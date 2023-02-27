Global Drone Market Report to 2027: Rising Demand in Delivering Packages Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Market By Type, By Altitude, By Payload, By End User, By Application, By Region Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.99% during the forecast period to reach USD96.00 billion by 2027.

Anticipated growth in the drone market can be attributed to increasing applications of drones in media and entertainment sector, continuously evolving defense drone technologies powering autonomous drones in a battlefield, expanding usage of unmanned aerial vehicles for agriculture and mining & construction activities etc.

Furthermore, factors such as quality aerial imaging, precision, easy deployment etc. is expected to drive the global drone market during the forecast period.



Drones, commonly referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are aircrafts that are controlled by a remote human pilot or by preprogrammed plans or automation systems enabling them to fly autonomously. Drones does not carry crew, or passengers on board.



Growing Demand in Delivering Packages Drives the Market Growth



Drone technology manufacturers across the globe have put in serious efforts to improve the package delivering technologies over past few years. Significant number of drone package delivering startups have been surfacing online. The future of drone technology will present consumers with the convenient option of receiving their packages through drones. Amazon is among the companies at the forefront of making this a reality.

For example, its upcoming Amazon Prime Air service is expected to allow consumers to request drone delivery for packages weighing up to five pounds. The package delivery will work via drone which is dispatched to the consumer's address, which can be tracked by the customers through smartphone.

Once the drone arrives, the customer will use their phone to flash QR code, barcode, or LED signal to the drone, validating the drone partner as the correct customer. The package is then lowered from a safe height using a pulley system and is released to the customer.

The research and development in drone delivering technology is aimed toward improving consumer experience, reducing delivery time and increasing the packaging standards. Owing to growing demand of drones for delivering packages, the global drone market is expected to register a brisk growth during the forecast years.



Growing Application of Drones in Military & Defense Sector



The escalating applications of drones in several end use industries including military & defense and event industry is the major factor estimated to bolster the growth of the global drone market over the coming years. In addition, implementation of the Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies in the drone system for various operational uses is another impactful factor projected to accelerate the growth of market by 2027.

Drones have become a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, and the range of defense applications continues to grow as technology develops.

The pace of development of drones is continually increasing, driven majorly by geopolitical factors. Drones are primarily used to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities across international borders. Military drones are currently being developed for a wide range of uses such as electronic attacks (EA), strike mission, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), network nodes, relay of communication, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

Drone tech is expected to be adopted at a rapid pace in industrial markets in the following domains: aerial inspection and monitoring; payload delivery; media and entertainment; and security.

These applications require the integration of technologies such as 3-Dimensional, artificial intelligence, laser technologies, machine learning, acoustics, augmented reality (AR), computer vision, and cognitive tools. Manufacturers of drones, component suppliers, software integrators, and prospective enterprise users share a vested interest in collaboration to promote the adoption of drone technologies across the market.



Market Segmentation



Report Scope:



In this report, the global drone market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Drone Market, By Type:

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Blade Drone

Hybrid Drone

Drone Market, By Altitude:

MALE (Medium Altitude, Long Endurance)

HALE (High Altitude, Long Endurance)

LALE (Low Altitude, Long Endurance)

Drone Market, By Payload:

Above 1000 kg

500-1000 kg

Less than 200 kg

200-500 kg

Drone Market, By End User:

Defense

Recreational

Commercial

Drone Market, By Application:

Security

Media & Entertainment

Agriculture

Logistics

Mining & Construction

Others

Drone Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Europe

United Kingdom

Russia

Spain

Turkey

France

Germany

Italy

Middle East and Africa

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

