profitable potential for dodecanedioic acid.

Furthermore, increase in demand for zero volatile organic compounds paints is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players over the forecast period.

For instance, according to data published by the American Coatings Association (ACA), a voluntary, nonprofit trade association, in February 2020, the Asia Pacific region represents 53% of the volume and 47% of the value of the global coatings industry. China represents 60% of the entire coatings volume of APAC, which is clearly the most important coatings producer and user in the region, with India (18% of regional volume) being the second.

The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period owing to growing powder coatings production in economies such as Russia, Italy, etc. Europe is a prominent region for the dodecanedioic acid market. An increase in the use of dodecanedioic acid in nylon, engineering plastics, and painting materials is contributing to the market growth in Germany.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dodecanedioic acid market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global dodecanedioic acid market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., Chemceed, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry, Selleck Chemicals, Serena Chemicals, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and UBE Industries, Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global dodecanedioic acid market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dodecanedioic acid market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Country/Region

  • Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Market Trends

  • Market Attractiveness Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

4. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Resins

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Powder Coatings

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Adhesives

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Lubricants

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others (Pharmaceutical, Fragrance, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region 2022 - 2030

  • North America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country

  • GCC

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2021, 2025 and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2022 - 2030

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • By Country/Region

  • Northern Africa

  • Central Africa

  • South Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • BEYO Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cathay Biotech Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Chemceed

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Haihang Industry

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Selleck Chemicals

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Serena Chemicals

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • UBE Industries, Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w9gv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Gas prices: ‘The solution here, unfortunately, is probably a recession,’ analyst says

    Gasoline prices remain above an average of $5/gallon nationally, according to AAA data, and energy experts still do not see any relief in sight.

  • European Gas Surges 24% as Russian Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged as Moscow tightened its squeeze on crucial gas flows to the continent, forcing consumer nations to confront the prospect of keeping their economies running without Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeri

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • Oil Falls as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Eas

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Dow Futures Slump, Apple Slides — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve signaled to Wall Street that it would remain aggressive this year in its campaign to cool historically high inflation.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Stocks Rally On Big Fed Rate Hike; What To Do Now

    Futures tumbled, threatening to wipe out Wednesday's market rally in a day two reaction to the biggest Fed rate hike since 1994.

  • Goldman’s Currie Says Oil Markets Are Tighter Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBrent crude is trading ne

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Dow futures slump over 500 points as post-Fed meeting gains evaporate

    U.S. stock futures slumped on Thursday, as the post Fed meeting gains quickly faded after the biggest rate hike since 1994.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.