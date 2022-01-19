Global Door Systems Market to Reach US$276.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Door Systems Market to Reach US$276. 7 Billion by the Year 2026 . Growth in the global market is led by the primary factor of increasing disposable incomes of households.
New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Door Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to high expendable incomes and changing lifestyles consumers becoming more aware of the emergence of new technologies that make doorways safer and more secure has also been driving market growth. The door systems have witnessed increased infusion of technology into them in the recent years, which has also been contributing to market growth. For instance, programmed fiberglass systems are available in the market currently. Demand is also increasing for more durable doors that limit exchange of warmth and air spillage. Enhanced security offering door systems are witnessing strong demand growth both from commercial and residential end-use sectors. Demand is especially high in urban centers because of increasing urbanization and infrastructure development. Efficient noise control door systems are in high demand to avoid distraction and to help improve the productivity of working environment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Door Systems estimated at US$205 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$276.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$151.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18% share of the global Door Systems market. Metal doors made out of metal have accurate dimensions and offer high durability providing a long lasting solution. The doors are highly resistant to corrosion and act like a barricade protecting the structure from earthquakes and storms.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2026
The Door Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$59.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Increasing discretionary spending among people in fast emerging countries like India and China is creating strong demand growth scenario for door systems in Asia-Pacific region. The pandemic had also led to increased interest in door systems upgradation in the recent years.
Plastic Segment to Reach $40.3 Billion by 2026
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) doors are regarded as good choice for the structures as they are durable and affordable. The resilience of vinyl doors enables them to defend the impacts of weather and also to remain stable when exposed to various temperatures. In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)
Allegion plc
Andersen Corp.
Assa Abloy AB
Atrium Windows & Doors Inc.
dormakaba Holding AG
DuluxGroup Ltd.
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
Hörmann Group
JELD-WEN, Inc.
Marvin
Metaflex Doors Europe BV
MI Windows and Doors, LLC
PGT Custom Windows + Doors
Ply Gem Residential Solutions
Türelemente Borne GmbH
Vicaima S.A.
YKK AP America Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Door Systems Market Remains Strongly Influenced by Trends in
the Construction Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry
Need for Upgradation of Door Hardware for Commercial
Establishments Post Pandemic
Sliding Doors Adapting to Demands of the Post-Pandemic Era
An Introduction to Door Systems
Wooden Doors
Metal Doors Systems
Plastic Door Systems
Glass Door Systems
Composite Door Systems
Doors Make the Life of Person with Disabilities Easy
Door Controls to Help the Disabled
Doors for Fire Protection and Fire Prevention
Types of Doors
EXHIBIT 3: World Door Systems Market by Mechanism (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Swinging, Sliding, and
Other Mechanisms
Types of Door Closers
Selection of a Door System
Select Regulations and Standards for Door Systems and Door Closers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
Analysis by Material
EXHIBIT 4: World Door Systems Market by Material (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass,
Composite, and Other Materials
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 5: World Door Systems Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-
Residential
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Door Systems Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 &
2027)
EXHIBIT 7: World Door Systems Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Automatic Swinging Door Systems
?Access for All? Initiative in the UK: Showing the Way
Numerous Advantages of Sliding Doors Drives its Larger Uptake
in the Residential and Non-Residential Markets
Revolving Door Systems Enhance the Entrance?s Visual Focus
Uptake of Access Control Door Systems in Institutional and
Commercial Markets
Technology Trends in Access Control Door Systems
Refined Aesthetics driving Access Control Solutions
Energy Efficiency and Convenience
Glass Door Systems Seek Larger Pie of the Market
Demand for Composite Door Systems Rise Because of Durability
and Lightweight Benefits
Need for Energy Efficient Doors to Drive Growth
Fire Doors: A Niche Segment Driven by Fire Safety Regulations
Smart Technology Reinforces Garage Door Openers and Accessories
Market
Latest Trends in the Hangar Doors Market
Global Construction Sector Dynamics Favor Growth in Door
Systems Market
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
EXHIBIT 8: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 9: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating
Vertical
EXHIBIT 10: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction
Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems
Rise of E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Warehouse Construction
EXHIBIT 11: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 13: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
Department Stores to Flourish after COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 14: Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for
the Period 2019-2025
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
EXHIBIT 16: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Door Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Composite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Composite by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Composite by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Swinging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Swinging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Swinging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sliding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sliding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sliding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Mechanisms
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Mechanisms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Mechanisms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Residential
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal, Plastic,
Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging, Sliding and
Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -
Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -
Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Door Systems by Application -
Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by Material -
Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood, Metal,
Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by Mechanism -
Swinging, Sliding and Other Mechanisms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Mechanism - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swinging,
Sliding and Other Mechanisms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems
by Application - Residential and Non-Residential - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Door Systems by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Door Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Door Systems by
Material - Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, Composite and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798401/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001