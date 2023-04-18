Global Drilling Waste Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%

Company Logo

Global Drilling Waste Management Market

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Waste Management Market, By Service Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of drilling waste management and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Halliburton Co.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd

National Oilwell Varco, Inc

Xi'an Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Tervita Corporation

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Ridgeline Canada, Inc.,

Baker Hughes

Hebei Gn

Derrick Equipment Company

Augean PLC

Oil and gas drilling process generates a large volume of waste which includes spent mud and drilling cuts. This waste adversely affects human health and the environment. The oil and gas industry is focusing to develop a new technology that will have the least impact on the environment.

For instance, cuttings reinjection (CRI) technology has less impact on the environment and also provides oily waste disposal. The offshore and onshore operators use a variety of methods to manage the drilling wastes. Drilling wastes are accounted for the second largest volume of waste generated by the E&P industry.



Market Dynamics:



The drilling waste management market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to increasing concerns related to the environment and stringent government regulations. Increasing consumption of crude oil due to growing energy demand is fueling market growth in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

In India, the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) plans to invest in E&P activities of shale gas on the eastern and western country's coast. Moreover, the licensing policy and exploration of hydrocarbon approval in India is in favor of the regional players, which is expected to fuel demand for drilling waste management.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global drilling waste management market on the basis of the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global drilling waste management market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, oil & gas manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the drilling waste management market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD8.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Service Type:

Solids Control

Treatment & Disposal

Containment & Handling

Others

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Norway

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Thailand

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

