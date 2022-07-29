Global Dolomite Powder Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% During 2022-2031; Growing Demand for the Product in the Construction and Agricultural Applications to Boost the Market Growth

Research Nester Logo

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the production of cereals, fruits, pulses, roots & tubers, sugar crops, and vegetables grew from 2461.51 Million Tonnes, 735.62 Million Tonnes, 71.82 Million Tonnes, 746.40 Million Tonnes, 1905.34 Million Tonnes, and 938.78 Million Tonnes respectively in the year 2010 to 2996.14 Million Tonnes, 887.03 Million Tonnes, 89.82 Million Tonnes, 847.62 Million Tonnes, 2123.54 Million Tonnes, and 1148.45 Million Tonnes respectively in the year 2020. Further, the total world nutrient capacity of ammonia (NH3), phosphoric acid (H3PO4), and potash (K2O) increased from 285145 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2015 to 317474 Thousand Tonnes in the year 2020.

Research Nester has published a detailed report on ‘ Global Dolomite Powder Market ’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.

The demand for food crops worldwide is increasing massively every year, backed by the increasing population globally, which according to the World Bank, grew from 6.92 Billion in the year 2010 to 7.84 Billion in the year 2021. Backed by the rising demand for food crops, the need for soil fertilizers is also increasing. As most of these fertilizers use dolomite powder, the rising demand for fertilizers is expected to boost the need for dolomite powders, and in turn, contribute to the growth of the global dolomite powder market during the forecast period. The global dolomite powder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period.

Dolomite powder, which is derived from the dolomite mineral and formed under low oxygen conditions, has higher surface hardness and density, making it a highly preferred construction material. It is extensively used as concrete aggregates. Further, dolomite is also used as a substitute for limestone. Dolomite has extensive applications in manufacturing steel as well. With an increase in demand for steel and cement, the use of dolomite in the construction industry is also growing, which is projected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. In 2021, the total production of crude steel globally was nearly 1.9 billion tons, while the total production of cement, in 2020, amounted to around 4 billion metric tons. Moreover, dolomite powder is also used as a plastic filler to improve hardness, heat resistance, and electrical insulation of materials. These extensive applications of dolomite powder is further estimated to boost the market growth.

Geographically, the dolomite powder market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness modest growth over the forecast period owing to growing mining activities in the region. For instance, China is the world’s biggest miner with a projected revenue of mining to be approximately USD 800 billion by 2024. In 2018, China excavated over 4 billion metric tons of mining products, while India excavated over 1 billion metric tons. Additionally, rapid growth in the construction industry, leading to increasing production of cement and concrete, is further driving the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, the dolomite powder market in the North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period on the back of growing steel manufacturing industry in the region. In 2019, North America produced approximately 120 million metric tons of crude steel. The development of mining activities over the years in the region is also estimated to drive the market growth.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global dolomite powder market is segmented on the basis of application into steel making, cement industry, agriculture, glass, ceramic, rubber, and others. Dolomite powder is rich in magnesium, which when used in soil, helps in adjusting magnesium deficiency in the soil, and reduce soil acidity. Dolomite powder is increasingly being used in agriculture to improve soil fertility, owing to which, the agriculture segment is estimated to hold a substantial share in the global market. Further, the cement industry segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing number of construction activities, backed by increasing urbanization worldwide. For instance, 68% of the population worldwide, according to the statistics by the United Nations, are expected to live in urban areas by the end of 2050. In addition to this, the current production of cement worldwide is about 4 Billion Tonnes.

The global dolomite powder market is segmented on the basis of type.

Global Dolomite Powder, Segmentation by Type

Calcium Dolomite

Magnesium Dolomite

Others

Some of the prominent players and their company profiling included in the report are Lhoist Group, SCR-Sibelco NV, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Carmeuse, Arihant Min Chem, Nordkalk Corporation, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Shanghai Hy-Sailing Chemical Tech. Co., Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.





