U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,713.75
    -54.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,154.00
    -371.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,385.50
    -191.75 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.50
    -24.90 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    -4.88 (-4.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.28
    +0.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1270
    -0.5300 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,414.92
    -840.78 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -6.37 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.60
    -101.45 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

The Global Drone Package Delivery Market is expected to grow by $ 13.54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 42.75% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Drone Package Delivery Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the drone package delivery market and it is poised to grow by $ 13. 54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 42.

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Package Delivery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287439/?utm_source=GNW
75% during the forecast period. Our report on the drone package delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of drones by e-commerce companies, technological advancements in drones for higher accuracy while packaging delivery, and the cost-effectiveness of drones compared with electric ground delivery vehicles.
The drone package delivery market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The drone package delivery market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Hybrid wing
• Fixed-wing
• Rotary wing

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of blockchain technology in drone package delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the drone package delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in e-commerce sales and demand for contactless delivery post-pandemic and recent development and the strategic alliance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drone package delivery market covers the following areas:
• Drone package delivery market sizing
• Drone package delivery market forecast
• Drone package delivery market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone package delivery market vendors that include Airbus SE, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Altitude Angel Ltd., Cheetah Software Systems Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., EHang Holdings Ltd., FedEx Corp., Flytrex Inc., Manna Drone Ltd., Matternet, Skycart Inc., Skydrop LLC, Swoop Aero, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Tech Eagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Volansi Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Also, the drone package delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287439/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil slumps by around $5 as Biden calls for fuel tax cut

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut taxes on fuel to cut costs for drivers amid aggravated relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry. Brent crude futures were down $4.65, or 4.1%, at $110.00 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $5.08, or 4.6%, to $104.44 by 0918 GMT. Biden on Wednesday is expected to ask Congress to greenlight a three-month suspension of the 18.4 cents per gallon federal tax on gasoline and call on states to suspend their fuel taxes, a senior administration official said.

  • Exclusive: Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russian Oil Is Reaching More Corners of China’s Refining Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap Russian oil is finding its way into more corners of China’s refining industry, with buyers from coastal and inland regions snapping up cargoes that the US and Europe can’t touch. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on

  • Germany Prepares to Trigger Next Stage of Emergency Gas Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to trigger the next stage of its emergency gas plan, a decision that may mean passing along higher prices to industry and households.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal an

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds

  • Boeing expects supply chain problems to last through most of 2023

    DOHA (Reuters) -Boeing expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labour shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Boeing said last month that production of its 737 aircraft had been slowed by shortages of a single type of wiring connector, while some of its airline customers had been forced to cancel flights due to a lack of staff in the post-pandemic recovery. "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

  • Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

    Piedmont Lithium Inc's first steps toward securing lithium supplies will be in Quebec or Ghana, not the United States, as an intensifying North Carolina regulatory review delays the miner's goal of anchoring America's electric vehicle battery renaissance. The delay has forced Piedmont to expand its strategy beyond its proposed North Carolina mine - a project it has touted as the best way to help secure American energy independence, but one that now faces a regulatory quagmire - and fund mines abroad. "We think two of our projects will happen faster than our Carolina Lithium project: Quebec and Ghana," said Chief Executive Keith Phillips.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output. "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said. Toyota and other car makers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue the Uptrend

    Crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have seen a continuation of the longer-term uptrend.

  • High Gas Prices Hit Demand as Drivers Cut Back at the Pump

    Drivers have begun consolidating trips or filling up their tanks with only as much fuel as they need to get by for a few days.

  • European Gas Gains as Traders Weigh Supply Curbs, Weaker Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices edged higher as traders weighed persistent Russian supply cuts against signs that high fuel costs are curbing industrial demand.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal

  • Elon Musk's Teslas Dominate in This Key Category

    There's an old saying that used to go something like this: America created the automobile, and the automobile created America. That's an overstatement and a generalization, of course, but that's always the case with old sayings.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions