U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.85
    +31.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,431.14
    +348.58 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,881.06
    +21.34 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.77
    -0.47 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.67
    -0.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8770
    +1.2470 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.77
    -141.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.03
    -1.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

The Global Drill Pipe Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A drill pipe is a hollow, thick-walled conduit used during rig drilling operations to transmit drilling fluid from the wellbore to the drill bit. Drill pipes are steel pipes that are seamless and are included in the assembling of the drill string.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drill Pipe Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Grade, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352728/?utm_source=GNW
These pipes are designed to withstand the tremendous external and internal pressures that fluids during drilling produce. It is produced, examined, and tested in accordance with the requirements established by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

According to their API grade, drill pipes are categorized as X-95, E grade, G-105, and S-135. With a total yield strength lesser than 80,000 psi, Grade E drill pipe, sometimes known as mild steel, per unit area has the lowest yield strength. Compared to drill pipe grades with higher strengths, it may withstand more stretch or strain before breaking. Additionally, it is less prone to cracking and corrosion. In wells of medium depth between 10,000 and 15,000 feet, Grade E is used. The grades S-135, X-95, and G-105 are regarded as being of high strength. They have higher yield strengths, which are necessary to serve deeper wells.

Private grades frequently go above what is required by API SPEC 5DP. They were developed for critical service, sour service, as well as other user-defined requirements because of their improved performance characteristics. Sulfide stress corrosion is resistant to sour service grades (SSC). When hydrogen sulfide is present, SSC may happen. Ingress of hydrogen reduces the ductility of steel grades, making them more vulnerable to crack growth and failure along with higher stresses, low pH, lower temperatures, and high chloride content.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the beginning, the pandemic severely damaged the drill pipe market. The coronavirus (COVID-19) spread quickly across many nations and regions, having a significant negative effect on both individual lives and the community as a whole. It became a serious threat to international trade, the economy, and the financial system. Due to lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, several products in the making were put on hold. The reduced crude oil prices brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic hindered upstream activities such that they were temporarily postponed or stopped, which had a negative impact on various upstream players.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Automation of Oil and Gas Industry

Oil and natural gas automation, often known as oilfield mechanization or automation, is a developing set of procedures, many of which make use of digitalization that could also help energy companies compete more successfully on the world market. Top prospects for automation in the oil and gas sector include drilling, manufacturing activities and process monitoring, transportation, supply chain, safety, and retail operations. Some sectors of the economy are more amenable to automation than others.

Rising Demand for Petrol and Petrol Based Products

Since the first petroleum well was drilled, the resource has become a vital component of daily life. It has served as fuel for vehicles, a source of electricity for power companies and equipment. It is also an important commodity to make fertilizer to boost food production, and a source of plastic to make a variety of items that are used every day. Additionally, petrochemical chemicals are utilized in a variety of industries, including automotive, agribusiness, textile, electrical and electronics, construction, household goods, medical devices, packaging, and pharmaceutical.

Market Restraining Factors

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Lack of Interoperability

A major concern with drill pipes is their lack of interoperability. While standards are available by API, they are only necessary to an extent. Manufacturers can still produce pipes with respect to a customer’s priorities. This restricts their usage beyond a certain operation and machine. Additionally, the recessive interoperability actually magnifies the dearth of management in the pipes’ after use or its premium nature. This factor has the potential to stifle expansion by these ringing interoperability problems in a number of nations.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the drill pipe market is bifurcated into standard drill pipe and heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP). The heavy-weight drill pipe segment garnered a significant revenue share in the drill pipe market in 2021. Heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP) is a tube that functions as a transitional piece or to add weight to the drill string. It serves as a connecting segment of the drill pipe in between the drill collar and the regular drill pipe to lessen fatigue failures. The HWDP is employed in other applications as an extra weight to slow down the drill pipe.

Application Outlook

Based on the application, the drill pipe is categorized into offshore and onshore. The onshore segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the drill pipe market in 2021. This is because onshore wells are more readily available and very simple to dig, which facilitates the extraction process. Onshore wells are used to extract a lot of oil and gas. These are easier to extract than offshore wells since they are more readily available and relatively simple to drill.

Grade Outlook

On the basis of grade, the drill pipe market is divided into API and premium. The premium segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the drill pipe market in 2021. The Premium Class designation applies only to the used normal-weight drill pipe. The tube’s remaining wall thickness (WT) shall not be less than 80% of the new nominal wall thickness. These pipes have become the norm throughout the industry. Since they are used, they are cost-effective and easily available as well.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the drill pipe is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America dominated the drill pipe market with the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the emergence of modern drilling techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. Due to improvements in unconventional drilling technology that have attracted significant expenditures for oil and gas drilling projects, the US currently owns the greatest part of the regional market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hilong Group of Companies, Drill Pipes International LLC (Jindal Saw Ltd.). NOV, Inc., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., PetroMaterials Corporation, Tejas Tubular Products, Inc., Tenaris S.A., TEXAS STEEL CONVERSION, INC., PAO TMK and WEATHEROCK GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

Strategies deployed in Drill Pipe Market

Jul-2022: Tenaris took over Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation, a Benteler group company. From this acquisition, Tenaris increased its production capacity and manufacturing penetration in the local US market. Additionally, Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation is a U.S. developer of seamless steel pipe, with a yearly pipe rolling capacity of up to 400,000 metric tons at its manufacturing facility located in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mar-2022: Texas Steel Conversion took over intellectual property rights for the PTECH+ thread connection. Through this acquisition, TSC acquired the necessary patents, associated trademarks, and licenses, for this connection technology. The PTECH+ group of drill pipe thread connections would integrate exceptional torsional properties and fatigue resistance which are important in extended lateral oil and gas drilling. Adding the PTECH+ high torque connection technology to TSC’s portfolio provided the company with an innovative solution to long laterals and demanding drilling conditions.

Feb-2022: NOV acquired the advanced drilling solutions (ADS) business of AFGlobal, an oil and gas OEM specializing in technology, products, and services. Under this acquisition, NOV’s experience and expertise combined with AFGlobal’s extensive portfolio provided the company with promising breakthrough opportunities in MPD.

Jan-2022: Jindal Saw formed a joint venture with Hunting Energy Services, the global leader in developing premium connection solutions. Through this joint venture, Jindal made way for the connection of OCTG from India to the world, and the Middle East in particular. The joint venture placed Jindal as an important player in the drilling activities of Oil and Gas and also added value to the company’s product portfolio. The joint venture would further assist Jindal in developing an ancillary service industry locally.

May-2021: NOV collaborated with Schlumberger, the world’s largest offshore drilling company. Under this collaboration, the company focused on expediting the adoption of automated drilling?solutions by oil and gas operators and drilling contractors. The collaboration enabled customers to merge Schlumberger surface and downhole drilling automation solutions with NOV’s rig automation platform. This combined offering allowed the digitization of manual workflows and also improved safety, decision-making, consistency, and efficiency in drilling fieldwork. Through this collaboration, NOV renewed its commitment?to provide?an open digital automation platform that gave access to drilling contractors?to?achieve increased consistency and efficiency with improved wellbore quality.

Mar-2021: Tenaris acquired Baker Hughes Argentina, an American international industrial service company and one of the world’s largest oil field services companies. Through this acquisition, Tenaris got hold of onshore hydraulic fracturing and wireline assets which included a pressure pumping fleet, coiled tubing unit, and related equipment. The acquisition aimed to accelerate Tenaris towards becoming the world’s largest oil field services company.

May-2019: Tenaris formed a joint venture with PAO Severstal, a Russian company mainly operating in the steel and mining industry. Through this joint venture, the companies aimed to build a welded pipe plant that would manufacture OCTG products in the Surgut area of Siberia, the Russian Federation. In this joint venture, the companies combined their strengths and commitment to industrial excellence. The joint venture would propel Tenaris to support the Russian and CIS oil and gas sector with a world-class and highly competitive alternative for improved quality OCTG products and services.

Jul-2018: TEXAS STEEL CONVERSION acquired Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, the industry leader in manufacturing large diameter friction welded Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) drill pipe. From this acquisition, TSC received support to increase its expansion by accelerating the latest product volume capacity by adding to size range capability and opening new markets.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

• Standard

• Heavy Weight

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

By Grade

• API

• Premium

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Hilong Group of Companies

• Drill Pipes International LLC (Jindal Saw Ltd.)

• NOV Inc.

• Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

• PetroMaterials Corporation

• Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.

• Tenaris S.A.

• TEXAS STEEL CONVERSION, INC.

• PAO TMK

• WEATHEROCK GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352728/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

    These passive income-generating stocks offer yields ranging from 11.3% to 18.6% right now, and billionaire money managers keep buying them hand over fist.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday

    KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target on Shopify from $50 to $45 while simultaneously maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The analyst has been reading the digital tea leaves and studying various proxies for Shopify's gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payment volume (GPV) -- the most widely followed measures of the company's success. While Shopify's growth is certainly worth watching, it's best if we wait to hear the actual number from the company rather than relying on estimates.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM): A Cash Generating Machine Showing Tentative Signs of Growth

    Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

  • Kinder Morgan Sees LNG Fueling Enormous Growth

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the undisputed leader in natural gas infrastructure. The company owns and operates 70,000 miles of pipelines, giving it the largest natural gas network in North America. It transports 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. each day.

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie

    J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]

  • ‘From Bambi to Godzilla.’ Strategist David Rosenberg skewers the Federal Reserve as he sees a 30% hit to home prices and the S&P 500 returning to an early 2020 low

    But don't despair. 'Permabear' Rosenberg sees a new bull market for stocks, bonds and other risk assets in 2024 when, he says, he becomes a 'permabull.'

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: When Long-Term Investors Ought to Buy

    When Microsoft reports its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close, it will be the largest company to report earnings so far this quarter. The software giant dominates on multiple levels of enterprise and consumer spending. It generates better operating margins than all of FAANG, is forecast to generate double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the next several years, and the stock price has now suffered its largest decline since the Great Recession.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) stock pays an excellent dividend yield that is attractive for investors looking to generate passive income. I evaluate Verizon's latest quarterly results in this video and determine whether Verizon is a dividend stock worth buying right now.

  • Alibaba Stock Slammed On China Political News, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent months amid increased tension between the U.S. and China.

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Better Buy: Verizon or AT&T?

    In this video, I will compare AT&T (NYSE: T) to Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and see which one you should invest in. Both companies pay an over 7% dividend yield, which is very attractive, especially during a bear market.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?