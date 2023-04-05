Global Drip Irrigation Market Size To Exceed USD 12.15 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 10.08%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Drip Irrigation Market Size was valued at USD 5.12 Billion in 2021 and the worldwide drip irrigation market size is expected to reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Antelco pty ltd., Mahindra EPC Ltd, Microjet Irrigation Systems, Alkhorayef Group, Metzer Group, Grupo Chamartin S.A., Azud, Metro Irrigation, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Irrigation Direct Canada, Hunter Industries Inc., Goldenkey, KSNM DRIP, Raindrip, Inc, Rivulis, DRIPWORKS, Irritec S.p.A, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company and among others.

New York, United States , April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Drip Irrigation Market Size is to grow from USD 5.12 billion in 2021 to USD 12.15 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.08% during the projected period. The drip irrigation market is projected to grow significantly during the prediction period as a result of rising support from the government for agricultural mechanization, particularly in developing countries, as well as the acceptance of smart irrigation technologies and the need for water conservation.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1644

Drip irrigation, also recognized as trickle irrigation, is the practice of dripping water onto the soil at very low rates through a network of small diameter plastic pipes fitted with emitters or drippers. Innovative irrigation methods, including drip irrigation, have been developed to provide the necessary quantity of water to a crop at a specific time. Drip irrigation is more effective than conventional methods and sprinkler irrigation because water is applied directly to the root zone, resulting in minimal water evaporation losses. In silty soil, a well-designed drip irrigation system reduces evaporation, water runoff, and deep percolation. Because of these advantages, drip irrigation is gaining popularity in many countries with limited irrigation water resources. Governments are working to promote water-efficient irrigation technology such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes in response to an increasing worldwide lack of water. The launch of an awareness creation program to educate farmers about modern farming techniques is expected to help the micro irrigation system market grow. Furthermore, market participants are making ongoing efforts to diversify their product portfolios, expand globally, and collaborate with governments, all of which are expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast's duration. However, Growers in many emerging economies are opposing the use of micro-irrigation systems due to the high initial installation cost, which is hindered future growth.

Story continues

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the on " Global Drip Irrigation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Surface, Subsurface), By Crop Type (Fruits & Nuts, Field Crops, Vegetable Crops, Others), By Component (Emitters/Drippers, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Pressure Pumps, Valves, Filters, Fittings & Accessories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030". Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1644

The surface segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted period.

The global drip irrigation market is divided into surface and subsurface applications. The surface segment of the drip irrigation market is projected to expand the most in the coming years. Surface drip irrigation systems are becoming increasingly popular due to their low installation and maintenance costs, which is driving growth. Surface drip irrigation is commonly used in both perennial crops and annual row crops.

The field crop segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the predicted period.

The global drip irrigation market has been classified by crop type into fruits and nuts, field crops, vegetable crops, and others. Among these, it is expected that the field crop segment will dominate the global market during the period of study. The reason for the expansion is that it offers numerous benefits, including the ability to increase profit percentages while using fewer fertilizers and water.

The emitters/drippers segment accounted for the largest majority share.

The global drip irrigation market is segmented by component into emitters/drippers, drip tubes/drip lines, pressure pumps, valves, filters, fittings, and accessories. The emitters/drippers segment accounted for the largest majority share and is expected to dominate the segment throughout the estimated period due to market players increased technological advancement in emitters as a result of increased demand from both the residential and commercial industries is expected to fuel the rising trends.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1644

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the drip irrigation market during the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific held the largest global market for drip irrigation in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the projected period. Drip irrigation is rapidly gaining popularity around the world, particularly in developing countries where water is scarce. Rising technological developments, in addition to increasing micro-irrigation adoption in countries like China and India, are projected to propel market demand over the forecast period.

North America is projected to expand the fastest during the forecast years. North America's irrigation market is being driven by irrigation sector advancement and a greater emphasis on producing higher crop yields with fewer available resources. Drip irrigation is well-known for its ability to save water used in agricultural production, which has greatly aided in its widespread adoption on large and medium-sized farms in the United States and other North American economies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Drip irrigation Market include Antelco pty ltd., Mahindra EPC Ltd, Microjet Irrigation Systems, Alkhorayef Group, Metzer Group, Grupo Chamartin S.A., Azud, Metro Irrigation, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Irrigation Direct Canada, Hunter Industries Inc., Goldenkey, KSNM DRIP, Raindrip, Inc, Rivulis, DRIPWORKS, Irritec S.p.A, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1644

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Rivulis has partnered with the agritech portal AgriBazaar. The companies collaborated to provide AgriBazaar customers with access to the most recent drip irrigation programmes and technologies. Furthermore, this relationship would benefit the agri-ecosystem as well as the viability and sustainability of the Indian market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastic Greenhouse), By Application (Fruits, and Vegetables, Flowers, and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others), By Equipment (Hardware, Software & Services), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/commercial-greenhouse-market

Global Irrigation Automation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Irrigation Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Surface), By Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural, Others), By Component (Controllers, Valves, Sprinklers, Sensors, Other components), By Automation Type (Time-based, Volume-based, Real-time Based, Computer-based Control System), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/irrigation-automation-market

Global Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical, Non-chemical), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Pelleting, Seed Dressing, and Other Application Techniques), By Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), By Crop Type (Cereals, Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), By Formulation (Liquid, Dry), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/seed-treatment-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



