The Global Drone Navigation System Market is expected to grow by $ 8.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Drone Navigation System Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the drone navigation system market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
48% during the forecast period. Our report on the drone navigation system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in electronic warfare technologies, enhanced application profiles of drones, and miniaturization of payloads and subsystems.
The drone navigation system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The drone navigation system market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Military drones
• Consumer and civil drones

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the advent of network-centric warfare (NCW) as one of the prime reasons driving the drone navigation system market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into drones and rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drone navigation system market covers the following areas:
• Drone navigation system market sizing
• Drone navigation system market forecast
• Drone navigation system market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone navigation system market vendors that include Inertial Sense LLC, Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., UAV Navigation SL, uAvionix Corp., UAVOS Inc., VectorNav Technologies LLC, and Volocopter GmbH. Also, the drone navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793689/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


