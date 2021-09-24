U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Global Drone Services Market (2021 to 2026) - Development of Urban Air Mobility Services Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drone services market is estimated to grow from USD 13.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 40.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2021.

Drone services are rapidly replacing the applications of legacy services in the commercial sector, such as aerial surveys, filmography, and search & rescue, as they can be operated for long periods and remotely by human operators or autonomously by onboard computers. The usage of drone services has increased in various civil and commercial applications due to their high endurance and low operational costs. Besides, the incorporation of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing in drone services is expected to further fuel their demand in various sectors.

Based on type, the drone services market has been segmented into platform (which is sub-segmented into flights piloting & operation, data analysis, and data processing), MRO, and simulation & training. The platform segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to its higher efficiency in data collection and affordability, as well as the accessibility of drone services across the globe.

Based on industry, the drone services market has been segmented into construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, & warehousing.

The healthcare & social assistance segment is projected to record the highest growth, attributed to the increased investments in the area during the COVID period to deliver test samples and vaccines.

The drone services market based on solution has been segmented into end-to-end and point solutions.

The end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for complete package solutions, which include everything from piloting & operation, data analysis to data processing.

Based on application, the drone services market has been segmented into inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search, and rescue. Among these applications, the transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the escalating demand for fast package delivery services in the healthcare industry attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing trend of online shopping from e-commerce platforms and favorable FAA regulations in the US. The rise in investments from key players to support start-ups in developing parcel service platforms is also expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Services Market
4.2 Drone Services Market, by Type
4.3 Drone Services Market, by Application
4.4 Drone Services Market, by Industry
4.5 Drone Services Market, by Region
4.6 Drone Services Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Adoption of Drones in Agriculture Industry for Crop Health Assessment and Soil Monitoring
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Drone Inspection & Monitoring Services
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for High-Quality Data
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Liability Issues Associated with Drone Operations and Services
5.2.2.2 Issues Associated with Drone Safety and Security
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Drone Delivery Services During COVID-19 Crisis
5.2.3.2 Development of Urban Air Mobility Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones
5.2.4.2 Requirement of High Investments in Construction of Urban Air Mobility Infrastructure Network
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Drone Services Market
5.3.1 Use of Drone Technology to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
5.4 Range/Scenarios
5.5 Average Selling Price
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Market Ecosystem Map
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Services Market
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Trade Data Statistics
5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.11.1 Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Drone Operations

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Advancements in Drone Data
6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Incorporated Drones
6.2.3 3D-Printed Drones
6.2.4 Advancements in Lidar Technology and Drone Payload
6.2.5 Swarm Drones
6.2.6 Wireless Charging
6.2.7 Automated Drones
6.2.8 Drone Insurance
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Hydrogen Power
6.3.2 Upgradation in Drone Tracking and Navigation
6.3.3 Improved Computer Vision and Motion Planning
6.3.4 Upgradation in Drone Noise
6.4 Case Study Analysis for Drone Services Market
6.4.1 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services for Oil & Gas Industry
6.4.2 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Surveying
6.4.3 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Utilities
6.4.4 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Agriculture Sector
6.4.5 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Urban Planning
6.4.6 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Package Delivery
6.5 Impact of Megatrends
6.5.1 Green Initiative
6.5.2 Internet of Things (Iot)
6.5.3 Rapid Urbanization
6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Drone Services Market, by Type
7.1 Type
7.1.1 Platform
7.1.1.1 Growing Need for High-Quality Data and Analytics to Drive Growth of Segment
7.1.1.2 Piloting & Operations
7.1.2 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (Mro)
7.1.2.1 Growing Need for Maximizing Operational Efficiency to Drive Market Growth
7.1.3 Simulation & Training
7.1.3.1 Growing Need for Certified Drone Pilots to Drive Market Growth

8 Drone Services Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Inspection & Monitoring
8.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Inspection & Monitoring in Growing Economies to Boost Market Growth
8.1.2 Mapping & Surveying
8.1.2.1 Cost-Effective Benefits of Drone Services to Boost Market Growth
8.1.3 Spraying & Seeding
8.1.3.1 Rising Focus on Cost-Effective Agricultural Management to Boost Market Growth
8.1.4 Filming & Photography
8.1.4.1 Reasonable Prices of Drone-Based Filming and Photography Services to Boost Market Growth
8.1.5 Transport & Delivery
8.1.5.1 Growing Demand for Fast Delivery of Products and Need for a Hassle-Free Travel Experience to Boost Market Growth
8.1.6 Security, Search, & Rescue
8.1.6.1 Efficiency of Drones in Data Collection and to Navigate Through Inaccessible Areas to Boost Market Growth

9 Drone Services Market, by Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction & Infrastructure
9.2.1 Growing Demand for Drones in Assessment of Bridges and Railways to Drive Market Growth
9.3 Agriculture
9.3.1 Usage of Multispectral and Infrared Cameras for Health Assessment of Crops and Soil Monitoring to Fuel Market Growth
9.4 Utility
9.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Drones in Utilities for Inspecting and Surveying Towers, Power Transmission Lines, and Wind Turbines to Drive Market Growth
9.5 Oil & Gas
9.5.1 Rising Offshore Oil and Gas Activities to Drive Market Growth During Forecast Period
9.6 Mining
9.6.1 Cost-Effective, Quick, and High-Quality Orthoimages Captured with Drones to Fuel Their Demand in Mining Industry
9.7 Defense & Law Enforcement
9.7.1 Growing Use of Drones in Search and Rescue Operations to Drive Market Growth
9.8 Media & Entertainment
9.8.1 Surge in Usage of Drones by Media and Production Houses for Mainstream Filmmaking to Drive Market Growth
9.9 Insurance
9.9.1 Rising Competition Among Insurance Providers and Growing Need for Effective Policy Underwriting to Boost Adoption of Drones in Insurance Industry
9.10 Aviation
9.10.1 Growing Usage of Drones for Aircraft Inspection to Drive Market Growth
9.11 Marine
9.11.1 Reduction in Inspection Time and Costs to Drive Growth of Drone Services Market for Marine Industry
9.12 Healthcare & Social Assistance
9.12.1 Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market Growth
9.13 Transport, Logistics, & Warehousing
9.13.1 Easy Approval for Indoor Drones and Increased Demand in Warehousing to Fuel Market Growth

10 Drone Services Market, by Solution
10.1 Introduction
10.2 End-To-End
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for End-To-End Drone Services from Enterprises to Drive Market Growth
10.3 Point
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Customized Services for Industry-Specific Applications to Fuel Market Growth

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2020
12.3 Key Players in Drone Services Market
12.3.1 Winning Imperatives by Key Players
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Leader
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.4.4 Participant
12.5 Drone Services Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)
12.6 Competitive Benchmarking
12.7 Competitive Scenario
12.7.1 New Product Launches

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Edall Systems
13.2.2 Precisionhawk
13.2.3 Cyberhawk
13.2.4 Vermeer
13.2.5 Ageagle Aerial Systems
13.2.6 Sky-Futures Ltd.
13.2.7 Sensefly Ltd.
13.2.8 Sharper Shape Inc.
13.2.9 Dronedeploy Inc.
13.2.10 Indentfied Technologies
13.2.11 Terra Drone Corporation
13.2.12 The Sky Guys
13.2.13 Deveron Uas Corp.
13.2.14 Zipline
13.2.15 Matternet, Inc.
13.2.16 Aerodyne Group
13.2.17 Filrtey
13.2.18 Dronebase
13.2.19 Dronegenuity
13.2.20 Mistras Group Inc.
13.2.21 Aerovironment
13.2.22 Hemav
13.2.23 Skycatch
13.2.24 Australian Uav Pty Ltd. (Auav)
13.2.25 Skyspecs
13.2.26 Arch Aerial LLC
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Unmanned Experts Inc. (Umex)
13.3.2 Viper Drones
13.3.3 Raptor Maps
13.3.4 Garuda Uav
13.3.5 Maverick Inspection Services
13.3.6 Canadian Uav Solutions
13.3.7 Djm Aerial Solutions
13.3.8 Reliability Maintenance Solutions Ltd.
13.3.9 Droneflight
13.3.10 Flytrex

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rfso0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


