The Global Drip Irrigation Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Drip Irrigation, also identified as trickle irrigation, is a sort of micro-irrigation that ensures the gradual distribution of water to the soil surface constantly over a longer period of time by means of small diameter tubes and pipes that deliver water drop by drop to the root zone of the plants via drippers.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Crop Type, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352729/?utm_source=GNW

Drip Irrigation is one of the most efficient methods of irrigation due to the fact that water is provided straight to the plant’s root.



Drip Irrigation is applied for nearly all forms of horticultural plants and vegetables. The primary purpose of drip irrigation technology is to control wastewater. In sandy soils, Drip Irrigation prevents water loss caused by deep percolation, evaporation, and runoff. The drip water system can also be called the stream water system and is an exceptional method for giving water directly to the plant’s root systems, in contrast to the sprinkler water system, which wets the entire soil profile.



These aids significantly conserve water. The trickling water system supplies water at a slow rate for the most part. Its speed ranges between approximately 2 and 20 liters per hour. This addresses the productive use of water and prevents the collection of excess water. Farms, business greenhouses, and household gardens employ drip irrigation.



In regions with severe water scarcity, drip irrigation is widely used, particularly for coconuts, container-based landscape bananas, ber, trees, grapes, eggplant, citrus, sugarcane, cotton, strawberries, maize, and tomatoes. Increasingly popular among homeowners, drip irrigation kits for home gardens comprise a timer, hose, and emitter. To water flower pots, 4 mm (0.16 in)-diameter hoses are utilized.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused major damage to various economies all over the world. Numerous businesses all over the world were significantly demolished due to the abrupt emergence of the outbreak. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a major impact on the drip irrigation market. Agricultural activities were also restricted under the lockdown imposed by governments all over the world, which limited the demand for tools and technologies in the agriculture sector throughout the world. Furthermore, the pandemic continues to have complex and far-reaching impacts on the water-energy-biological food system nexus.



Market Growth Factors



Enables higher cost efficiency within agricultural operations



Agriculture’s labor force requirements have decreased as a result of technological advancements. Depending on the extent of automation, the work required to run a drip irrigation system is deemed minimal. In addition to crop fields, this sort of irrigation has been utilized in landscapes, home gardens, greenhouses, field crops, orchards, and vineyards. The application of fertilizer using drip irrigation, commonly known as fertigation, is possible. Through fertigation, nutrients and water are delivered close to the root zone, resulting in increased crop absorption.



Increased flexibility to offer better plant health



Drip irrigation systems are suitable for fields and landscapes with irregular contours, topography, or soil texture. Because drip systems are essentially more flexible, growers and landscapers can readily adjust a system as needed. This frequently results in increased system efficiency. Typically, less nitrogen is required when drip irrigation is utilized. As a result of the drip system’s method of watering plants, less fertilizer goes beyond the root zone. Injecting fertilizers into the drip irrigation system provides plants with constant nourishment.



Market Restraining Factors



High initial and maintenance costs along with complex deployment process



One of the major factors that are restricting the growth of the drip irrigation market is the high cost of acquisition along with significant maintenance expenses of a drip irrigation system. A drip irrigation system necessitates continuous pressure to maintain a consistent water flow. Continuous water flow through lateral pipes may result in the growth of algae, resulting in the clogging of emitters. Additionally, drip irrigation system replacement is expensive. In addition, these systems are difficult to maintain because they require weekly chlorination, which would increase the expense.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Drip Irrigation Market is divided into Surface application and Subsurface application. In 2021, the surface drip segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the drip irrigation market. The growing demand for surface drip irrigation systems is caused by their low installation and maintenance costs. Widespread usage of surface drip irrigation equipment for perennials, like vines and trees, and annual row crops. However, the design and operation of irrigation equipment for these crops differ from that of conventional row crops.



Crop Type Outlook



Based on Crop Type, the Drip Irrigation Market is segmented into Field crops, Fruit & nuts, Vegetable crops, and other crops. In 2021, the fruit & nut segment garnered a significant revenue share of the drip irrigation market. The demand has increased due to expanding exports and a healthy profit margin, as well as the technique’s increased application. The technology benefits fruit trees such as grapes, bananas, citrus, pomegranate, papaya, sweet lime, mango, and watermelon. They increase fruit production, hasten maturation, and conserve water. Therefore, these factors are augmenting the growth of this segment of the market.



Component Outlook



On the basis of Component, the Drip Irrigation Market is segregated into Drip mainlines/drip tubes, Filters & fertilizer injectors, Fittings & accessories, Emitters/drippers, Pressure pumps, and Valves. In 2021, the pressure pumps segment registered a promising revenue share of the drip irrigation market. The emitters of pressure pumps are designed to release water at a very consistent rate over a wide variety of water pressures as they would provide the same flow under varied input pressure and terrain circumstances. PC emitters are most effective on plots with declines in height, which result in an increase in atmospheric pressure.



Emitters/Drippers Type Outlook



By Emitter/dripper type, the Drip Irrigation Market is bifurcated into Inline emitters and Online emitters. In 2021, the inline emitters segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the drip irrigation market. During the manufacturing process of inline drip tubing, drip emitters are inserted directly into the tubing at evenly spaced intervals. For each emitter, typically two holes are punched into the tubing at a particular spot, through which the water will drip. The growth of the segment is increasing at a very rapid pace as a result of the ease of deployment of this type of emitter.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Drip Irrigation Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the drip irrigation market. the rapid rise in the growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the rapidly expanding agriculture sector of the region. Agriculture is a primary occupation of a significant proportion of the regional population, due to which, there is a significant number of advancements within the regional agricultural technologies and methods. This factor is bolstering the adoption of drip irrigation technology in the region and the growth of the regional market is estimated to increase as a result of this.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafim Ltd.) and The Toro Company are the forerunners in the Drip Irrigation Market. Companies such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rivulis Private Limited (Temasek Holdings), Lindsay Corporation are some of the key innovators in Drip Irrigation Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafim Ltd.), The Toro Company, NDS, Inc. (Norma Group), Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Irritec S.p.A, Rivulis Private Limited (Temasek Holdings), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation and DripWorks, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Drip Irrigation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2022: Rivulis came into a partnership with AgriBazaar, an Agritech platform. With this partnership, the companies aimed to allow AgriBazaar customers to deploy the latest drip irrigation technologies and programs. Furthermore, this partnership would also add significant value to the Agri-ecosystem while also contributing to the efficacy as well as sustainability of the Indian market.



Feb-2022: Hunter Industries entered into a partnership with turfgrass technology solutions, a leader in POGO. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop new visual and sensor insight integrations for its Hunter Pilot Network. The new solution would effectively equalize and meet the demand for water flow capacities to identify the most optimized watering cycles possible.



Jan-2022: Netafim came into a partnership with Bayer, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop an accurate Defense program to represent a comprehensive solution developed in order to address nematodes. The new solution would deliver a robust one-two punch by leveraging the precision drip irrigation technology of Netafim.



Feb-2021: The Irritec Group partnered with Raphael by Talis, a control valve sector leader. Following this partnership, Irritec aimed to distribute the wide range of innovative products made by Raphael by Talis in the market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: Rain Bird released the S5 Smart Spacing in Pressure Compensating Heavywall Dripline, a leading smart irrigation solution. Through this launch, the company aimed to address the uncertain water availability throughout the Western US by offering relevant solutions to farmers. Furthermore, the new solution would also eliminate unnecessary emitters in order to conserve water and lower input costs.



Feb-2022: The Toro company introduced ultra-low flow options to its Aqua-Traxx Azul drip tape range of products. With this product expansion, the company aimed to offer a uniform as well as consistent delivery of nutrients, water, and other essential inputs in order to enable farmers to achieve increased irrigation uniformity.



Aug-2021: Netafim launched the revolutionary Portable Drip Kit, a range of irrigation essentials. The new solution aimed to offer installation support to small farmers without additional labor over farmland up to one acre. Moreover, the company also aimed to cover 10,000 hectares of land to reach 25,000 farmers throughout India.



Feb-2021: NORMA introduced Raindrip RootWise, a 360° precision irrigation pad. The new solution aimed to ensure balanced delivery of water directly to the root zone in order to optimize the water supply and reduce evaporation.



Oct-2020: Toro launched Toro Fittings, a new range of irrigation fittings. Through this launch, the company aimed to ensure better connections, higher quality of construction, and exceptional performance for farmers.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2022: Jain Irrigation Systems formed a merger with Rivulis Pte, a global micro irrigation solutions provider. Through this merger, Jain Irrigation aimed to strengthen its position as well as capabilities in order to fulfill the demand of its customers all over the world with its expanded geographic footprint and wide offerings within micro irrigation.



Jul-2020: Lindsay took over Net Irrigate, an agriculture IoT business. Following this acquisition, the companies would focus on meeting their mutual goal to help farmers in optimizing the utilization of energy and water while practicing more sustainable farming methods.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2022: Netafim expanded its geographical footprint with the introduction of FlexNet, an innovative piping solution in California. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to manufacture and distribute FlexNet throughout the Americas in order to fulfill the demands of regional customers for more custom configuration options.



Apr-2022: Rivulis expanded its geographical footprint throughout North America with the launch of its state-of-the-art factory. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to increase its capacity in order to more effectively meet the demands of customers throughout North America. Moreover, the company also aimed to expand its manufacturing capacity throughout the region.



Jun-2021: The Irritec group expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of a new branch in Peru. This geographical expansion aimed to enable the company to establish and strengthen its footprint throughout strategic markets while also providing more complete as well as efficient service to its customers. Moreover, it would also ensure support and assistance during the deployment of after-sales phases.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Surface



• Subsurface



By Crop Type



• Field Crops



• Fruit & Nuts



• Vegetable Crops



• Others



By Component



• Drip Mainlines/Drip Tubes



• Filters & Fertilizer Injectors



• Fittings & Accessories



• Emitters/Drippers



o Inline Emitters



o Online Emitters



• Pressure Pumps



• Valves



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafim Ltd.)



• The Toro Company



• NDS, Inc. (Norma Group)



• Jain Irrigation Systems Limited



• Lindsay Corporation



• Irritec S.p.A



• Rivulis Private Limited (Temasek Holdings)



• Hunter Industries, Inc.



• Rain Bird Corporation



• DripWorks, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352729/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



