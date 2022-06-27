U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

The Global Drone Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 584.83 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Drone Sensor Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the drone sensor market and it is poised to grow by $ 584. 83 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Sensor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288890/?utm_source=GNW
66% during the forecast period. Our report on the drone sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones, increasing developments in the sensor market, and advances in computing and communications.
The drone sensor market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The drone sensor market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Inertial Sensors
• Flow Sensors
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the drone sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of delivery drones and increase in focus of the robotics as a service (RaaS) model will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drone sensor market covers the following areas:
• Drone sensor market sizing
• Drone sensor market forecast
• Drone sensor market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone sensor market vendors that include ams AG, Emcore Corp., GEOSYSTEMS France SAS, KVH Industries Inc., LeddarTech Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., PrecisionHawk Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SBG Systems SAS, Sensirion AG, Sentera Inc., SlantRange Inc., Sony Group Corp., Swift Navigation Inc., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Yost Labs Inc. Also, the drone sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288890/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


