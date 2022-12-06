U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Preference for Rail-Based Public Transport to Drive Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture, Engineering & Infrastructure, Insurance, Energy & Power, Defense & Security, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics), Application, Type, Solution and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The drone analytics market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%

This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for drones used for monitoring and inspection by industries as part of their maintenance practices. A visual inspection is essential to ensure the appropriate maintenance of a company's resources.

Drones are used for pipeline and infrastructure inspection, wildlife population & activity monitoring and inspection, remote infrastructure and aircraft monitoring, agricultural yield inspection, oil & gas sector inspection, and utility inspection, among various other applications.

The drone analytics market includes major players such are ESRI (US), AgEagle (US), AeroVironment (US), Skydio (US), and Pix4D (Switzerland) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others.

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the drone analytics market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Thermal Detection: The dominating segment of the drone analytics market, by the application

Based on application, the drone analytics market has been segmented into thermal detection, 3D modeling, volumetric calculations, aerial monitoring, geolocation tagging, and ground exploration. The thermal detection segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

SaaS: The fastest-growing segment of the drone analytics market, by type

The SaaS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The demand for cloud-based computing is expected to rise in the future, owing to its cost-effectiveness.

Agriculture: The leading segment of the drone analytics market, by industry

Based on industry, the drone analytics market has been segmented into agriculture, engineering and infrastructure, insurance, energy & power, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, maritime, public safety, retail and e-commerce, environmental & weather, and others. The others segment includes industries such as media, logistics, and wildlife.

North America: The largest contributing region in the drone analytics market

The drone analytics market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the drone analytics market for the provide analytics i.e. inspection, monitoring, exploration, geolocation tagging, and etc, thus driving the growth of the drone analytics market in the region.

Competitive landscape

Major companies profiled in the report are ESRI (US), AgEagle (US), AeroVironment (US), Skydio (US), and Pix4D (Switzerland), among others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbspds

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drone-analytics-market-analysis-report-2022-2027---increasing-preference-for-rail-based-public-transport-to-drive-market-301695705.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

