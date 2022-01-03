U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

The Global Drone Market is expected to grow by $ 21.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Drone Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the drone market and it is poised to grow by $ 21. 01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14. 42% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191356/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the drone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in applications of drones and rise in funding for UAV manufacturers. In addition, rise in applications of drones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The drone market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The drone market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Industrial
• Terrestrial imagery and mapping
• Precision agriculture
• Inspection and monitoring
• Others

By Geographic
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the drone market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drone market covers the following areas:
• Drone market sizing
• Drone market forecast
• Drone market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., BirdsEyeView Aerobotics, DELAIR SAS, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Sky Futures, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Also, the drone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191356/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


