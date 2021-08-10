SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Drone Identification Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Edition: 9; Released: May 2021

Executive Pool: 5512

Companies: 82 - Players covered include Aaronia AG; Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O.; Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.; Dedrone, Inc.; Drone Labs LLC; DroneShield Ltd.; HENSOLDT UK; Leonardo S.p.A.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rheinmetall AG; Rinicom Ltd.; Thales Group and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Drone Mounting, Ground Station); End-Use (Military, Commercial, Homeland Security); Technology (Identification & Detection, Countermeasures)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Drone Identification Systems Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2024

The rising popularity of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones has created the need for CUAS or Counter-UAS technologies for detecting drone systems and preventing them from intentionally or accidentally invading protected airspace, environments and also people. The vulnerability of government, commercial, and military installations to the growing frequency and increasing intensity of drone-led attacks is driving manufacturers of UAVs or drones and government agencies to focus on developing robust technologies that will help in detecting and countering such drones. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drone Identification Systems is projected to reach US$31.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.1% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Drone Identification Systems, accounting for an estimated 48.3% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2019 is projected to reach US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 76.1% over the analysis period.

Drone identification systems market worldwide is being fueled by the increasing number of security breaches attributed to drones and the growing need for developing countermeasure systems that can rapidly detect and counter unregulated drones in the airspace. Law enforcement agencies, homeland security departments, and defense forces are benefiting immensely from drone identification systems to not just detect energy drones but also to neutralize them. The adoption of regulatory mandates that will enable detection of drones involved in the illegal activities, such as those implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is also expected to stimulate market growth. Increasing focus on R&D initiatives to develop advanced technologies to effectively detect and counter rogue drones is expected to boost market prospects.

The market for ground station category is forecast to dominate market share over the analysis period. Ground station systems are installed in areas such as stadia power generation plants. As the number of drone intrusions of various facilities continues to grow, there is increasing deployment of ground station drone identification systems especially at government & defense facilities, airports. The global drone identification market is however being constrained by technological, legal and regulatory issues, and the lack of adequate security mechanism for drones that makes them vulnerable to hacking. Drone identification systems are also at risk of cyberattacks aimed at stealing vital information, which is impeding their adoption. More

