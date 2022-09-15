U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

The global door and window automation market size is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The key factors driving the growth of the door and window automation market are surging demand for automated doors and windows from various industries and rising construction industry across the globe.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Door and Window Automation Market by Component, Product, Pedestrian Doors ) - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03932645/?utm_source=GNW


Access control systems is expected to grow at higher rate from 2022 to 2027
Automated door systems can be combined with access control systems to increase the level of security.The access control system provides an easy stop-and-go feature and filters out the required users from entering the premises.

The rising adoption of access control systems in commercial buildings is the major reason for the highest growth rate of access control systems during the forecast period.

Windows segment to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period
The windows segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the door and window automation market.Integrating automated windows into a complete building management system ensures the most efficient use of energy.

Automated windows are primarily installed in commercial buildings, airports, auditoriums, hotels, and restaurants as they maintain the desired temperature, create a pleasant atmosphere, and help minimize utility bills.

Commercial building to hold largest share in 2021
Automated doors and windows are highly used in commercial buildings such as government buildings, banks and financial institutions, office complexes, retail complexes, and shopping malls as they offer ease of use and safe and secure access to all pedestrians, including physically impaired and elderly people.Pedestrian sliding doors are highly preferred in commercial buildings.

These doors analyze the transit direction and optimize the opening and closing times to avoid unnecessary air dispersion. This helps maintain sudden temperature changes in the premises and vicinity of doors, which helps to cut the energy cost.

Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rate during the forecast period
There is a high demand for automated doors and windows in commercial buildings, industrial production units, airports, hotels, and restaurants.The growing construction of hotels and restaurants in several places such as China and Japan are the major reasons behind the growing hospitality sector.

The hospitality sector requires better convenience and safety, which is provided by automated doors and windows, thereby driving the market growth. Besides, the rapid industrial growth and a growing population lead to increasing projects related to residential buildings, which will demand automated doors and windows.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 52%, Tier 2 = 31%, and Tier 3 = 17%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors= 31%, and Others= 22%
• By Region: North America = 36%, Europe = 26%, Asia Pacific = 27%, and RoW = 10%

Major players operating in the door and window automation market include ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Nabtesco (Japan), Allegion Plc (Ireland), dormakaba (Switzerland),among others.

Research Coverage:
The research report on the global door and window automation market covers the market based on control systems, component, product, end-users and region.Based on control systems, the market has been segmented into fully automatic, push and go, power assist, and low energy.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into operators, sensors & detectors, access control systems, motors & actuators control panels, switches, and others.Based on product, the market has been segmented into industrial doors, pedestrian doors, and windows.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into resident al buildings, airports, educational buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels & restaurants, industrial production units, public transit systems, commercial buildings, entertainment centers, and others. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
This report segments the door and window automation market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different control systems, component, product, end-user, and region.
The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and expected market scenario and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03932645/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


