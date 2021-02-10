Global Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market Report 2020: Top 5 Companies Account for Almost 70% of the Market - Antwork, Asylon, Atlas Dynamics, Easy Aerial, Percepto
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand for Autonomous Drones is Accelerating Growth in Drone-in-a-Box Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The top 5 companies account for nearly 70% of the market, but this percentage is likely to decline with several new entrants planning to bring solutions to the market in 2021.
The drone-in-a-box (DIB) market is nascent but will be rapidly transitioning to a growth market. While growth in this market is being driven by the demand for autonomous drones, regulatory restrictions that require pilots to maintain visual contact while operating commercial drones continue to pose the most significant roadblock.
However, technological advances and demonstrations of safe operations are leading aviation authorities to permit waivers on a wider basis. More than 30 companies globally are marketing or developing DIB solutions, but fewer than half have deployed solutions to clients.
This analysis also identifies and provides a detailed explanation of, the top growth opportunities in the DIB market. These explanations include a list of associated growth processes, an estimate of the revenue opportunity size, relevant industries each growth opportunity will influence, and regions where the opportunity will be applied.
Furthermore, a definition of each growth opportunity and the context in which the opportunity will function is presented along with calls to action that will be necessary to fully benefit from the opportunity.
The overall market assessment includes:
Factors driving and restraining demand for DIB solutions and services
Leading DIB solutions manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem
Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market
Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive-level decision-making
Key Issues Addressed
Is the DIB growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
What segments, programs, and services make up the DIB market?
What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the DIB market?
What companies are leading the DIB market, and in which segments?
What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know First
Trends You Need to Know
Top Growth Opportunities in the DIB Market
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the DIB Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors by Segment
Key Competitors by Region
Key Competitors by Charging Method
Key Competitors by Drone Type
Product List
Venture Capital Investments
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and System Sales Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
System Sales Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Charging Method
System Sales Forecast by Charging Method
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Revenue Forecast by Region
System Sales Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
Pricing Trends
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Market Share Analysis
Market Share Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Antwork Profile
Asylon Profile
Atlas Dynamics Profile
Easy Aerial Profile
Percepto Profile
4. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Software and Hardware That Increase Drone Autonomy
Growth Opportunity 2: Manned-Unmanned and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming
Growth Opportunity 3: Developing Technologies That Decrease Size, Weight, and Power
Growth Opportunity 4: Providing Detect-and-Avoid Solutions for Small UAS
Growth Opportunity 5: DIB Solutions for Confined Areas and Interiors
Conclusions
5. Next Steps
