The global door and window automation market size is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The key factors driving the growth of the door and window automation market are surging demand for automated doors and windows from various industries and rising construction industry across the globe.

Access control systems is expected to grow at higher rate from 2022 to 2027

Automated door systems can be combined with access control systems to increase the level of security.The access control system provides an easy stop-and-go feature and filters out the required users from entering the premises.



The rising adoption of access control systems in commercial buildings is the major reason for the highest growth rate of access control systems during the forecast period.



Windows segment to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period

The windows segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the door and window automation market.Integrating automated windows into a complete building management system ensures the most efficient use of energy.



Automated windows are primarily installed in commercial buildings, airports, auditoriums, hotels, and restaurants as they maintain the desired temperature, create a pleasant atmosphere, and help minimize utility bills.



Commercial building to hold largest share in 2021

Automated doors and windows are highly used in commercial buildings such as government buildings, banks and financial institutions, office complexes, retail complexes, and shopping malls as they offer ease of use and safe and secure access to all pedestrians, including physically impaired and elderly people.Pedestrian sliding doors are highly preferred in commercial buildings.



These doors analyze the transit direction and optimize the opening and closing times to avoid unnecessary air dispersion. This helps maintain sudden temperature changes in the premises and vicinity of doors, which helps to cut the energy cost.



Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rate during the forecast period

There is a high demand for automated doors and windows in commercial buildings, industrial production units, airports, hotels, and restaurants.The growing construction of hotels and restaurants in several places such as China and Japan are the major reasons behind the growing hospitality sector.



The hospitality sector requires better convenience and safety, which is provided by automated doors and windows, thereby driving the market growth. Besides, the rapid industrial growth and a growing population lead to increasing projects related to residential buildings, which will demand automated doors and windows.



Major players operating in the door and window automation market include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Nabtesco (Japan), Allegion Plc (Ireland), dormakaba (Switzerland),among others.



