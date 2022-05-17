U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Global Drone Analytics Market to Record an Impressive Growth of USD 19.24 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Drone Analytics Market by Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Applications (Construction, Agriculture and Forestry, Insurance, Mining and Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Transportation, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global drone analytics market is expected to grow from USD 2.62 billion in 2019 to USD 19.24 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.25% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the global drone analytics market, followed by Europe. Mainly due to increase in adoption of drone analytics by the business leaders in this region. Asia-pacific has high growth potential in the drone analytics market. This is due to the growth opportunities in the region for drone analytics operations in nations such as China, India and Japan owing to the rapid expansion of the commercial sector.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/417893/request-sample

The leading players in the global drone analytics market are DJI, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Airware, AeroVironment, Inc., DroneDeploy, Delta Drone, Esri, PrecisionHawk, Inc., VIATechnik LLC, Kespry, Optelos, HUVRdata, 3D Robotics, Pix4D SA and Sentera, Inc. All the drone manufacturing companies are focusing on manufacturing drones light in weight, with high-quality cameras, bigger battery life, long-range, and fast manoeuvring speed. Drone manufacturing industry is now slowly shifting towards customized drones based on the client's needs.

The small players are adopting organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and business expansion in order to concretize their market share. For example, on 1st August 2019 Kespry (a leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider), and DroneBase, (a leading global drone services company), announced partnership. Where, with kespry's BYOD program (bring your own drone program) clients can bring their own drones or use existing DronesBase’s drone fleet and use Kesprys areal intelligence and analytics. This partnership was to enable multi-site mining insurance, and aggregates enterprises across North America to expand drone analytics implementation across their worksites.

Segment-wise Drone Analytics is used most in the agricultural sector, for monitoring because of its ability of 3D modelling, ground exploration, and geo-location tagging. However, its use is increasing in the construction industry, and it is expected to be the highest growth rate sector for the Drone Analytics market. Due to its thermal detection feature, its demand is surging in industries like Oil & Gas extraction, Mining and quarrying sector.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/drone-analytics-market-by-type-on-premises-on-demand-applications-417893.html

About the report:

The global drone analytics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=417893&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/

Related Reports

Edge AI Hardware Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/edge-ai-hardware-market-by-device-smartphones-cameras-robots-407153.html
Radar Sensors Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/radar-sensors-market-by-type-radar-detector-radar-407157.html
Safety Valves Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/safety-valves-market-by-material-steel-cast-iron-407158.html
Thermal Scanners Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/thermal-scanners-market-by-type-portable-fixed-technology-418012.html


