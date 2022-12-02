Global Drone Market Analysis and Technology Report 2022-2027: UAVs have Been Witnessing Wide Adoption Across Military Applications
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global drone market, as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, the latter considered the base year, along with estimates for 2022 through 2027 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections in the forecast period.
UAVs have been witnessing wide adoption across many military applications, including air strikes, surveillance, traffic monitoring, rescue and search operations, bomb threats, hostage situation control and fugitive tracking. UAVs do not pose any threat to human life, and thus government agencies are adopting this technology to counter critical situations.
Drone technologies (e.g., UAVs, UGVs, USVs, UUVs) offer several advantages over other manned systems. Manned systems are typically operated by pilots from within the system, but drones are guided by the operators working from base stations, which reduces the risk to pilots' lives in dangerous situations and carries out operations smoothly and efficiently. This reduces the financial constraints that would be required to purchase expensive aircraft or marine systems. Drones, however, pose severe threats to the privacy of local residents. They can be easily used for cyber espionage. Drone technologies can also be misused to spy on innocent individuals, breaching citizens' privacy and civil liberties.
Drone integration in numerous industries is expected to explore untapped applications in the near future. Drones in the service sector are expected to continue to progress during the forecast period, with applications in UGVs, UAVs, anthropomorphic robots and domestic mobile robots (e.g., lawnmowers, cleaning robots) in emerging regions, including Brazil and India. Small intelligent drones present a huge opportunity in the near future. Many countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, have started large research projects in all areas of intelligent robotics.
The drone market is at the initial stage in emerging regions, such as India and South Korea. Several developing countries are yet to observe their first adoptions. With increasing awareness, these regions are expected to observe proliferation in the adoption of drone systems, which in turn will drive the market in the long run.
North America accounts for the largest share of the global drone market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Key market participants include General Atomics, Insitu Inc., AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology, Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Oceaneering International, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
The scope of the report covers various enterprises, providing hardware and software, flight operations management, mapping and data-processing tools for drones. It also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements, as well as economic trends affecting the market.
It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market. The scope of the report, however, does not include players operating in the drone insurance and the drone racing markets.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the current and upcoming market potential for drone technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global drone technology market, and their corresponding market share analysis based on system/component, technology (drone) type, application, and region
Updated information on the key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)
Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 on global drone technology market with emphasis on how drones have been used during the pandemic crisis
Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on component providers, manufacturers and suppliers, and end users
Analysis of the global drone-related patents and patent applications published, and a review of recent interesting patent publications
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Catuav, Delair, Deep Trekker and Idea Forge
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Drone Technology and Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Evolution of Drones
3.3 Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Standard Components and Subsystem Providers
3.3.2 Special Components Suppliers
3.3.3 Drone Software Providers
3.3.4 Drone Manufacturers and Suppliers
3.3.5 System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Drone Technology Market
3.5 Regulatory Landscape
3.5.1 U.S.
3.5.2 China
3.5.3 South Korea
3.5.4 India
3.5.5 Australia
3.6 Future Outlook
3.6.1 Assessment of Covid-19 Impact on the Drone Technology Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market Drivers
4.1.2 Market Restraints
4.1.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Technology Snapshot
5.1 Overview
5.2 Subsystems
5.2.1 Drone Devices
5.2.2 Control Systems
5.2.3 Software
5.2.4 Data Links
5.2.5 Training and Simulation
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 Fully Autonomous Drones
5.3.2 Semi-Autonomous Drone
5.3.3 Remote-Operated Drone
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by System
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Standard Propellers
6.2.2 Pusher Propellers
6.2.3 Brushless Motors
6.2.4 Landing Gear
6.2.5 Electronic Speed Controllers
6.2.6 Flight Controller
6.2.7 Receiver
6.2.8 Transmitter
6.2.9 Gps Module
6.2.10 Battery
6.2.11 Camera
6.3 Software
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
7.3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
7.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
7.5 Unmanned Surface Vehicles
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Defense
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Construction
8.3.2 Field Operations
8.3.3 Agriculture
8.3.4 Healthcare
8.3.5 Mining and Utilities
8.3.6 Oil and Gas
8.3.7 Entertainment
8.3.8 Others
8.4 Consumer
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends Over Time
10.3 Geographical Patterns
10.4 Recent Interesting Patent Publications
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Major Suppliers
11.1.1 Drones and Other Unmanned Vehicles
11.1.2 Drone Subsystem Suppliers
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
4 Front Robotics
5G Marine
Aai
Action Drone Inc.
Aerialtronics Dv B.V.
Aeronavics Ltd.
Aerovironment Inc.
Aguadrone
Aion Robotics
Airbus Defence and Space
Asteria Aerospace Ltd.
Atlas Elektronik GmbH
Bae Systems
Boston Dynamics
Catuav
Clearpath Robotics Inc.
Clickmox Solutions Inc.
Cybaero Ab
Dassault Aviation S.A.
Deep Trekker
Delair
Denel Dynamics
Dok-Ing
Draganfly Innovations Inc.
Eca Group
Edall Systems
Ehang Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Flyability
Freefly Systems
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
Ghost Robotics LLC
Gryphon Dynamics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Idea Forge
Insitu Inc.
Irobot Corp.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Kaman Aerospace Corp.
L3 Asv
Leonardo S.P.A.
Liquid Robotics Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Maritime Tactical Systems
Matternet Inc.
Milrem Robotics
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Oceaneering International Inc.
Parrot Drones Sas
Questuav Ltd.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Co.
Rheinmetall AG
Saab Seaeye Ltd.
Safran S.A.
Searobotics
Sensefly
Shark Robotics
Skyfront
Smp Robotics Systems Corp.
Sz Dji Technology Co. Ltd.
Teledyne Marine
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
Uconsystem Co. Ltd.
Wingtra AG
Xag Co. Ltd.
Xiaomi Inc.
Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
Zerotech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrjfms
