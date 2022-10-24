U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,783.55
    +30.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,428.74
    +346.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,881.10
    +21.38 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.62
    -0.62 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    -0.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8710
    +1.2410 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.77
    -141.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.03
    -1.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

The Global Door and Window Automation Market size is expected to reach $24.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

One of the most frequent and often utilized architectural components is doors and windows. However, even though the majority of individuals might not have issues with these aspects, many people do.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Door and Window Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-Users, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352727/?utm_source=GNW
People who are disabled or elderly may have difficulty closing and opening windows or getting through doors. Many people’s home lives could be improved by automatic doors and windows, but this potential needed to be verified.

It was important to conduct laboratory and field studies of the effectiveness of door and window systems to build the guide. The use of mechanical door handles and manual door operation can frequently be a pain. People might not always think to close doors when they leave them open. In addition to being uncomfortable for daily use, this condition puts the building’s and its occupants’ safety and security in danger.

In places like hospitals, laboratories, food processing facilities, public access doors, and restrooms, where hygiene is crucial, manually operated doors are also vulnerable to cross-contamination risks. People with special needs, such as wheelchair users, children, senior citizens, the disabled, and others, may find it difficult to open and close a manually operated door, in contrast to typical users.

For the following reasons, automatic entrances are not just the top option for the specifying community, including architects, planners, and consultants, but also builders, promoters, and end users. Automated hermetic doors are perfect for locations requiring infection control, like hospitals. Because they have numerous built-in and optional safety features for everyday applications, automatic doors completely ensure the safety of their users.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to a loss in revenue and growth of enterprises operating in the market as a result of supply and demand disruptions across the value chain, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the overall growth rate of the door and window automation market in 2020. However, due to the COIVD-19 safety measures and the significant increase in vaccines, the limitations are being eliminated. The situation would have a favorable effect on the civic and commercial sectors’ production capacities, which would spur the development of door and window automation during the predicted period.

Market Growth Factors

Elderly And Disabled Persons Are Using Automated Doors And Windows More Frequently

Due to the physical effort needed, many elderly and disabled individuals are unable to physically operate windows and doors. Elderly and disabled people can easily enter areas with automated doors and windows. The main function of automated doors is to manage pedestrian traffic and provide accessibility for the elderly and disabled. To make automatic doors user-friendly and secure, suitable signage is integrated into their design along with several other factors, such as wheelchair accessibility, door widths, effective vision panels, position of the door entry device, and height.

Rising Need For Automated Systems That Use Less Energy

Automobiles, medical devices, and other automated technology-driven equipment are becoming more and more necessary. Home automation systems have grown in number as digital technologies gain in popularity. This suggests a rise in demand for automatic, pedestrian, and industrial windows. Additionally, the use of operators in automatic door and window systems results in energy savings. Saving energy eventually results in cost savings, which is anticipated to offer market participants growth chances in the coming years.

Market Restraining Factors

High Expenditures For Installation And Upkeep

Defined procedures, organized systems, and a wide range of sensors are necessary for automated door and window systems. To ensure pedestrian safety, the majority of automated doors have photoelectric sensors at the base of the track. The automated door and window system’s various parts, such as motors and actuators, access control systems, and control panels, are quite expensive. Furthermore, installing such automated systems calls for highly qualified people. As a result, the automatic door and window system integration and installation costs are significant.

Component Outlook

On the basis of Components, the Door and Window Automation Market is divided into Operators, Sensors & Detectors, Access Control Systems, Motors & Actuators, Control Panels, Switches, and Others. The sensor & detectors segment acquired a promising revenue share in the door window automation market in 2021. Window sensors are made to notice when a window is broken or opened. Glass break sensors listen for the sound of glass breaking, while contact sensors detect when the window has been opened.

Product Outlook

By Product, the Door and Window Automation Market is classified into Industrial Doors, Pedestrian Doors, and Windows. The pedestrian doors segment procured the largest revenue share in the door window automation market in 2021. To guarantee the highest level of safety and security while making it simple to manage large crowds in commercial buildings, pedestrian doors are used in places with heavy foot traffic, such as hotels, banks, hospitals, office buildings, and airports.

End-Users Outlook

Based on the End-users, the Door and Window Automation Market is bifurcated into Residential Building, Airports, Education Buildings, Healthcare Facilities, Hotels & Restaurants, Industrial Production Units, Public Transit Systems, Commercial Buildings, Entertainment Centers, and Others. The hotel & restaurants segment registered a significant revenue share in the door window automation market in 2021. Automated doors placed in restaurants and hotels reduce the loss of conditioned air and enhance foot movement in congested gateways. One remote can be used by visitors to operate the automated windows for airflow and other security functions.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Door and Window Automation Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired a promising revenue share in the door window automation market in 2021. The Asia Pacific region’s market for door and window automation is expanding as a result of the expansion of construction activities there. The area is also concentrating on building new homes and bolstering the public infrastructure.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Allegion PLC, Dormakaba Holding AG, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., GEZE GmbH, and Came S.p.A.

Strategies Deployed in Door and Window Automation Market

Sep-2022: ASSA ABLOY acquired VHS Plastik Metal, a foremost manufacturer of hardware systems for windows and doors. With this acquisition, VHS would deliver a strong field of window and door hardware products that would be a complete offer in Turkey. Additionally, VHS has a great team that would provide a local manufacturing impression that provides great possibilities.

Aug-2022: ASSA ABLOY completed the acquisition of J Newton Enterprises, a Florida-based pedestrian door distributor and service organization. With this acquisition, J Newton Enterprises would reinforce ASSA living pedestrian company and service portfolio in that region, allowing to deliver an even better consumer experience.

Jun-2022: ASSA ABLOY took over Caldwell, a manufacturer of fenestration hardware for window plants. This acquisition would reinforce ASSA’s position with fenestration factories and look ahead to working with the experienced crew to resume Caldwell’s victorious journey.

Apr-2022: Royal Boon Edam International introduced the Orbit TriSens, a ground-breaking revolving-sliding high-capacity revolving door. The Orbit TriSens is a pleasing three-winged entrance that is appropriate for sites that tolerate very high pedestrian traffic, and it puffs the latest technology housed within Boon Edam’s signature "premium minimalistic" design. Additionally, the door presents Seamless joints and small trims about the glass, Full-height curved glazed walls, an Integrated internal shield door (night-locking), a “Floating” canopy Concealed Dorset top rails, etc.

Jul-2021: ABB completed the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics Group, a leading global autonomous mobile robot. This acquisition would expand ABB’s automation and robotics portfolio, creating it the only organization to deliver a comprehensive offering for the next era of flexible automation.

Jun-2021: Siemens took over Nextflow Software, an independent supplier of advanced particle-based computational fluid dynamics solutions. Through this acquisition, Nextflow Software would become part of Siemens Digital Industries Software, where its portfolio would expand the Simcenter software offering.

Mar-2018: Allegion completed the acquisition of Aurora Systems, a greatest Cyber Security Consulting Firm. With this acquisition, AD Systems is a genuine fit within Allegion’s already robust door and door control brands such as Republic, Steelcraft, and LCN, to name a few and would further allow both groups to deliver the best complete portfolio solutions to consumers.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Pedestrian Doors

• Industrial Doors

• Windows

By End-Users

• Commercial Buildings

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Healthcare Facilities

• Industrial Production Units

• Education & Entertainment Centers

• Residential Buildings

• Airports & Public Transit Systems

• Others

By Component

• Access Control Systems

• Sensors & Detectors

• Operators

• Motors & Actuators

• Control Panels & Switches

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• ABB Group

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Assa Abloy AB

• Allegion PLC

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

• GEZE GmbH

• Came S.p.A.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352727/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesS&P 500 Climbs Amid Gains in Defensive Stocks: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutSeaborne crude

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • Strong equipment, parts demand expected to lift Caterpillar sales

    Heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report a double-digit growth in profit and revenue when it releases quarterly earnings on Thursday, as demand for the company's equipment and parts remains robust. Still, investors will be looking for signs of softening demand as expectations of a global recession increase and after a sales miss in the previous quarter. The world's largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has weathered inflationary pressures, supply chain constraints and escalating freight and production costs by increasing prices over the last two years.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Breaks Through A Buy Point In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it prepares to announce Q3 earnings?

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • Meta Platforms Displays Chart Weakness Going Into Earnings

    Meta Platforms has not fared well in the past 12 months. Meta's price has been been cut in half since then and has continued to weaken, so let's see where it might be going from here. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined in a similar fashion as prices and its weakness tell us that sellers of META are more aggressive than buyers.

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $100M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Tyson Foods (TSN) Benefits Capacity Expansions & High Demand

    Tyson Foods (TSN) is undertaking several operational and supply chain efficiency programs to position itself better in the long run.