Global Drilling Waste Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Waste Management Market, By Service Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of drilling waste management and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
Halliburton Co.
Weatherford International Ltd.
Schlumberger Ltd
National Oilwell Varco, Inc
Xi'an Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd.,
Tervita Corporation
Nuverra Environmental Solutions
Ridgeline Canada, Inc.,
Baker Hughes
Hebei Gn
Derrick Equipment Company
Augean PLC
Oil and gas drilling process generates a large volume of waste which includes spent mud and drilling cuts. This waste adversely affects human health and the environment. The oil and gas industry is focusing to develop a new technology that will have the least impact on the environment.
For instance, cuttings reinjection (CRI) technology has less impact on the environment and also provides oily waste disposal. The offshore and onshore operators use a variety of methods to manage the drilling wastes. Drilling wastes are accounted for the second largest volume of waste generated by the E&P industry.
Market Dynamics:
The drilling waste management market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to increasing concerns related to the environment and stringent government regulations. Increasing consumption of crude oil due to growing energy demand is fueling market growth in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.
In India, the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) plans to invest in E&P activities of shale gas on the eastern and western country's coast. Moreover, the licensing policy and exploration of hydrocarbon approval in India is in favor of the regional players, which is expected to fuel demand for drilling waste management.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global drilling waste management market on the basis of the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global drilling waste management market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, oil & gas manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the drilling waste management market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Service Type:
Solids Control
Treatment & Disposal
Containment & Handling
Others
Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By Application:
Onshore
Offshore
Global Drilling Waste Management Market, By region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Norway
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Thailand
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
South Africa
