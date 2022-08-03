U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.25
    +19.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,510.00
    +145.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,985.25
    +60.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.20
    +13.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.07
    -0.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0201
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1920
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,350.54
    +433.67 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.54
    +15.72 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.03
    +2.92 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Global Drilling Fluids Markets Report 2022-2031: Increased Demand for Oil in Asia-Pacific Region & Prioritized Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Activities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Drilling Fluids Market

Global Drilling Fluids Market
Global Drilling Fluids Market

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Fluids Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drilling fluids market was estimated to be at $6,100.0 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% and reach $12,927.6 million by 2031.

The growth in the global drilling fluids market is expected to be driven by increasing onshore and offshore drilling activities due to the rise in energy demand.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Drilling fluids are a large and growing industry. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more efficient drilling fluid while reducing the cost. Additionally, a large number of wells are projected to be drilled in the next few years.

Impact

Increased demand for energy and an increase in drilling processes for oil exploration and production are some of the key driving factors for the drilling fluids market. The shift toward the usage of water-based drilling fluids is more prominent in the oil and gas industry owing to its environment friendly and cost-effective nature. The U.S. has the largest industry for drilling fluids as the oil and gas companies are using these fluids for smooth and efficient well drilling.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has had a significant global impact on the supply chain of the drilling fluids market. Moreover, the oil and gas industry witnessed a substantial decline in demand due to the several lockdowns and restrictions, which caused in decreased demand for drilling fluids.

Market Segmentation

The global drilling fluids market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by onshore applications. This is due to increased oil and gas exploration activities at onshore oil fields and the advantage of the availability of customized drilling fluids according to the formation location.

The global drilling fluids market is dominated by water-based drilling fluids. This is due to its cost-effectiveness and lower environmental impact. Moreover, growing concern about the toxicity of other drilling fluids is expected to create demand for water-based drilling fluids.

North America is expected to be the largest market for drilling fluids. This is mainly because growing oil and gas production with substantial oil field development, particularly in the U.S., is projected to trigger the demand in the region.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of drilling fluids available for drilling wells and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different drilling fluids applications offshore and onshore.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global different drilling fluids market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.

For instance, in May 2021, Baker Hughes Company and Akastor ASA announced an agreement to create a joint venture company to bring together Baker 'Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) business with Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary MHWirth AS. The company will deliver a full-service of offshore drilling equipment that will provide consumers with a broad portfolio of products and services.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the drilling fluids market analyzed and profiled in the study involve drilling fluids manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global drilling fluids market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Baker Hughes Company

  • Halliburton

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Newpark Resources Inc.

  • Weatherford

  • AES Drilling Fluids

  • DIAMOCO Group

  • NOV Inc.

  • Conquest Drilling

  • Stellar Drilling Fluids. LLC

  • QMax

  • Secure Energy

  • ChemFor

  • TotalEnergies

  • Dynamic Drilling Fluids

  • Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future
1.1.1.1 Shale Gas
1.1.1.2 Nanoparticles
1.1.2 Supply Chain Network
1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.3.1 Regulatory Bodies
1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Drilling Fluids Market
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Onshore and Offshore Drilling Activities
1.2.1.2 Government Initiatives
1.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Shale Gas
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Crude Oil to Impact the Drilling Fluids Consumption
1.2.2.2 Rise in Cost of Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling
1.2.2.3 Impact of Drilling Fluids on the Environment
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Product Developments
1.2.3.2 Market Developments
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Increased Demand for Oil in Asia-Pacific Region
1.2.4.2 Prioritized Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Activities
1.3 Start-Up Landscape
1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Application
2.1 Drilling Fluids Market - Applications and Specifications
2.1.1 Offshore
2.1.2 Onshore
2.2 Drilling Fluids Market - Demand Analysis (by End-Use Applications)
2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by End-Use Applications), Value and Volume Data

3 Products
3.1 Drilling Fluids Market - Type and Specifications
3.1.1 Water-Based Drilling Fluids
3.1.2 Oil-Based Drilling Fluids
3.1.3 Synthetic-Based Drilling Fluids
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Drilling Fluids Market - Demand Analysis (by Product Type)
3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product Type), Value and Volume Data
3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Region)
3.4.2 Top Assignees of Drilling Fluids Patents
3.5 Global Pricing Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix
5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies
5.1.3 Market Share Analysis
5.2 Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj5wc1


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • DraftKings Q2 Preview: Should Investors Bet on an EPS Beat?

    Online gambling has exploded over the last several years. Simply put, everybody wants to roll the dice.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today

    Five companies will report earnings results today after the market closes. These are ALB, ATO, LUMN, HST and PAA.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSuch

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • CVS Posts Another Earnings Beat and Raises Guidance. The Stock Moves Higher.

    FEATURE CVS Health beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row, boosting the stock in premarket trading. CVS (ticker: CVS) posted adjusted profit of $2.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Revenue Forecasts By 19%

    Celebrations may be in order for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.