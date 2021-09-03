U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.31
    -9.64 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,356.60
    -87.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,334.67
    +3.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.85
    -7.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.80
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.50
    +18.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.81 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0330 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6090
    -0.3410 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,651.61
    +987.10 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.25
    +34.52 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.17
    -20.73 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Drone Data Services Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Drone Data Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Drone Data Services Market
Global Drone Data Services Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 601
Companies: 35 - Players covered include 4DMapper; Aerobo; Agribotix LLC; Airware; Cyberhawk Innovations; Deveron Uas; DroneCloud (CLUE Corporation); Dronedeploy; Dronifi; Edall Systems; Identified Technologies; Martek Aviation; Measure; Phoenix Drone Services; Pix4D; Precision Hawk; Prioria Robotics; Sensefly; Sentera, LLC; Sharper Shape; Skycatch, Inc.; Sky-Futures; Terra Drone; The Sky Guys; Unmanned Experts and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Service Type (Mapping & Surveying, Photogrammetry, 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM), Other Service Types); Platform (Operator Software, Cloud); End-Use (Real Estate & Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Drone Data Services Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drone Data Services estimated at US$520.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 51.7% over the analysis period. Mapping & Surveying, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 55.2% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Photogrammetry segment is readjusted to a revised 51.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Drone Data Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 48.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.1% and 43.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.2% CAGR.

3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM) Segment to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026
In the global 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 49.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drone-data-services-market-to-reach-6-5-billion-by-2026--301368338.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.