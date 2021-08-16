U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,335.00
    -85.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.50
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.77
    -0.67 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.77
    +1.18 (+7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3690
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,224.10
    +1,299.57 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.55
    +73.06 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.43
    -62.28 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 55.2% in 2018, the percentage of the global population living in cities increased to 56.1% in 2020. This has been leading to construction activities on a massive scale, to accommodate this growing urban population. As a result of this, the global domestic pump market value, which was $2,912.9 million in 2020, will witness a 2.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $3,832 million by 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

This will be essentially because of the rampant construction of housing colonies, individual houses, and high-rise residential buildings. In this regard, the often-erratic supply of potable water from municipal departments is propelling the domestic pump market, as these devices have become necessary to fill the tanks of houses, especially those located on the upper storeys. Another factor that mandates the usage of pumps in residential areas is the depleting groundwater, which is becoming increasingly difficult to extract otherwise.

Key Findings of Global Domestic Pump Market Report

  • Centrifugal pumps remain most popular

  • Groundwater intake largest application area for such pumps

  • Rapid urbanization strongest driver for market

  • Domestic pumps being integrated with artificial intelligence

  • APAC to continue being most-lucrative domestic pump market

  • Chinese manufacturers witnessing increasing business opportunities

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/domestic-pump-market/report-sample

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a rather negative blow to the domestic pump market due to the shutting down of pump manufacturing plants. Additionally, border closures hampered the supply of the raw materials and components and the final assembled systems. Moreover, the unsound financial health dissuaded people from purchasing non-essential goods, such as water pumps, which affected the product demand. This was worsened by the stalling of residential construction activities due to the migration of laborers to their hometowns.

In the coming years, the highest domestic pump market CAGR, under the type segment, will be witnessed in the centrifugal pump category. Such pumps are cost-effective, have a wide application area, and display high efficiency when pumping water and other low-viscosity fluids.

Browse detailed report on Domestic Pump Market Outlook and Growth Forecast

The groundwater intake category is predicted to keep dominating the domestic pump market throughout this decade, under segmentation by application. Since groundwater serves as the major source of water for household purposes, pumps are required to extract the required amount on time. Moreover, the lowering of the water table is making it hard to extract groundwater without mechanical aid.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest domestic pump market till now, and the situation is unlikely to change in the near future. Electricity is available in a major part of the region to operate pumps, which are being bought rapidly for its huge number of households. Moreover, with the swift migration of the regional population from rural to urban areas, the construction of houses is picking pace, thereby propelling domestic pump sales.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=domestic-pump-market

Major companies in the global domestic pump market are Grundfos Holding A/S, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd., Ebara Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Doyin Technology Co. Ltd., and Leo Group Pump (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd.

Browse more reports on water pump market published by P&S Intelligence

Centrifugal Water Pump Market Revenue Forecast

Water Pump Market Revenue Forecast

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Contact: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-domestic-pump-market-to-surpass-3-832-million-revenue-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301355615.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

    Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry's future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms large as the industry's technology showcase, the Offshore Technology Conference, officially gets underway in Houston on Monday. The pandemic, along with recurring hurricane shut-ins, hastened the demise of some Gulf of Mexico producers.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

    Shale gas has propelled the U.S. to pole position as a gas producer, but several signs suggests that this lead may be short-lived

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • China roundup: Alibaba's sexual assault scandal and more delayed IPOs

    A sexual assault case at Alibaba has sparked a new round of #MeToo reckoning in China. Industry observers believe this is a watershed moment for the fight against China's allegedly misogynist tech industry. Meanwhile, social media operators are still undecided on how to deal with the unprecedented public uproar against the powerful internet giant.

  • Huawei accused of pressuring US firm into installing a data backdoor

    Huawei has been accused of pushing a US company into installing a data backdoor for a Pakistani project, but the truth isn't clear.

  • Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

    The company is looking for someone to develop its digital currency strategy and product roadmap.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here Are the Current Electric Vehicle Plans of Every Major Car Maker

    At President Joe Biden’s urging, the auto industry pledged to boost production of electric vehicles to the point that they account for about half of total U.S. sales by 2030, a plan that raises hopes that EVs can shift from niche to normal. The research provider expects that share to increase to 11% in 2025; by 2030, it expects that slightly over a third of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric. Here are each major car maker’s stated plans for EVs, including, when available, investment amounts and the range of models they hope to bring to market.

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With Surprisingly Solid Dividends

    The technology sector is filled with high-growth companies vying for market share. Rather than pay dividends, many of these businesses prefer to reinvest excess cash in their operations, a strategy that makes sense given the quickly changing nature of technology. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about tech stocks with strong dividends.

  • Are Large Mining Pools Bad for Cryptocurrencies?

    Cryptocurrency mining is being done on expensive mining pools run by large firms. Is this bad for cryptocurrencies?

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Global Supply Chains Are Being Battered by Fresh Covid Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Asia’s renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is compounding supply-chain blockages across the world’s biggest source of manufactured goods.After weathering earlier pandemic waves better than other regions, the fast-spreading delta variant has thrown into turmoil factories and ports in countries that were once among the most successful containing the virus.The snarls in Asia -- where the

  • A Chinese Port Partially Closed Because of a Covid Infection. What to Know.

    The closure raises fears of new disruptions to world trade that could slow the global economy's recovery.

  • Hyatt Plans to Buy Apple Leisure Group From KKR and KSL Capital for $2.7 Billion

    The transaction is the latest sign of optimism about a return to vacation travel even as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.

  • 3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

    When we think of retirement, most of us think of accumulating a large sum of money and then spending it down gradually. One of the best insurance policies to prevent spending all of your money is to have numerous sources of income in retirement. As you'll see, even small amounts of retirement income can go an incredibly long way in making sure you have enough to last you the rest of your life.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June's 12.1% uptick.

  • Here's What Older Workers Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

    Many seniors end up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills in retirement. It's for this reason that workers are advised to save consistently for retirement throughout their careers. Entering retirement with a healthy nest egg is a great way to supplement Social Security income and avoid financial struggles later in life.

  • Faurecia to Take Over Auto Supplier Hella in $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Faurecia SE agreed to take over Hella GmbH in a deal valuing the German automotive supplier at 6.8 billion euros ($8 billion), beating out rival bidders from the European car-parts industry.Nanterre, France-based Faurecia will purchase a 60% stake from Hella’s founding Hueck family through a mixture of cash and stock, according to a statement on Saturday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Faurecia will make a public offer for the remainder at 60 euros a share plus