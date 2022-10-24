U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.20
    +31.45 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,431.10
    +348.54 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,881.74
    +22.03 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.91
    -0.33 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    -0.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8890
    +1.2590 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.77
    -141.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.03
    -1.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

The Global Drone Simulator Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A drone simulator is a system of computers and software that simulates a drone and its dynamics to give users a synthetic environment for practicing drone flight. The pilot can practice simulating an unmanned aircraft and payload on the simulator.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Simulator Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By System Type, By Drone Type, By Device Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352730/?utm_source=GNW
Additionally, it aids drone operators in ensuring the highest level of security and safety. Drone flight simulation uses various hardware components, including simulator screens, flight controls, and software support, to artificially recreate the drone flight environment for the benefit of pilot training and operation. The affordability of simulator training, rising demand for drones in both commercial & military applications, and intellectual capabilities are anticipated to be the main drivers of drone simulator demand.

The main participants in the drone simulator market ecosystem are well-known businesses and startups that offer simulators and their services, end users, and distributors/suppliers/retailers. Armed forces from several nations have been using drones for more than ten years. Small drones are frequently used by ground forces. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spending is increasing as a percentage of total military spending, which is fueling the expansion of specialized drone manufacturers & simulator software producers.

In about 95 countries around the world, military drones are already in use. There are a number of drones being developed specifically for surveillance. On the other hand, some drones have been created for crucial tasks like delivering weapons. Remotely controlled UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) are used by nations like China, Germany, India, and Azerbaijan to transport weapons for their armed forces. Drones are additionally used as loitering weapons. Additionally, drones are utilized in real-time surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations to gather information on ongoing and potentially fatal military operations. Consequently, the factors mentioned above are increasing demand for drone simulators.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The production volume of drone manufacturers drastically decreased, which slowed the adoption of various simulation solutions. The governments of several nations have kept their levels of defense spending, though. This has prompted a number of UGV, weapon, and combat system producers to speed up the rate at which simulation systems are being purchased. As a consequence, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects have had a negligible effect on the drone simulator market.

Market Growth Factors

Cost-effectiveness of simulator training

Comparatively speaking to training that involves using actual drones, training pilots using a drone simulator is more affordable. Training with real drones can be expensive and accident-prone, which could result in drone damage. Therefore, it is thought of as giving the pilot virtual training to aid in controlling the drone before they operate in real-time. Drone simulators can be utilized repeatedly to give pilots more extensive training. Drone simulators are being used by drone training facilities to train pilots. The market for drone simulators is anticipated to grow as a result of the lesser cost of simulator training.

Increasing Research & Development Expenditures for Military Simulation

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak’s depleting financial resources, governments all over the world are reducing their military spending. The military departments of many countries are reducing their training budgets and force sizes. As a result, the military is now more focused on locating less expensive & more practical answers to their problems. Real-time training is time- and money-consuming. Additionally, it entails a significant amount of raw materials, like gasoline and explosives, and is extremely dangerous. Therefore, virtual training as well as simulation-based games that employ technologies like AI, big data, and cloud computing are becoming more and more popular among military ministries.

Market Restraining Factors

Lack of air traffic management and strict government regulations

Flight operations and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) involve high-risk air travel, especially beyond the visual line of sight. Their long-distance operations raise the risk of property damage, mishaps, and financial losses. As a result, due to inadequate air traffic management, safety and security concerns, and no-fly zones, several countries have strict regulations regarding the use of UAVs in close proximity to international borders, airports, government buildings, no-fly zones, and temporary flight restriction zones. Currently, drones are not allowed to fly in civil airspace, with the exception of a few businesses that have been granted exemptions to conduct tests and make demonstration flights. These issues limit the expansion of the drone market, which in turn restrains the expansion of the drone simulator market.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the drone simulator market is segmented into commercial and military. In 2021, the military segment dominated the drone simulator market by generating maximum revenue share. This is because of the accessibility and low cost of drone simulators for military pilot and operator training as opposed to live training using actual drones. Drones significantly lower the amount of time military personnel spend in danger or in battle. Four, drones are proving to be just as deadly in combat with the enemy as regular aircraft.

System Type Outlook

On the basis of system type, the drone simulator market is fragmented into fixed, and portable. The portable segment recorded a significant revenue share in the drone simulator market in 2021. Portable simulators are utilized by students for practice purposes, among other things. They can use the simulator to develop knowledge, confidence, and to practice their navigational skills. These features of portable drone simulators in this segment would support the market growth in this segment over the projected period.

Component Outlook

By component, the drone simulator market is divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment held the largest revenue share in the drone simulator market in 2021. Hardware includes all tangible components used in drone simulators, such as controllers and displays. Commercial pilots and Special Forces commanders use simulator technology, a virtual representation of a real UAV-based training system, all over the world.

Drone Type Outlook

Based on drone type, the drone simulator market is classified into fixed wing, and rotary wing. In 2021, the fixed wing segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the drone simulator market. In general, rotary-wing drones, like helicopters and quadcopters, are used for commercial purposes while fixed-wing drones are typically used for military purposes. Fixed-wing drones are used by armed forces for military and defense purposes all over the world.

Device Type Outlook

By device type, the drone simulator market is divided into augmented reality, and virtual reality. The virtual reality segment led the drone simulator market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Virtual reality is able to tailor the expertise far better than if a user were in a regular simulator with a regular screen as a window because they are aware of exactly where users are in the virtual environment.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the drone simulator market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region dominated the drone simulator market with the highest revenue share. This is due to the presence of numerous drone businesses, manufacturers, and software firms in the United States and Canada. The American Army is putting a lot of effort into R&D and drone technology advancements. These elements are predicted to support regional growth over the course of the forecast period in the upcoming years.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Atomics, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Leonardo SpA, CAE Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Zen Technologies Limited, Havelsan A.S., Simlat Ltd., ST Engineering Limited, and ImmersionRC Limited.

Strategies deployed in Drone Simulator Market

Aug-2022: DJI released DJI Avata, a transformational new drone that offers an unparalleled experience of immersive flight. DJI Avata creates a new paradigm for first-person view drone flight, enabling every pilot to race through the skies & feel its astonishing performance, agility, and easy control.

Jul-2022: CAE introduced CAE 700MXR Flight Simulator, the newest advancement in pilot training. The launch focused on revolutionizing flight training for complex urban settings with a compact mini-motion platform as well as 360? field of view visuals that deliver high-fidelity, physics-based simulation tailored to single-pilot operations. CAE 700MXR’s ultra-realistic simulation bridges the gap between the physical & virtual worlds to deliver an unrivaled training experience for future eVTOL pilots.

Sep-2021: CAE partnered with BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company. Through this partnership, both the companies would together design & develop its pilot and maintenance technician training program for the ALIA eVTOL aircraft. Further, CAE would leverage its expertise to design a full suite of innovative, digitally integrated curriculum & courseware solutions for the aviation workforce.

Nov-2020: CAE took over Textron, an American industrial conglomerate by acquiring TRU Simulation + Training Canada. This acquisition would enable CAE to expand its global installed base of commercial flight simulators and consumers, and the addressable market for simulator lifecycle support services.

Nov-2020: CAE completed the acquisition of Flight Simulation Company B.V. The acquisition would allow CAE to expand its capabilities to address the training market for consumers operating in Europe, including airline & cargo operators.

Sep-2020: Israel Aerospace Industries announced the acquisition of BlueBird Aero System, a leading UAS developer and integrator in the small tactical arena. This acquisition focused on enabling IAI to grow its operations & revenues, accelerate technological developments while lowering costs, reduce the time to market process, and enhance competitiveness.

Aug-2020: DJI came into a partnership with Shell Oil Company, a British multinational oil, and gas company. This partnership aimed at creating, testing, and deploying DJI drone technology at its Deer Park Manufacturing Complex to enhance efficiency as well as worker safety during industrial inspections & emergency incident response.

Feb-2020: Israel Aerospace Industries collaborated with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), an Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company, and Dynamatic Technologies (DTL), an Indian precision engineering company. This collaboration would focus on the sharing of new technologies for upgrading UAV capabilities & provide advanced systems that comprise integrated local technologies to Indian consumers.

May-2018: DJI entered into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This partnership aimed at bringing advanced AI and ML capabilities to DJI drones, helping businesses harness the power of commercial drone technology and edge cloud computing. Through this partnership, DJI would launch a software development kit (SDK) for Windows that extends the power of commercial drone technology to the largest enterprise developer community in the world.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

By System Type

• Fixed

• Portable

By Drone Type

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

By Device Type

• Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

By Application

• Military

• Commercial

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• General Atomics

• SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

• Leonardo SpA

• CAE Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Zen Technologies Limited

• Havelsan A.S.

• Simlat Ltd.

• ST Engineering Limited

• ImmersionRC Limited

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352730/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Josh Allen had a bruise on his butt after jumping over defender (video)

    Josh Allen's behind paying some consequences:

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • Belarus announces that troops are returning to their bases after strengthening border, though numbers indicate otherwise

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 12:48 The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has shown that Belarusian troops are returning to their permanent bases after "strengthening" the country's border, while Ukrainian border guards declare that the situation has not changed.

  • Putin’s Threats Worry Ukraine’s NATO Allies as Sign of Russian Desperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies are increasingly concerned that desperation in the Kremlin over an unrelenting string of battlefield failures may lead Russia to escalate its war, possibly using a massive attack on a target like a dam or even a weapon of mass destruction.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesS&P 500 Climbs Amid Ga

  • PayPal adds passkey support in the US for easier logins and check outs

    PayPal now gives users the option to use quicker and safer passkey logins.

  • Arming Ukraine

    Thanks to weapons from the U.S. and other NATO allies, Ukraine is regaining territory from Russia’s army

  • Oops! 61 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices in 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 61 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Explainer-Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize

    Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the southern region of Kherson that Moscow occupied at the start of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Losing control of the region would be another big setback for President Vladimir Putin. Here is why the region is strategically important for the course of Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week

    After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday.

  • 90 settlements liberated in Kherson Oblast

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 14:19 The defence forces of Ukraine's south have liberated more than 90 settlements in Kherson Oblast with a total population of 12,000 people. Source: the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; Bryz TV and radio station sponsored by the Defence Ministry Details: Stabilisation measures are taking place in the liberated villages.

  • Artillery, tanks, and ordinary life in the combat zone of the Kherson Front - NV report

    The liberation of the oblast of Kherson in Ukraine’s south, occupied by the Russians early in the starting phases of the full-scale war, has been ongoing in the northern parts of the oblast, to the west of the Dnipro River, since early September. It was announced a few days before the Kharkiv blitz that saw the majority of the northern oblast liberated in just days, but there was little movement on the front for weeks. However, this pace sped up in the first week of October. Within just a few da

  • Microsoft is making it easier for Xbox users to join Discord voice chats

    Thankfully, you soon won't need a phone to join Discord voice chats from Xbox.

  • Two Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border

    STORY: South and North Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea boundary.In a statement released on state media, the North's military said it had fired 10 rocket artillery rounds, in response to a South Korean navy ship violating the line.The latest exchange of fire comes amid simmering tensions on the Korean peninsular with speculation rife that Pyongyang may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.In recent weeks, North Korea has launched short-range ballistic missiles, and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.Pyongyang claims that it is being provoked by South Korea's military activities with the U.S.Last week, South Korea's troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills.Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring the North.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • This Simple Trick Could Save You Valuable Time at Walmart

    Checking out at Walmart is nothing short of an ordeal. Many Walmart locations have shifted to a system where most registers are self-checkouts. If you're one of the millions of shoppers who have a Walmart+ membership, there's an easier way: Scan & Go.

  • Kremlin Says Everyone Must Suffer So Putin Will Win

    Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via ReutersWith dozens of newly drafted troops already dead and Russian troops laying the groundwork for a retreat from a key Ukrainian city, the Kremlin has now revealed it is hoping to give its war a second wind by making ordinary Russians feel it as much as possible.Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy chief of staff of the presidential administration, said as much Saturday in a speech to a national conference of teachers, declaring that the war the Kremlin has unti

  • Explosion in Kherson could be assassination attempt on collaborator

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 18:00 The Russian occupiers have reported an explosion in Kherson, as a result of which one person died and three others were injured. Source: Interfax [Kremlin-aligned news agency], Most [Kherson-based news outlet], citing Vadym Ilmiiev, the so-called Minister of Health of Kherson Oblast Details: Ilmiiev said that "a man, born in 1972, died and three people were injured as a result of a terrorist attack on Chornomorska Street in Kherson.